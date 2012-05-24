* Short won positions largest since Feb 2009 * FX players turn bearish on yuan, Sing dlr, ringgit * Short rupee positions largest since late Nov 2011 By Jongwoo Cheon and Mark Tay SINGAPORE, May 24 Asian currency market players boosted short positions in the won to their largest in more than three years, while turning pessimistic on the Chinese yuan and the Singapore dollar in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll indicated on Thursday. Currency players also turned bearish on the Malaysian ringgit, the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso, and increased short positions in the Indian rupee, according to a survey of 11 currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. The short positions on the South Korean won were the largest since February 2009, as the local currency suffered from foreign investors' continuous stock sales. Offshore funds also offered the local currency. Currency players also turned bearish on the yuan for the first time in more than two months, reporting their largest short positions since April 2010 when Reuters started covering the renminbi's positions. They turned most pessimistic on the ringgit and the Taiwan dollar since late November, while increasing short positions in the rupee since that period. The Indian currency continued to hit record lows. The bearish views on emerging Asian currencies came as investors flee riskier assets for the relative safety of the U.S. dollar, fearing Greece may be about to leave the euro zone, dealing a further blow to the struggling global economy. The previous poll, published on May 10, indicated currency players had already reduced long positions in most emerging Asian currencies. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah , Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66 10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07 26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19 12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37 29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10 15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41 1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25 (Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]