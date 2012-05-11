* Won down 1.3 pct, foreigners sell Korea stocks for 8th day
in row
* Rupee hit by output data, set for 6th weekly loss
* Asia FX seen dropping further next week
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 11 The South Korean won suffered
its largest weekly loss in nearly six months as foreigners sold
the country's stocks, while sustained political deadlock in
Greece and disappointing factory data from China hurt emerging
currencies around Asia on Friday.
The Indian rupee is set for its sixth-straight week of
declines, its longest weekly losing streak since global
financial markets tumbled in 2008 following the collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
Regional units are expected to remain soft next week, unless
Athens makes a breakthrough this weekend on forming a new
government, dealers and analysts said, with growing evidence of
a slowing global economy further denting appetite for risk.
Chinese industrial output weakened sharply in April, showing
the world's No.2 economy is not free from a global slowdown and
a credit crunch at home.
"The only saving grace (from recent data out of China) is
that it is likely to encourage fresh talk of Chinese policy
stimulus," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at
Westpac in Singapore.
"It is hard to see this data as anything but risk negative.
There will be increased calls for an RRR (reserve requirement
ratio) cut, but it definitely feels as if the China authorities
are behind the curve."
Other assets that are perceived to be risky such as stocks
and the euro also fell on the ongoing political turmoil in
Greece, and were also hurt as JPMorgan reported a $2
billion trading loss from a failed hedging strategy.
Greek politicians are due to meet on Friday in a possibly
doomed attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election,
while EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the
euro is at stake.
BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore
said emerging Asian currencies were unlikely to rebound unless
Greece gets a new government in place.
Investors have already reduced bets on most regional units
in the last two weeks, raising short-positions in the Indian
rupee to the largest in almost six months, a Reuters poll showed
late on Thursday.
"To be honest, who wants to short dollar/Asia now? It looks
like European problems will only escalate," said a senior
Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
The won is the worst performing emerging Asian currency for
the week so far, with a 1.3 percent decline against the
greenback, its largest weekly percentage loss since the week
ending Nov. 27.
The rupee has eased 0.3 percent so far this week,
although the country's central bank on Thursday took steps to
defend the currency in addition to intervention by requiring
exporters to reduce their foreign currency holdings by half.
India's industrial production unexpectedly fell in March,
raising worries about growth and denting the local unit.
WON
Dollar/won rose to 1,147.3, its highest since
Jan. 17 on dollar demand linked to the sale of Korean stocks by
foreign investors. South Korean importers also bought the pair
for payments, causing investors to cover short positions.
Investors are keeping an eye on potential dollar-selling
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities and exporter
offers for settlements, though dealers said dollar/won is seen
rising further, given the global sentiment against risk.
Technically, the pair has room to rise to 1,148.4, the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March slide.
The next levels would be 1,150.0, a trendline, 1,152.3, the
low of Jan 16, and 1,157.0, the 61.8 percent retracement.
"We cannot rule out the possibility that offshore funds
could intensify dollar bids. The market will react more
sensitively to negative factors," said a local bank dealer in
Seoul.
"Caution over smoothing operations is growing, but if we see
further momentum, the pair may rise above 1,150."
Foreign investors were net sellers for an eighth-straight
session in Seoul's main stock market, dumping a total of
some 1.8 trillion won's ($1.58 billion) worth of shares during
the period.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso extended gains in the afternoon as
further risk aversion after the weak China data caused investors
to cover short positions.
Still, some investors hesitated to sell the pair above 42.50
on expectations of remittance inflows and bullish bond markets.
BAHT
Dollar/baht rose to 31.240, the highest since Jan.
27, on sustained demand from U.S. investors.
Exporters earlier sold the pair for settlements, but it
extended gains as risk sentiment weakened.
It is seen as having room to rise to 31.265, the 61.8
percent retracement of its January-February slide.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.80 79.93 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.2518 1.2519 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.400 29.395 -0.02
Korean won 1148.34 1142.50 -0.51
Baht 31.19 31.12 -0.22
Peso 42.53 42.39 -0.33
Rupiah 9190.00 9170.00 -0.22
Rupee 53.63 53.44 -0.35
Ringgit 3.0720 3.0680 -0.13
Yuan 6.3163 6.3140 -0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.80 76.92 -3.61
Sing dlr 1.2518 1.2969 +3.60
Taiwan dlr 29.400 30.290 +3.03
Korean won 1148.34 1151.80 +0.30
Baht 31.19 31.55 +1.15
Peso 42.53 43.84 +3.08
Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41
Rupee 53.63 53.08 -1.03
Ringgit 3.0720 3.1685 +3.14
Yuan 6.3163 6.2940 -0.35
($1 = 1142.4500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Subhadip Sircar in
MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and Catherine Tan of IFR
Markets; Editing by Joseph Radford)
