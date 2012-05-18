* S.Korea intervention estimated at over $1 bln -dealers * Won, Sing dlr, ringgit weekly loss largest since late Sept * European, U.S. investment banks sell Taiwan dlr (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 18 Emerging Asian currencies slid again on Friday, led by the South Korean won, and analysts said they expect more falls due to growing worries about Europe and slowing global growth. The won, suffering its worst week in eight months, hit a five-month low as offshore funds sold it and foreign investors extended a spree of dumping South Korean shares. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were also on track to post their largest weekly losses since late September, when the region was hit by outflows. The ringgit fell to its lowest in four months as leveraged funds unloaded the currency, while the Singapore dollar also touched the weakest since late January on selling by U.S. investment houses, macro accounts and model funds. Most emerging Asian currencies are technically seen as excessively sold with the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of dollar/Asian units above the 70 threshold. Still, market players found momentum on Friday for pushing regional units down further, dealers and analysts said. "Some near-term rebound upon any piece of good news tonight and over the weekend cannot be ruled out, given the heavy sell-offs we have gone through," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "However, any rebound will be short-lived, as there is no comprehensive resolution to the European debt problem yet. On a one-month horizon, investors should sell Asian currencies on rallies," she added. Financial instability in Spain deepened, with Moody's Investors Service cutting the long-term and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks, just as the Spanish government's takeover of Bankia this month has raised the prospect of more state bailouts for banks and pushed the country's borrowing costs higher. Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory, citing the risk that the heavily indebted country might leave the euro zone, although a poll on Thursday showed Greek voters were. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said volatile conditions in global markets have caused the wholesale funding market for Australian banks to freeze again, a worrying echo of the global financial crisis. U.S. jobs and factory data on Thursday prompted worrisome signs for a still-fragile economic recovery. All the negative factors slammed stocks, the euro, and commodities. "Asian currencies will fall further," said an Asian bank dealer in Singapore. "It does not matter how much risky assets have priced possibility of Greece's exit in. There is no choice but to dump risky assets as investors have not seen signs of solutions yet." This week, the won lost 2.2 percent against the dollar, the largest weekly percentage slide since the week ended Sept. 25, according to Reuters data. The Singapore dollar has fallen 1.6 percent versus the greenback this week, the data showed. The ringgit has slid nearly 2 percent. "The trend move higher in USD/Asia remains very much in place. European concerns, combined with growth fears out of U.S. and China is pushing investors towards safe haven assets classes," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "With limited scope of a 'circuit breaker' to break the market out of this risk averse mood, higher USD/Asia levels seem inevitable," said Cavenagh, adding the won, the Indonesian rupiah, the ringgit and the Indian rupee seem most at risk. WON Dollar/won rose to 1,175.4, its highest since Dec. 19, the day North Korea announced the death of its leader Kim Jong-il. But South Korean foreign exchange authorities were estimated to sell more than $1 billion to cap the pair's rise, especially above 1,170, dealers said. Foreign investors sold the country's stocks for a 13th consecutive session, bringing their total net selling to 3.2 trillion won ($2.75 billion) during the period. European investors have been heavy sellers recently, while U.S. investors are joining them, stock analysts in Seoul said. "U.S. investors are getting more defensive after the JPMorgan issue while European names continued dumping," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities, referring to JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion trading loss. Meanwhile, dollar/won's 14-day stood at 76.1, indicating the pair is in overbought territory. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit jumped to 3.1420, its highest since Jan. 16 as leveraged funds and interbank players added positions, dealers said. The pair may head to 3.1495, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-February slide, as it broke through the 61.8 percent retracement of 3.1193. Local exporters stayed away as they sold dollars around 3.0600-3.0800 last week, dealers said. But market players were wary of possible intervention by the central bank, with market talk of official selling around 3.1350. The pair's 14-day RSI rose to 77.9. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose to 1.2771, the highest since Jan. 19 as funds added to longs on intensified risk aversion. Local bank sales capped initially around 1.2760, with markets suspecting official intervention. The pair's 14-day RSI rose to 76.3. TAIWAN DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar hit a 3-1/2-month high of 29.670 as European players including investment banks, bought non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), dealers said. A U.S. investment bank joined the bids, they added. But Taiwanese exporters sold the spot pair, limiting its upside, while it faced resistance at 29.650, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud. The pair has been below the cloud top since early January. One-month NDFs rose 0.1 percent to 29.611. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso rose to 43.270 as model funds and macro accounts bought it. But some investors took profits before the weekend. BAHT Dollar/baht gained on importers' buying, but its upside was capped by selling linked to cross-currency swap hedging for a large corporate. The pair's RSI stood at 74.1. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.22 79.26 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2739 1.2726 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.599 29.560 -0.13 Korean won 1172.52 1162.90 -0.82 Baht 31.40 31.42 +0.05 Peso 43.20 42.93 -0.64 *Rupiah 9237.00 9237.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.77 54.48 -0.52 Ringgit 3.1315 3.1100 -0.69 Yuan 6.3262 6.3252 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.22 76.92 -2.91 Sing dlr 1.2739 1.2969 +1.81 Taiwan dlr 29.599 30.290 +2.33 Korean won 1172.52 1151.80 -1.77 Baht 31.40 31.55 +0.48 Peso 43.20 43.84 +1.48 Rupiah 9237.00 9060.00 -1.92 Rupee 54.77 53.08 -3.08 Ringgit 3.1315 3.1685 +1.18 Yuan 6.3262 6.2940 -0.51 * Indonesian financial markets are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL, Argin Chang in TAIPEI, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)