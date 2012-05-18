SINGAPORE, May 18 Emerging Asian countries
weakened again on Friday as investors kept slashing risky assets
due to worries about Spanish banks, and the South Korean won was
on track for its worst week in eight months.
The won hit a five-month low as offshore funds sold it and
foreign investors extended a spree of dumping Korean shares.
The ringgit fell to its lowest in four months as leveraged
funds unloaded the Malaysian currency, while the Singapore
dollar also touched the weakest since late January on
selling by U.S. investment houses and model funds.
The Taiwan dollar also suffered with European
players including investment banks selling U.S. dollar/Taiwan
dollar's non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
Most emerging Asian currencies are technically seen as
excessively sold with dollar/Asian units' 14-day relative
strength index (RSI) above the 70 threshold. Still, market
players found a momentum to push down regional units further,
dealers and analysts said.
"Some near-term rebound upon any piece of good news tonight
and over the weekend cannot be ruled out, given the heavy
sell-offs we have gone through," said Frances Cheung, senior
strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"However, any rebound will be short-lived, as there is no
comprehensive resolution to the European debt problem yet. On a
one-month horizon, investors should sell Asian currencies on
rallies," she added.
Financial instability in Spain deepened, with Moody's
Investors Service cutting the long-term and deposit ratings of
16 Spanish banks, just as the Spanish government's takeover of
Bankia this month has raised the prospect of more state bailouts
for banks and pushed the country's borrowing costs higher.
Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory, citing
the risk that the heavily indebted country might leave the euro
zone.
"Asian currencies will fall further," said an Asian bank
dealer in Singapore.
"It does not matter how much risky assets have priced
possibility of Greece's exit in. There is no choice but to dump
risky assets as investors have not seen signs of solutions yet."
The won weakened to 1,175.4 per dollar, its
lowest level since Dec. 19, when North Korea announced the death
of its leader Kim Jong-il, rattling South Korea's financial
markets.
The South Korean unit has lost 2.3 percent versus the dollar
so far this week. If the slide is maintained, that would be the
largest weekly percentage loss since the week ended Sept. 25,
according to Reuters data.
The local currency is seen having room to depreciate more,
probably to 1,180-1,185, as it cleared technical support at
1,167.7, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
December-March strengthening.
Foreign investors are poised to become net sellers for a
13th consecutive session in the country's main stock market, by
unloading a net 339.8 billion won ($292.21 million) worth of
stocks. They sold a combined net 2.7 trillion won during the
prior 12 sessions.
The won found some relief as investors are cautious over
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities with market
talk of their selling dollars around 1,175.
South Korea's finance minister also said the won's movements
were excessive.
"It all depends on intervention. We'd better be careful
above the 1,170 level," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
The ringgit hit 3.1385 versus the greenback, its
weakest since Jan. 16. This week, the Malaysian currency has
lost nearly 2 percent, putting it also on track for the largest
weekly slide since the week ended Sept. 25, according to Reuters
data.
It may head to 3.1495, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its December-February appreciation, as it broke
through the 61.8 percent retracement of 3.1193.
Local exporters stayed away as they sold dollars around
3.0600-3.0800 last week, dealers said.
But market players stayed wary of possible intervention by
the central bank, with market talk of official selling around
3.1350, although some dealers played down such talk.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0405 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.39 79.26 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.2750 1.2726 -0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.601 29.560 -0.14
Korean won 1174.00 1162.90 -0.95
Baht 31.42 31.42 +0.00
Peso 43.19 42.93 -0.61
*Rupiah 9237.00 9237.00 +0.00
Rupee 54.74 54.48 -0.47
Ringgit 3.1325 3.1100 -0.72
Yuan 6.3265 6.3252 -0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.39 76.92 -3.11
Sing dlr 1.2750 1.2969 +1.72
Taiwan dlr 29.601 30.290 +2.33
Korean won 1174.00 1151.80 -1.89
Baht 31.42 31.55 +0.43
Peso 43.19 43.84 +1.50
Rupiah 9237.00 9060.00 -1.92
Rupee 54.74 53.08 -3.03
Ringgit 3.1325 3.1685 +1.15
Yuan 6.3265 6.2940 -0.51
* Indonesian financial markets are closed for a holiday.
($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Argin Chang
in TAIPEI, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
