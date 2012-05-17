SINGAPORE, May 17 Emerging Asian currencies rose
on Thursday as investors covered short positions in the battered
units, but their outlook remained dim on escalating worries over
Greece's exit from the currency block.
Short-term players such as interbank speculators bought some
of technically oversold emerging Asian currencies such as the
Malaysia ringgit and the Singapore dollar, taking a cue from
slight rebounds in the euro and regional stocks.
The Taiwan dollar outperformed as foreign banks
sold U.S. dollar to take profits with the island's stocks up,
while importers capped the local unit's upside. The central bank
was also spotted intervening by buying U.S. dollars, dealers
said.
Investors hesitated to add bets and were instead looking for
chances to sell on rallies amid sustained global risk aversion.
"Asian currencies may benefit from short-term rebound as
some indicators show they are oversold," said Jeong My-young,
head of research center at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"But a mid-term bearish trend remains intact. We have
various events until June," Jeong added.
On Wednesday, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of
most USD/AXJ currencies rose above the 70 threshold on
Wednesday, indicating the currencies were oversold.
Dollar/ringgit's 14-day RSI jumped to 75.6 in the
previous session when the ringgit suffered the largest daily
percentage loss in more than six months, according to Reuters
data.
The ringgit gained on Thursday as interbank speculators
bought it on dips and dollar/ringgit's 14-day RSI dipped to
69.6, a notch below of the 70 threshold.
But dealers were looking to sell the local unit on dips amid
sustained concerns over Greece.
"I will add long positions again when EUR hits 1.2800," said
a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's 14-day RSI also slid
to 65.2 from 72.3 in the prior session as the city-state's
currency rose on interbank trader demand.
But it struggled to strengthen past resistance at a 200-day
moving average on the euro zone worries and weaker-than-expected
Singapore's growth in the first quarter.
On Wednesday, Greece put a senior judge in charge of an
emergency government to lead the nation to its second election
in just over a month on June 17.
Dealing another blow to already fragile risk appetite, the
European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek
banks as they are severely undercapitalised, moving them to an
emergency liquidity assistance programme.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 80.26 80.33 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2637 1.2684 +0.37
Taiwan dlr 29.502 29.635 +0.45
Korean won 1163.40 1165.70 +0.20
Baht 31.36 31.48 +0.38
Peso 42.89 43.05 +0.36
Rupiah 9237.00 9237.00 +0.00
Rupee 54.29 54.52 +0.43
Ringgit 3.1060 3.1155 +0.31
Yuan 6.3207 6.3222 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 80.26 76.92 -4.16
Sing dlr 1.2637 1.2969 +2.63
Taiwan dlr 29.502 30.290 +2.67
Korean won 1163.40 1151.80 -1.00
Baht 31.36 31.55 +0.61
Peso 42.89 43.84 +2.21
Rupiah 9237.00 9060.00 -1.92
Rupee 54.29 53.08 -2.22
Ringgit 3.1060 3.1685 +2.01
Yuan 6.3207 6.2940 -0.42
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchein
Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
