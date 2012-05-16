* Ringgit, rupee both down about 1.2 pct
* Won at 4-mth low, intervention suspected -dealers
* Sing dlr, Philippine peso breach 200-day MA support
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 16 Emerging Asian currencies were
battered on Wednesday, with the Malaysian ringgit having its
worst day in more than six months, and regional units could
weaken further as worries grow that Greece might exit from the
euro zone.
For the day, the ringgit has lost 1.2 percent against the
dollar to hit a four-month low on dollar-short covering and a
lack of exporter bids. The last day the currency fell so much
during one day was Nov. 1, according to Reuters data.
The South Korean won slid to its lowest since Jan. 9 despite
suspected bids from the authorities as foreigners again were net
sellers of Seoul shares - making their streak of selling days
the longest since March 2009 when global financial markets
struggled after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Investors stayed cautious over intervention by Asian
authorities to defend their currencies with many of them
technically seen as excessively sold. Central banks of India and
Indonesia were spotted selling dollars, dealers said.
But regional units are expected to stay weak, dealers and
analysts said.
"Risk sentiment turned from bad to worse as Greece's
decision for a re-election increased the chance of a possible
exit from euro zone," OCBC Bank said in a note.
"Asian currencies continue to garner little support from net
portfolio inflows and in fact have started registering net
outflows of late. As such, expect the regional pairs to continue
to look north in Asian trading," it said.
On Tuesday, Athens failed to form a government. Leftists who
oppose the European Union's bailout terms are expected to sweep
to victory in a June election, deepening the continent's debt
crisis.
That prospect hurt all risky assets including stocks and the
euro, which hit a four-month low. Oil prices also tumbled.
The worries, along with a sluggish global economy, have been
putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies.
Regional units need to price in more the possibility of
Greece's exit from the euro zone, dealers said.
"We won't see that happening anytime soon. But people will
still react to the bad news," said a European bank dealer in
Manila.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit rose to 3.1200, the highest since
Jan. 18, as leveraged funds, real money accounts and interbank
players bought the pair.
Investors stayed cautious over dollar-selling intervention
by the central bank, but it has not been spotted in the market,
dealers said.
The pair was a notch lower than the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement at 3.1193 of its December-February slide.
If the immediate resistance is cleared, the next target
would be 3.1215, the low of Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
But its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose to 76.0,
well above the 70 threshold, indicating the pair is in
overbought territory.
WON
Dollar/won ended local trade at a session high of
1,165.7 as foreign investors were net sellers in Seoul's main
stock market for an 11th consecutive session.
Foreigners have dumped a combined net 2.7 trillion Korean
won ($2.34 billion) during the period, according to the Korea
Exchange.
South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
selling the pair around 1,164-1,165, dealers said, although some
market participants played down intervention talk.
The suspected intervention comes as the pair is seen heading
to 1,167.7, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
December-March slide.
The pair's 14-day RSI gained to 75.2, suggesting the pair is
excessively bought.
Earlier, a few foreign central banks sold an estimated 500
billion won ($433.24 million) worth of one-month monetary
stabilisation bonds (MSBs), market sources in Seoul said,
prompting worries about bond outflows amid increasing global
risk aversion.
But the concerns were eased as those central banks bought
state-run companies' bonds with similar maturities after selling
the MSBs.
"There was some sell-off in short-dated bonds, but
foreigners are unlikely to dump massive amounts of Korean bonds.
With no structural problems in the Korean economy, the bond
market is not expected to collapse," said a foreign bank dealer
in Seoul.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose above a 200-day
moving average resistance on a short-squeeze from model funds
and leveraged accounts.
The pair had been staying below the average since early
April.
The next target of the pair would be 1.2736, the 50.0
percent retracement of December-April slide, although its 14-day
RSI rose to 73.8.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso rose to 43.070, the highest since
March 26, breaking through a 200-day moving average resistance,
on continuous short-covering.
The pair's local close has been below the average since late
January.
If the pair ends the day above the average, which currently
stands at 43.01, it may head to 43.15, the high of March 23, the
European bank dealer in Manila said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.39 80.18 -0.26
Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2615 -0.69
Taiwan dlr 29.610 29.514 -0.32
Korean won 1166.10 1154.10 -1.03
Baht 31.55 31.34 -0.67
Peso 43.05 42.66 -0.91
Rupiah 9270.00 9235.00 -0.38
Rupee 54.42 53.79 -1.16
Ringgit 3.1175 3.0815 -1.15
Yuan 6.3232 6.3182 -0.08
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.39 76.92 -4.32
Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2969 +2.09
Taiwan dlr 29.610 30.290 +2.30
Korean won 1166.10 1151.80 -1.23
Baht 31.55 31.55 +0.00
Peso 43.05 43.84 +1.84
Rupiah 9270.00 9060.00 -2.27
Rupee 54.42 53.08 -2.46
Ringgit 3.1175 3.1685 +1.64
Yuan 6.3232 6.2940 -0.46
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho and Lim Seung-gyu in
SEOUL, Masayuki Kitano and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]
($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won)