(Repeats story sent late on Thursday)
* Short won positions largest since Feb 2009
* FX players turn bearish on yuan, Sing dlr, ringgit
* Short rupee positions largest since late Nov 2011
By Jongwoo Cheon and Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, May 24 Asian currency market players
boosted short positions in the won to their largest in more than
three years, while turning pessimistic on the Chinese yuan and
the Singapore dollar in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll
indicated on Thursday.
Currency players also turned bearish on the Malaysian
ringgit, the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso, and
increased short positions in the Indian rupee, according to a
survey of 11 currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and
Thursday.
The short positions on the South Korean won were the largest
since February 2009, as the local currency suffered from foreign
investors' continuous stock sales. Offshore funds also offered
the local currency.
Currency players also turned bearish on the yuan for the
first time in more than two months, reporting their largest
short positions since April 2010 when Reuters started covering
the renminbi's positions.
They turned most pessimistic on the ringgit and the Taiwan
dollar since late November, while increasing short positions in
the rupee since that period. The Indian currency continued to
hit record lows.
The bearish views on emerging Asian currencies came as
investors flee riskier assets for the relative safety of the
U.S. dollar, fearing Greece may be about to leave the euro zone,
dealing a further blow to the struggling global economy.
The previous poll, published on May 10, indicated currency
players had already reduced long positions in most emerging
Asian currencies.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won
, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah
, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
on dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66
10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07
26-Apr -0.68 -0.06 -1.43 0.21 -0.36 1.38 -0.33 -0.76 -0.19
12-Apr -0.19 0.61 -0.66 0.45 -0.26 0.74 -0.18 -0.65 -0.37
29-Mar -0.27 0.45 -0.54 0.37 -0.13 0.79 -0.36 -0.24 -0.10
15-Mar 0.08 -0.28 -0.59 0.28 -0.15 0.35 -0.61 -0.53 -0.41
1-Mar -1.00 -1.15 -1.30 -0.10 -0.54 -0.72 -1.63 -0.59 -1.25
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]