SINGAPORE, May 21 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday, helped by short-covering, although investors hesitated to add more bets on persistent worries about financial turmoil in Greece and Spain. Interbank speculators covered short positions in the recently battered emerging Asian currencies, tracking a rebound in the euro. The South Korean won was the biggest beneficiary of the short-covering, while the Singapore dollar found support from leveraged accounts, or investors trading with borrowed funds. Investors began covering their short positions after leaders of G8 major industrialised countries vowed to take steps to combat financial turmoil and revitalises a global economy threatened by the euro zone's debt crisis. However, the lack of specific measures for Greece deterred aggressive buying of risky assets, including emerging Asian currencies, traders said. "Positioning is deeply negative right now. This increases the risk of profit-taking on long USD/Asian FX positions, though the negative euro zone related theme is still implying Asian FX weakness," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "It would be dangerous to (go long on) Asian currencies at this point," said Tihanyi, adding regional units may extend gains a bit more due to short-covering. Last week, the won and the Singapore dollar led slides in regional currencies, suffering their worst week in eight months on growing worries about Spain's banking sector and Greece's debt crisis. Reflecting sustained concerns over the euro zone, investors were still looking to sell regional currencies on rallies on Monday. Despite the gains from short-covering, the outlook for the won remained bleak as foreign funds continued to sell the country's shares. Foreign investors seem set to extend their share selling to a 14 straight session, as they sold a net 65.6 billion won ($55.93 million) on Monday after dumping 3.2 trillion won during the previous 13 sessions, according to the Korea Exchange's data. "Market players still appeared to hold (dollar) long positions. But I'd like to buy dollars on dips whenever I get chances. There was no good news over the weekend," says a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Malaysian ringgit rose on short squeeze, but some interbank speculators were looking to sell it on rallies. The Taiwan dollar gained as interbank speculators covered short positions, but the local currency found resistance at 29.500 per U.S. dollar with a 60-day moving average at 29.508. Market players also hesitate to add more Taiwan dollar positions as foreign funds have not shown strong interest in the island's financial assets yet, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.19 79.03 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2702 1.2747 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 29.550 29.630 +0.27 Korean won 1166.00 1172.80 +0.58 Baht 31.27 31.32 +0.16 Peso 43.16 43.25 +0.21 Rupiah 9250.00 9237.00 -0.14 Rupee 54.55 54.42 -0.24 Ringgit 3.1281 3.1360 +0.25 Yuan 6.3238 6.3284 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.19 76.92 -2.87 Sing dlr 1.2702 1.2969 +2.10 Taiwan dlr 29.550 30.290 +2.50 Korean won 1166.00 1151.80 -1.22 Baht 31.27 31.55 +0.90 Peso 43.16 43.84 +1.58 Rupiah 9250.00 9060.00 -2.05 Rupee 54.55 53.08 -2.69 Ringgit 3.1281 3.1685 +1.29 Yuan 6.3238 6.2940 -0.47 ($1 = 1172.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]