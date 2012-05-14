* BI asks onshore not to buy dlr/rupiah above 9,250- dealers * Won at 4-mth low, foreigners sell stocks for a 9th day * Philippine peso down, 42.70/dlr eyed (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 14 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as investors further cut holdings of risky assets, worried by the chance Greece could exit the euro zone and by a German vote that indicated growing opposition to austerity steps. The rupiah underperformed its Asian peers on foreign banks' selling, although dealers said the central bank put a brake on the Indonesian currency's slide. Increasing worries about political uncertainty in the euro zone outweighed any gain from China's cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) at the weekend to support the economy. Beijing's step also added to concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy, some dealers and analysts said. "Asian currencies are pricing in possibilities of Greece's exit from Europe... China's slowing economy is seen as another burden for Asian units," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. China's RRR cut is a sign that "there must be risks on growth front," Tanuwidjaja said. On Friday, data showed Chinese industrial output weakened sharply in April. Some dealers said emerging Asian currencies along with other risk assets appeared to be excessively sold a bit, but this did not mean that it was time to buy them on dips. "If we see any good news from Athens, we could see a small rally in risk assets," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, adding that risky assets, including regional currencies, were oversold. But with Greek politicians failing to form a government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party losing a Sunday election and Spanish banking "sinking", the dealer said that "Keeping risks short is the only thing to do now." Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday, all but ensuring a new election that he is poised to win. Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies. RUPIAH Dealers said that on Monday morning, Bank Indonesia renewed a request made late last week not to buy dollar/rupiah above 9,250, stopping foreign banks' bids for the pair, in addition to actual dollar selling. The pair's indicative prices rose 0.8 percent to 9,250, but its dealt prices were higher than that, with 9,270 actually traded, according to dealers. Some state-run banks have been spotted at 9,240, they said. Foreign banks, earlier bidders for the pair, did not buy it following the request from the central bank, traders said. WON Dollar/won hit 1,149.8, the highest since Jan. 17 as foreign investors continued to sell South Korean stocks . But the pair could not extend gains on caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. Also, the pair faced technical resistance at 1,152.3 to fill a gap between Jan. 16-Jan. 17. The authorities were not spotted in the market, dealers said. Foreign investors were net sellers for a ninth consecutive session in the main stock market, raising their total net sales to 2.01 trillion won ($1.75 billion). PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso rose as speculators added long positions on growing risk aversion to Greece's political uncertainty. The pair has room to rise further, probably to 42.70, where the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud sits. It also has a 55-day moving average at 42.71. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit climbed on interbank speculators' bids but its upside was capped at 3.0800, a high reached on April 12 and March 26, dealers said. Dealers said they were looking to buy the pair on dips and that if 3.0800 is broken, it may test its 200-day moving average, which currently stands at 3.0840. 