* Dollar/rupiah 1-mth NDFs at highest since Sept 2009 * Won hit by dlr short-covering, foreign stock selling * Indonesia, S.Korea intervention spotted - dealers (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 25 The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won drove emerging Asian currencies lower on Friday amid fear of more outflows, while most regional units were headed for another week of losses on worries about Europe and global growth. Dollar/rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards hit their highest in more than two and half years, while the one-month offshore/onshore spread was at its widest since September when Indonesia experienced massive outflows. The pair's NDFs implied yield curve also deeply inverted, indicating foreign investors are hedging against a short-term depreciation in the currency or outflows. The won hit a seven-month low against the dollar as foreign investors' selling spree on South Korea's stock market continued for an 18th day - the longest streak since June-July 2008 - and offshore funds sold the local unit. Emerging Asian currencies are at risk of further outflows as investors remained concerned over Greece's exit from the euro zone and a sluggish global economy, dealers and analysts said. "Given today's developments, it may be hard to refute the possibility of further outflows from Indonesia if a global crisis develops. Regulatory uncertainty such as on foreign ownership could add to negative sentiment," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, sources said. "If the euro zone crisis worsens, Asia is not immune and will face an impact via trade and possibly financial outflows as sentiment worsens and riskier assets get hit," Supaat said, adding that there's a small risk Indonesia would be among the first places hit. The rupiah's drop last September had led other emerging Asian currencies also lower. Reminiscent of September 2011, when emerging market positions were slashed en masse, investors are currently shrinking exposure to emerging bonds - an asset class that had been resilient to rising global macro risks, until now. In a report, Barclays Capital cited EPFR Global Data as saying that in the week to May 23, emerging market dedicated bond funds saw $478 million in net outflows, the first net redemptions in 19 weeks. Currency market players already have shed bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies, adding short positions in regional units in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. "So far this year, inflows to Asia remain in positive territory, so it is hard to say we have seen an end to the selling just yet," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "Market needs a circuit breaker and until one appears I suspect the bias will remain to sell Asian assets, which will maintain upward momentum in most USD/Asia pairs," Cavenagh said. This week, the Indian rupee was the worst performer, having lost 1.8 percent against the dollar. If it maintains the loss, that would be the largest weekly percentage fall since the week ended March 25, according to Reuters data. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah one-month NDFs rose 1.9 percent to 9,780, the highest since September 2009 while the spread widens to 430 pips, the largest since Sept. 30. The spot dollar/rupiah's indicative price weakened to 9,300 per dollar, but dealers said real market prices were much higher. The central bank was spotted selling the pair at 9,290 and 9,350, according to dealers. The Indonesian currency slid on selling by real money funds in a thin and illiquid market, they added. "Indonesian fundamentals do not deserve such treatment but given a risk-averse environment and lack of major central bank intervention, low liquidity and past memories of the country's travails are conspiring to weigh on the currency," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB's senior economist and strategist in Hong Kong. Other analysts also saw the rupiah's weakness as overdone. "I don't have the sense it's panic selling. It looks like BI has been in to provide some dollar liquidity. The bond market is not panicking either," said Tim Condon, Asia chief economist at ING in Singapore, referring to Indonesia's central bank. "All in all, I think BI is accommodating what it considers general risk-off related selling but will not let it get out of hand." WON Dollar/won rose to as high as 1,185.6, the highest since Oct. 6 although South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted selling the pair for intervention, especially above 1,180. Initially, the pair fell as interbank speculators added short positions on expectations for stronger intervention. But they had to cover those positions on dollar demand from importers and offshore funds. During their 18-day streak of selling on the main stock market, foreigners have dumped a net 4.0 trillion won ($3.39 billion) in shares. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit rose to 3.1720, the highest since Dec. 30 on short covering by interbank speculators, dealers said. The pair gave up much of earlier gains as the speculators cleared long positions before the weekend and as there have not been massive outflows from Malaysia's stock and bond markets. But dollar/ringgit is seen staying firm, given the recent risk aversion, dealers said. A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said investors are preparing outflows from the country, adding to dollar positions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.64 79.60 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2779 1.2766 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.609 29.645 +0.12 Korean won 1185.65 1180.50 -0.43 Baht 31.66 31.60 -0.19 Peso 43.75 43.74 -0.02 Rupiah 9300.00 9260.00 -0.43 Rupee 55.41 55.65 +0.43 Ringgit 3.1555 3.1546 -0.03 Yuan 6.3467 6.3447 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.64 76.92 -3.42 Sing dlr 1.2779 1.2969 +1.49 Taiwan dlr 29.609 30.290 +2.30 Korean won 1185.65 1151.80 -2.85 Baht 31.66 31.55 -0.35 Peso 43.75 43.84 +0.21 Rupiah 9300.00 9060.00 -2.58 Rupee 55.41 53.08 -4.21 Ringgit 3.1555 3.1685 +0.41 Yuan 6.3467 6.2940 -0.83 ($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in SEOUL and Kevin Plumberg; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]