* Won down 1.3 pct, foreigners sell Korea stocks for 8th day in row * Rupee hit by output data, set for 6th weekly loss * Asia FX seen dropping further next week (Adds detail, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 11 The South Korean won suffered its largest weekly loss in nearly six months as foreigners sold the country's stocks, while sustained political deadlock in Greece and disappointing factory data from China hurt emerging currencies around Asia on Friday. The Indian rupee is set for its sixth-straight week of declines, its longest weekly losing streak since global financial markets tumbled in 2008 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Regional units are expected to remain soft next week, unless Athens makes a breakthrough this weekend on forming a new government, dealers and analysts said, with growing evidence of a slowing global economy further denting appetite for risk. Chinese industrial output weakened sharply in April, showing the world's No.2 economy is not free from a global slowdown and a credit crunch at home. "The only saving grace (from recent data out of China) is that it is likely to encourage fresh talk of Chinese policy stimulus," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "It is hard to see this data as anything but risk negative. There will be increased calls for an RRR (reserve requirement ratio) cut, but it definitely feels as if the China authorities are behind the curve." Other assets that are perceived to be risky such as stocks and the euro also fell on the ongoing political turmoil in Greece, and were also hurt as JPMorgan reported a $2 billion trading loss from a failed hedging strategy. Greek politicians are due to meet on Friday in a possibly doomed attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election, while EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the euro is at stake. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said emerging Asian currencies were unlikely to rebound unless Greece gets a new government in place. Investors have already reduced bets on most regional units in the last two weeks, raising short-positions in the Indian rupee to the largest in almost six months, a Reuters poll showed late on Thursday. "To be honest, who wants to short dollar/Asia now? It looks like European problems will only escalate," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The won is the worst performing emerging Asian currency for the week so far, with a 1.3 percent decline against the greenback, its largest weekly percentage loss since the week ending Nov. 27. The rupee has eased 0.3 percent so far this week, although the country's central bank on Thursday took steps to defend the currency in addition to intervention by requiring exporters to reduce their foreign currency holdings by half. India's industrial production unexpectedly fell in March, raising worries about growth and denting the local unit. WON Dollar/won rose to 1,147.3, its highest since Jan. 17 on dollar demand linked to the sale of Korean stocks by foreign investors. South Korean importers also bought the pair for payments, causing investors to cover short positions. Investors are keeping an eye on potential dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities and exporter offers for settlements, though dealers said dollar/won is seen rising further, given the global sentiment against risk. Technically, the pair has room to rise to 1,148.4, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March slide. The next levels would be 1,150.0, a trendline, 1,152.3, the low of Jan 16, and 1,157.0, the 61.8 percent retracement. "We cannot rule out the possibility that offshore funds could intensify dollar bids. The market will react more sensitively to negative factors," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. "Caution over smoothing operations is growing, but if we see further momentum, the pair may rise above 1,150." Foreign investors were net sellers for an eighth-straight session in Seoul's main stock market, dumping a total of some 1.8 trillion won's ($1.58 billion) worth of shares during the period. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso extended gains in the afternoon as further risk aversion after the weak China data caused investors to cover short positions. Still, some investors hesitated to sell the pair above 42.50 on expectations of remittance inflows and bullish bond markets. BAHT Dollar/baht rose to 31.240, the highest since Jan. 27, on sustained demand from U.S. investors. Exporters earlier sold the pair for settlements, but it extended gains as risk sentiment weakened. It is seen as having room to rise to 31.265, the 61.8 percent retracement of its January-February slide. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.80 79.93 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2518 1.2519 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.400 29.395 -0.02 Korean won 1148.34 1142.50 -0.51 Baht 31.19 31.12 -0.22 Peso 42.53 42.39 -0.33 Rupiah 9190.00 9170.00 -0.22 Rupee 53.63 53.44 -0.35 Ringgit 3.0720 3.0680 -0.13 Yuan 6.3163 6.3140 -0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.80 76.92 -3.61 Sing dlr 1.2518 1.2969 +3.60 Taiwan dlr 29.400 30.290 +3.03 Korean won 1148.34 1151.80 +0.30 Baht 31.19 31.55 +1.15 Peso 42.53 43.84 +3.08 Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41 Rupee 53.63 53.08 -1.03 Ringgit 3.0720 3.1685 +3.14 Yuan 6.3163 6.2940 -0.35 ($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Subhadip Sircar in MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets; Editing by Joseph Radford)