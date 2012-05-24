SINGAPORE, May 24 The won led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday amid growing worries about Greece's exit from the euro zone, while short-covering lifted some battered regional, including the Singapore dollar. The euro's bounce off its 22-month low against the dollar earlier in the session and steady Asian stocks limited the downside in regional units, while expectations of intervention also supported some currencies, traders said. Short-covering was triggered as most emerging Asian units were seen as oversold, dealers and analysts said. The 14-day relative strength index of most dollar/Asia ex-Japan currencies were above the 70 threshold, Thomson Reuters data showed. "We are buying Asia FX on dips today for a slight bounce in risk assets," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "USD/Asia became heavy." Still, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies remains weak as there are few clear signs from the euro zone to resolve the block's deepening debt crisis with increasing risk of Greece exiting the currency block. European Union leaders, at an informal meeting on Wednesday, said they wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone while respecting commitments it had made in return for its bailout, but have been advised by euro zone senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece exits. Meanwhile, continuing signs of slowdown in key economies remains a worry. Data on Thursday showed China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two month lows, suggesting that the surprise weakness in April's hard economic data persists even as policymakers seek to shore up growth in the world's No.2 economy. "The vulnerability is still quite apparent, and in addition to recorded portfolio outflows, the European uncertainty may also be triggering more discretionary dollar buying in Asia," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. The won weakened to 1,179.5 per dollar, the weakest since Dec. 19, on sales by offshore funds. Foreign investors are set to extend a selling spree in South Korea's main stock market to a 17th consecutive session by having dumped a total 3.8 trillion won ($3.24 billion) during the period, according to the Korea Exchange. But intervention caution and exporters' dollar sales for settlements relieved the won. Foreign exchange authorities were spotted selling one-month dollar/won non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) overnight, dealers said. "I added long (dollar) positions initially, but I could not keep the positions. It's irritating to keep an eye on the authorities," said a foreign bank dealer, adding he was waiting for better levels to sell the won. The Singapore dollar rose as local banks bought it on dips, but some offshore funds such as model accounts were looking to sell it. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.49 79.47 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2747 1.2773 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.554 29.586 +0.11 Korean won 1176.70 1172.90 -0.32 Baht 31.55 31.51 -0.13 Peso 43.52 43.44 -0.18 Rupiah 9270.00 9250.00 -0.22 Rupee 56.13 56.00 -0.23 Ringgit 3.1385 3.1455 +0.22 Yuan 6.3380 6.3345 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.49 76.92 -3.24 Sing dlr 1.2747 1.2969 +1.74 Taiwan dlr 29.554 30.290 +2.49 Korean won 1176.70 1151.80 -2.12 Baht 31.55 31.55 +0.00 Peso 43.52 43.84 +0.74 Rupiah 9270.00 9060.00 -2.27 Rupee 56.13 53.08 -5.43 Ringgit 3.1385 3.1685 +0.96 Yuan 6.3380 6.2940 -0.69 ($1 = 1172.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]