* RBI estimated to have sold up to $500 mln -dealers
* S.Korea fin min says won's recent move excessive
* Sing dlr up on real money interest, intervention caution
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 15 The Indian rupee rose on
central bank buying, leading a rebound among emerging Asian
currencies on Tuesday as investors covered short positions on
strong German growth data and expectations regional authorities
could intervene to support their units.
The German economy grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter on
strong exports, well above market forecasts, helping the euro
and other risky assets rebound.
Still, investors hesitated to add bets on emerging Asian
currencies on growing fears that Greece may exit the euro zone
amid political uncertainty.
Earlier in the day, most emerging Asian currencies fell with
the Indian rupee sliding to near a record low prior to the
central bank buying, and the South Korean won was at its weakest
in about four months.
Regional units are expected to stay weak as investors are
likely to shun risk positions on intensifying fears over Greece,
analysts and dealers said.
"Nothing has been changed. The rebound is a just shallow
one, although we may see bigger short-covering," said a senior
Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "All the problems remain
unsolved unless we get an announcement from Greece."
Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure as
investors feared that political uncertainty in the euro zone
may derail austerity measures and devastate the continent's
effort to tackle its debt crisis.
Greek party leaders are expected to convene later on Tuesday
but there is little hope that President Karolos Papoulias's
proposal to form a technocrat government will end a political
the stalemate, and the most likely outcome would be a new
election.
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange
strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said
emerging Asian currencies have so far priced in only a "very
minimal" amount of risk relating to Greece.
"The directional trade is short EUR/USD, long USD/AXJ and
rather mixed in EUR/AXJ," Ramanathan said.
The global economic outlook also stayed dim.
China's foreign direct investment inflows fell in the first
four months of the year, data showed, another signs showing that
the world's second-largest economy is slowing.
RUPEE
Dollar/rupee slid as the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) was estimated to have sold up to $500 million in spot for
intervention, although some of that was possibly also in forward
markets, dealers said.
The central bank could step into the market again as it
looks to defend the pair at 54.00, dealers said.
WON
Dollar/won rose to as high as 1,156.8, the
highest since Jan. 12 on stock outflows and bids from offshore
funds.
But the pair could not rise further, with resistance at
1,157.0, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
December-March slide, and on caution over dollar-selling
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities.
Earlier, South Korea's Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said
the won's recent movements were excessive relative to the
country's fundamentals.
Foreign investors were net sellers in Seoul's main exchange
for a 10th consecutive session, and have shed a net 2.2
trillion won ($1.91 billion) during that period.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar turned lower as real money
investors and European investors sold it as the pair failed to
stay above a technical resistance at 1.2587, the top of an
Ichimoku cloud. The pair had been below the top since
mid-January.
Investors stayed cautious over possible U.S. dollar-selling
intervention by central banks to check inflationary pressure.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso hit a near five-week high of 42.83,
but the pair turned lower on remittance inflows, while local
banks took profits around a Fibonacci resistance, dealers said.
Some local names sold the pair above 42.800, near the 61.8
percent retracement at 42.803 of its March-April slide, dealers
said.
RUPIAH
Foreign banks continued to buy dollar/rupiah, while
the Indonesian central bank was spotted limiting its gains,
dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.92 79.85 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2575 +0.21
Taiwan dlr 29.458 29.502 +0.15
Korean won 1151.73 1149.20 -0.22
Baht 31.31 31.34 +0.10
Peso 42.65 42.71 +0.13
Rupiah 9265.00 9230.00 -0.38
Rupee 53.73 53.96 +0.43
Ringgit 3.0770 3.0825 +0.18
Yuan 6.3163 6.3215 +0.08
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.92 76.92 -3.76
Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2969 +3.35
Taiwan dlr 29.458 30.290 +2.82
Korean won 1151.73 1151.80 +0.01
Baht 31.31 31.55 +0.77
Peso 42.65 43.84 +2.79
Rupiah 9265.00 9060.00 -2.21
Rupee 53.73 53.08 -1.21
Ringgit 3.0770 3.1685 +2.97
Yuan 6.3163 6.2940 -0.35
($1 = 1149.1000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Masayuki Kitano and
IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
