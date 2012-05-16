* Ringgit, rupee both down about 1.2 pct * Won at 4-mth low, intervention suspected -dealers * Sing dlr, Philippine peso breach 200-day MA support (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 16 Emerging Asian currencies were battered on Wednesday, with the Malaysian ringgit having its worst day in more than six months, and regional units could weaken further as worries grow that Greece might exit from the euro zone. For the day, the ringgit has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar to hit a four-month low on dollar-short covering and a lack of exporter bids. The last day the currency fell so much during one day was Nov. 1, according to Reuters data. The South Korean won slid to its lowest since Jan. 9 despite suspected bids from the authorities as foreigners again were net sellers of Seoul shares - making their streak of selling days the longest since March 2009 when global financial markets struggled after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Investors stayed cautious over intervention by Asian authorities to defend their currencies with many of them technically seen as excessively sold. Central banks of India and Indonesia were spotted selling dollars, dealers said. But regional units are expected to stay weak, dealers and analysts said. "Risk sentiment turned from bad to worse as Greece's decision for a re-election increased the chance of a possible exit from euro zone," OCBC Bank said in a note. "Asian currencies continue to garner little support from net portfolio inflows and in fact have started registering net outflows of late. As such, expect the regional pairs to continue to look north in Asian trading," it said. On Tuesday, Athens failed to form a government. Leftists who oppose the European Union's bailout terms are expected to sweep to victory in a June election, deepening the continent's debt crisis. That prospect hurt all risky assets including stocks and the euro, which hit a four-month low. Oil prices also tumbled. The worries, along with a sluggish global economy, have been putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies. Regional units need to price in more the possibility of Greece's exit from the euro zone, dealers said. "We won't see that happening anytime soon. But people will still react to the bad news," said a European bank dealer in Manila. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose to 3.1200, the highest since Jan. 18, as leveraged funds, real money accounts and interbank players bought the pair. Investors stayed cautious over dollar-selling intervention by the central bank, but it has not been spotted in the market, dealers said. The pair was a notch lower than the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.1193 of its December-February slide. If the immediate resistance is cleared, the next target would be 3.1215, the low of Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. But its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose to 76.0, well above the 70 threshold, indicating the pair is in overbought territory. WON Dollar/won ended local trade at a session high of 1,165.7 as foreign investors were net sellers in Seoul's main stock market for an 11th consecutive session. Foreigners have dumped a combined net 2.7 trillion Korean won ($2.34 billion) during the period, according to the Korea Exchange. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of selling the pair around 1,164-1,165, dealers said, although some market participants played down intervention talk. The suspected intervention comes as the pair is seen heading to 1,167.7, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-March slide. The pair's 14-day RSI gained to 75.2, suggesting the pair is excessively bought. Earlier, a few foreign central banks sold an estimated 500 billion won ($433.24 million) worth of one-month monetary stabilisation bonds (MSBs), market sources in Seoul said, prompting worries about bond outflows amid increasing global risk aversion. But the concerns were eased as those central banks bought state-run companies' bonds with similar maturities after selling the MSBs. "There was some sell-off in short-dated bonds, but foreigners are unlikely to dump massive amounts of Korean bonds. With no structural problems in the Korean economy, the bond market is not expected to collapse," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose above a 200-day moving average resistance on a short-squeeze from model funds and leveraged accounts. The pair had been staying below the average since early April. The next target of the pair would be 1.2736, the 50.0 percent retracement of December-April slide, although its 14-day RSI rose to 73.8. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso rose to 43.070, the highest since March 26, breaking through a 200-day moving average resistance, on continuous short-covering. The pair's local close has been below the average since late January. If the pair ends the day above the average, which currently stands at 43.01, it may head to 43.15, the high of March 23, the European bank dealer in Manila said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.39 80.18 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2615 -0.69 Taiwan dlr 29.610 29.514 -0.32 Korean won 1166.10 1154.10 -1.03 Baht 31.55 31.34 -0.67 Peso 43.05 42.66 -0.91 Rupiah 9270.00 9235.00 -0.38 Rupee 54.42 53.79 -1.16 Ringgit 3.1175 3.0815 -1.15 Yuan 6.3232 6.3182 -0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.39 76.92 -4.32 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2969 +2.09 Taiwan dlr 29.610 30.290 +2.30 Korean won 1166.10 1151.80 -1.23 Baht 31.55 31.55 +0.00 Peso 43.05 43.84 +1.84 Rupiah 9270.00 9060.00 -2.27 Rupee 54.42 53.08 -2.46 Ringgit 3.1175 3.1685 +1.64 Yuan 6.3232 6.2940 -0.46 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho and Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL, Masayuki Kitano and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won)