* S.Korea suspected of selling dlr above 1,170 -dealers * Leveraged names buy Singapore dlr * Interbank players, exporters buy Taiwan dlr (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 21 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday on short-covering and intervention talk, while sustained worries about financial turmoil in Greece and Spain cut regional units' rises. Other emerging Asian currencies gave up earlier gains as investors focussed on the lack of specific measures for debt-ridden Greece when G8 country leaders pledged to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. "Positioning is deeply negative right now. This increases the risk of profit-taking on long USD/Asian FX positions, though the negative euro zone related theme is still implying Asian FX weakness," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "It would be dangerous to (go long on) Asian currencies at this point," said Tihanyi, adding regional units may extend gains a bit more due to short-covering. Last week, the won and the Singapore dollar led slides in regional currencies, suffering their worst week in eight months on growing worries about Spain's banking sector and Greece's debt crisis. Reflecting sustained concerns over the euro zone, investors were still looking to sell regional currencies on rallies. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called on Sunday for additional efforts to support growth, providing some relief for reeling Chinese shares, but concerns about the slowdown in emerging economies remained far from removed. WON Dollar/won ended local trade below 1,170 as traders said authorities were probably selling dollars above that level. The won remained under pressure as offshore funds, investment trust firms and custodian banks bought dollars on dips. Importers also purchased dollars for payments. Foreign investors extended their share selling to a 14 straight session in South Korea's main stock market, dumping a combined net 3.2 trillion won ($2.73 billion) during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. "Without intervention, dollar/won has room to rise much further. But the authorities may keep intervening," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The authorities are likely to continue to defend the 1,170 level, but they may allow dollar/won to rise further if the euro and stocks extend their slide further, the dealer added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell on dollar selling by leveraged accounts, or investors trading with borrowed funds. Interbank names also cut long U.S. dollar positions. The pair may head to 1.2671, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its April-May rise. The next target would be 1.2633, the low of May 17. But slides were limited as the euro failed to maintain earlier gains. TAIWAN DOLLAR Interbank speculators cut long U.S. dollar positions, pushing down U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar, while Taiwanese exporters sold the pair for month-end settlements. But it found support at 29.500, dealers said, with a 60-day moving average of 29.509. Market players also hesitated to add short positions as foreign funds have not shown strong interest in the island's financial assets yet, dealers added. RINGGIT Stop-loss selling below 3.1300 pulled dollar/ringgit lower, but some interbank speculators and macro funds supported by buying the pair on dips. Earlier, it was heading to 3.1160, the high of May 17, to fill a gap as its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stayed above the 70 threshold, indicating it is in overbought territory. A Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said he wanted to buy the dollar on dips between 3.1150-3.1200, targeting 3.1350. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.29 79.03 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2725 1.2747 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.562 29.630 +0.23 Korean won 1169.53 1172.80 +0.28 Baht 31.33 31.32 -0.03 Peso 43.21 43.25 +0.09 Rupiah 9250.00 9237.00 -0.14 Rupee 54.67 54.42 -0.45 Ringgit 3.1350 3.1360 +0.03 Yuan 6.3271 6.3284 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.29 76.92 -2.99 Sing dlr 1.2725 1.2969 +1.92 Taiwan dlr 29.562 30.290 +2.46 Korean won 1169.53 1151.80 -1.52 Baht 31.33 31.55 +0.70 Peso 43.21 43.84 +1.46 Rupiah 9250.00 9060.00 -2.05 Rupee 54.67 53.08 -2.90 Ringgit 3.1350 3.1685 +1.07 Yuan 6.3271 6.2940 -0.52 ($1 = 1172.8000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)