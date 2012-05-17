SINGAPORE, May 17 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions in the battered units, but their outlook remained dim on escalating worries over Greece's exit from the currency block. Short-term players such as interbank speculators bought some of technically oversold emerging Asian currencies such as the Malaysia ringgit and the Singapore dollar, taking a cue from slight rebounds in the euro and regional stocks. The Taiwan dollar outperformed as foreign banks sold U.S. dollar to take profits with the island's stocks up, while importers capped the local unit's upside. The central bank was also spotted intervening by buying U.S. dollars, dealers said. Investors hesitated to add bets and were instead looking for chances to sell on rallies amid sustained global risk aversion. "Asian currencies may benefit from short-term rebound as some indicators show they are oversold," said Jeong My-young, head of research center at Samsung Futures in Seoul. "But a mid-term bearish trend remains intact. We have various events until June," Jeong added. On Wednesday, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of most USD/AXJ currencies rose above the 70 threshold on Wednesday, indicating the currencies were oversold. Dollar/ringgit's 14-day RSI jumped to 75.6 in the previous session when the ringgit suffered the largest daily percentage loss in more than six months, according to Reuters data. The ringgit gained on Thursday as interbank speculators bought it on dips and dollar/ringgit's 14-day RSI dipped to 69.6, a notch below of the 70 threshold. But dealers were looking to sell the local unit on dips amid sustained concerns over Greece. "I will add long positions again when EUR hits 1.2800," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's 14-day RSI also slid to 65.2 from 72.3 in the prior session as the city-state's currency rose on interbank trader demand. But it struggled to strengthen past resistance at a 200-day moving average on the euro zone worries and weaker-than-expected Singapore's growth in the first quarter. On Wednesday, Greece put a senior judge in charge of an emergency government to lead the nation to its second election in just over a month on June 17. Dealing another blow to already fragile risk appetite, the European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalised, moving them to an emergency liquidity assistance programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.26 80.33 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2637 1.2684 +0.37 Taiwan dlr 29.502 29.635 +0.45 Korean won 1163.40 1165.70 +0.20 Baht 31.36 31.48 +0.38 Peso 42.89 43.05 +0.36 Rupiah 9237.00 9237.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.29 54.52 +0.43 Ringgit 3.1060 3.1155 +0.31 Yuan 6.3207 6.3222 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.26 76.92 -4.16 Sing dlr 1.2637 1.2969 +2.63 Taiwan dlr 29.502 30.290 +2.67 Korean won 1163.40 1151.80 -1.00 Baht 31.36 31.55 +0.61 Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.21 Rupiah 9237.00 9060.00 -1.92 Rupee 54.29 53.08 -2.22 Ringgit 3.1060 3.1685 +2.01 Yuan 6.3207 6.2940 -0.42 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchein Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]