* Taiwan dlr up on foreign banks, stocks; importers cap * Singapore dollar rises, 200-day MA resisted * Ringgit gains on speculators, RSI above 70 (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 17 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions in the battered units, but their outlook stayed dim as some Greek banks faced emergency funding needs and escalating worries over the country's exit from the euro zone. Short-term players such as interbank speculators bought some technically oversold emerging Asian currencies such as the Malaysia ringgit and the Singapore dollar in subdued trading, taking a cue from slight rebounds in the euro and regional stocks. The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign banks sold the U.S. dollar to take profit with the island's stocks up, while importers capped the local unit's upside. The island's central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollars around 29.500 per dollar, although purchases were small, preventing the local unit from strengthening past the level, dealers said. Investors hesitated to add bets and were instead looking for chances to sell on rallies amid sustained global risk aversion. "Asian currencies may benefit from a short-term rebound as some indicators show they are oversold," said Jeong My-young, head of research center at Samsung Futures in Seoul. "But a mid-term bearish trend remains intact. We have various events until June," Jeong added. On Wednesday, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of most dollar/Asian currencies rose above the 70 threshold on Wednesday, indicating regional units were oversold. Greece on Wednesday put a senior judge in charge of an emergency government to lead the nation to its second election in just over a month on June 17. Politicians rejecting austerity measures are expected to win the vote. Dealing another blow to already fragile risk appetite, the European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they are severely undercapitalised, moving them to an emergency liquidity assistance programme. Investors are keeping an eye on Spain as the country auctions 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of three- and four-year bonds later in the day, against a backdrop of a deepening recession and fears over the health of its banking system which have pushed its 10-year bonds yields above 6 percent. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as interbank players sold the pair on a rebound in the euro, but it failed to clear a 200-day moving average of 1.2642 support. Investors were also reluctant to sell the pair on weaker-than-expected Singapore economic growth in the first quarter, although non-oil domestic exports in April grew more than forecast. A foreign bank dealer said he would buy the pair on dips and that his target price was 1.2700. The pair's 14-day RSI also slid to 66.3 from 72.3 in the prior session. RINGGIT Interbank speculators sold dollar/ringgit to take profits after the Malaysian currency on Wednesday suffered the largest daily percentage loss in more than six months. The pair's 14-day RSI stood at 72.1, still above the 70 threshold, suggesting it stayed in overbought territory. But dealers were looking to buy the pair on dips due to sustained concerns over Greece. "I will add long positions again when EUR hits 1.2800," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. WON Dollar/won dipped on caution over dollar-selling intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities with its 14-day RSI at 71.3. But the pair recovered some of its earlier slide as foreign investors extended their selling spree in the country's stock market and local importers bought dollars. Foreign investors were net sellers of shares for a 12th consecutive session, unloading a net 65.6 billion won ($56.28 million). They dumped a net 2.7 trillion won worth of shares in total during the previous 11 sessions. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso slid as local traders sold the pair to take profit, but short-term investors bought it on dips, limiting its downside. A European bank dealer in Manila said the pair was poised to fall a bit more as it failed to stay above 43.00. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 80.31 80.33 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2650 1.2684 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 29.525 29.635 +0.37 Korean won 1163.35 1165.70 +0.20 Baht 31.36 31.48 +0.38 Peso 42.94 43.05 +0.24 Rupiah 9237.00 9237.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.46 54.52 +0.11 Ringgit 3.1100 3.1155 +0.18 Yuan 6.3210 6.3222 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 80.31 76.92 -4.22 Sing dlr 1.2650 1.2969 +2.52 Taiwan dlr 29.525 30.290 +2.59 Korean won 1163.35 1151.80 -0.99 Baht 31.36 31.55 +0.61 Peso 42.94 43.84 +2.10 Rupiah 9237.00 9060.00 -1.92 Rupee 54.46 53.08 -2.53 Ringgit 3.1100 3.1685 +1.88 Yuan 6.3210 6.2940 -0.43 ($1 = 0.7849 euros) ($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yingchein Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)