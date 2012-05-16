SINGAPORE, May 16 The Malaysian ringgit is set
to suffer its biggest daily loss in nearly six months on
Wednesday, while its Asian peers also shed on expectation of
further slides amid growing worries about Greece's exit from the
euro zone.
The ringgit hit a four-month low on dollar-short covering,
leading losses in emerging Asian currencies, and the South
Korean won was the second worst-performer among regional units
on foreign investor sales.
Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by
Asian authorities to defend their currencies with some of them
technically seen excessively sold, but they are expected to stay
weak, dealers and analysts said.
"Risk sentiment turned from bad to worse as Greece's
decision for a re-election increased the chance of a possible
exit from euro zone," OCBC Bank said in a note.
"Asian currencies continue to garner little support from net
portfolio inflows and in fact have started registering net
outflows of late. As such, expect the regional pairs to continue
to look north in Asian trading."
On Tuesday, Athens failed to form a government and leftists,
who oppose EU bailout terms, are expected to sweep to victory in
a June election, deepening the continent's debt crisis.
That prospect dampened all risky assets including the euro
and stocks. Oil prices also tumbled.
Emerging Asian currencies need to price in more the
possibility of Greece's exit from the euro zone, dealers said.
"We won't see that happening anytime soon. But people will
still react to the bad news," said a European bank dealer in
Manila.
The ringgit fell 1 percent against the dollar on
Wednesday. If the Malaysian currency maintains the loss, that
would be the largest daily percentage slide since Nov. 10,
according to Reuters data.
The currency weakened to as soft as 3.1140 per dollar, the
weakest since Jan. 18.
Its next target would be 3.1193, which represents a 61.8
percent retracement of its December-February slide.
The won fell to 1,165.0 versus the greenback on
dollar bids from offshore funds and as foreign investors are set
to become net sellers in South Korean main stock market
for an 11th consecutive session.
They offered a net 333.9 billion won ($289.32 million) worth
of shares after having dumped 2.2 trillion won during the
previous 10 days.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0420 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.36 80.18 -0.22
Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2615 -0.46
Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.514 -0.24
Korean won 1164.00 1154.10 -0.85
Baht 31.45 31.34 -0.35
Peso 42.93 42.66 -0.63
Rupiah 9275.00 9235.00 -0.43
Rupee 54.18 53.79 -0.72
Ringgit 3.1130 3.0815 -1.01
Yuan 6.3225 6.3182 -0.07
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.36 76.92 -4.28
Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2969 +2.34
Taiwan dlr 29.586 30.290 +2.38
Korean won 1164.00 1151.80 -1.05
Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32
Peso 42.93 43.84 +2.12
Rupiah 9275.00 9060.00 -2.32
Rupee 54.18 53.08 -2.03
Ringgit 3.1130 3.1685 +1.78
Yuan 6.3225 6.2940 -0.45
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Robert Birsel
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]
($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won)