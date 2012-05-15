SINGAPORE, May 15 The South Korean won hit a
four-month low, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies
on Tuesday, as investors kept shedding risky assets on growing
worries that Greece may exit the euro zone.
The won came under further pressure on stock outflows as
foreign investors' sold more shares, while the Indonesian rupiah
followed the South Korean unit on selling by foreign banks.
Emerging Asian currencies found some relief as investors
eyed possible dollar-selling intervention by regional
authorities, while some market players bought on dips around
technical support levels.
The Indonesian and Indian central banks were spotted selling
greenbacks to defend their currencies, dealers said.
Still, regional currencies are expected to stay weak as
investors are likely to shun risk positions on intensifying
fears over Greece, analysts and dealers said.
The concerns dampened stocks and commodities, while the euro
hit a four-month low and the Australian dollar touched a
five-month low.
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange
strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur said emerging
Asian currencies have so far priced in only a "very minimal"
amount of risk relating to Greece.
"The directional trade is short EUR/USD, long USD/AXJ and
rather mixed in EUR/AXJ," Ramanathan said.
Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure as
investors feared that political uncertainty in the euro zone
may derail austerity measures and devastate the continent's
effort to tackle its debt crisis.
Greek Party leaders are expected to convene later on Tuesday
but there is little hope President Karolos Papoulias's proposal
to form a technocrat government would end a political the
stalemate, making a new election the most likely outcome.
The global economic outlook also stayed dim.
China's foreign direct investment inflows fell in the first
four months of the year, data showed, another signs showing that
the world's second-largest economy is slowing.
The won slipped to 1,156.8 per dollar, its weakest level
since Jan. 12, as offshore funds sold the local unit.
Foreign investors are poised to become net sellers in South
Korea's main stock market for a tenth consecutive session, by
selling a net 79.8 billion won ($69.45 million).
They dumped a net 2.0 trillion won worth of shares during
the previous nine sessions, according to data from the Korea
Exchange.
But the South Korean currency found support at 1,157.0, the
61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March
depreciation, while investors are still wary of possible
dollar-selling intervention.
Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said the won's recent
movements were excessive relative to the country's fundamentals.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.82 79.85 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2575 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.522 29.502 -0.07
Korean won 1153.70 1149.20 -0.39
Baht 31.37 31.34 -0.10
Peso 42.76 42.71 -0.12
Rupiah 9260.00 9230.00 -0.32
Rupee 53.78 53.96 +0.33
Ringgit 3.0835 3.0825 -0.03
Yuan 6.3223 6.3215 -0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.82 76.92 -3.64
Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2969 +3.24
Taiwan dlr 29.522 30.290 +2.60
Korean won 1153.70 1151.80 -0.16
Baht 31.37 31.55 +0.57
Peso 42.76 43.84 +2.54
Rupiah 9260.00 9060.00 -2.16
Rupee 53.78 53.08 -1.30
Ringgit 3.0835 3.1685 +2.76
Yuan 6.3223 6.2940 -0.45
($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Pullin)
