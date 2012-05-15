SINGAPORE, May 15 The South Korean won hit a four-month low, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, as investors kept shedding risky assets on growing worries that Greece may exit the euro zone. The won came under further pressure on stock outflows as foreign investors' sold more shares, while the Indonesian rupiah followed the South Korean unit on selling by foreign banks. Emerging Asian currencies found some relief as investors eyed possible dollar-selling intervention by regional authorities, while some market players bought on dips around technical support levels. The Indonesian and Indian central banks were spotted selling greenbacks to defend their currencies, dealers said. Still, regional currencies are expected to stay weak as investors are likely to shun risk positions on intensifying fears over Greece, analysts and dealers said. The concerns dampened stocks and commodities, while the euro hit a four-month low and the Australian dollar touched a five-month low. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur said emerging Asian currencies have so far priced in only a "very minimal" amount of risk relating to Greece. "The directional trade is short EUR/USD, long USD/AXJ and rather mixed in EUR/AXJ," Ramanathan said. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure as investors feared that political uncertainty in the euro zone may derail austerity measures and devastate the continent's effort to tackle its debt crisis. Greek Party leaders are expected to convene later on Tuesday but there is little hope President Karolos Papoulias's proposal to form a technocrat government would end a political the stalemate, making a new election the most likely outcome. The global economic outlook also stayed dim. China's foreign direct investment inflows fell in the first four months of the year, data showed, another signs showing that the world's second-largest economy is slowing. The won slipped to 1,156.8 per dollar, its weakest level since Jan. 12, as offshore funds sold the local unit. Foreign investors are poised to become net sellers in South Korea's main stock market for a tenth consecutive session, by selling a net 79.8 billion won ($69.45 million). They dumped a net 2.0 trillion won worth of shares during the previous nine sessions, according to data from the Korea Exchange. But the South Korean currency found support at 1,157.0, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March depreciation, while investors are still wary of possible dollar-selling intervention. Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said the won's recent movements were excessive relative to the country's fundamentals. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.82 79.85 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2575 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.522 29.502 -0.07 Korean won 1153.70 1149.20 -0.39 Baht 31.37 31.34 -0.10 Peso 42.76 42.71 -0.12 Rupiah 9260.00 9230.00 -0.32 Rupee 53.78 53.96 +0.33 Ringgit 3.0835 3.0825 -0.03 Yuan 6.3223 6.3215 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.82 76.92 -3.64 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2969 +3.24 Taiwan dlr 29.522 30.290 +2.60 Korean won 1153.70 1151.80 -0.16 Baht 31.37 31.55 +0.57 Peso 42.76 43.84 +2.54 Rupiah 9260.00 9060.00 -2.16 Rupee 53.78 53.08 -1.30 Ringgit 3.0835 3.1685 +2.76 Yuan 6.3223 6.2940 -0.45 ($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]