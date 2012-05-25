* Dollar/rupiah 1-mth NDFs at highest since Sept 2009
* Won hit by dlr short-covering, foreign stock selling
* Indonesia, S.Korea intervention spotted - dealers
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 25 The Indonesian rupiah and the
South Korean won drove emerging Asian currencies lower on Friday
amid fear of more outflows, while most regional units were
headed for another week of losses on worries about Europe and
global growth.
Dollar/rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards
hit their highest in more than two and half years,
while the one-month offshore/onshore spread was at its widest
since September when Indonesia experienced massive outflows.
The pair's NDFs implied yield curve also deeply inverted,
indicating foreign investors are hedging against a short-term
depreciation in the currency or outflows.
The won hit a seven-month low against the dollar as foreign
investors' selling spree on South Korea's stock market continued
for an 18th day - the longest streak since June-July 2008 - and
offshore funds sold the local unit.
Emerging Asian currencies are at risk of further outflows as
investors remained concerned over Greece's exit from the euro
zone and a sluggish global economy, dealers and analysts said.
"Given today's developments, it may be hard to refute the
possibility of further outflows from Indonesia if a global
crisis develops. Regulatory uncertainty such as on foreign
ownership could add to negative sentiment," said Saktiandi
Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore.
Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a
single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50
percent, sources said.
"If the euro zone crisis worsens, Asia is not immune and
will face an impact via trade and possibly financial outflows as
sentiment worsens and riskier assets get hit," Supaat said,
adding that there's a small risk Indonesia would be among the
first places hit.
The rupiah's drop last September had led other emerging
Asian currencies also lower.
Reminiscent of September 2011, when emerging market
positions were slashed en masse, investors are currently
shrinking exposure to emerging bonds - an asset class that had
been resilient to rising global macro risks, until now.
In a report, Barclays Capital cited EPFR Global Data as
saying that in the week to May 23, emerging market dedicated
bond funds saw $478 million in net outflows, the first net
redemptions in 19 weeks.
Currency market players already have shed bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies, adding short positions in regional
units in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
"So far this year, inflows to Asia remain in positive
territory, so it is hard to say we have seen an end to the
selling just yet," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist
at Westpac in Singapore.
"Market needs a circuit breaker and until one appears I
suspect the bias will remain to sell Asian assets, which will
maintain upward momentum in most USD/Asia pairs," Cavenagh said.
This week, the Indian rupee was the worst
performer, having lost 1.8 percent against the dollar.
If it maintains the loss, that would be the largest weekly
percentage fall since the week ended March 25, according to
Reuters data.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah one-month NDFs rose 1.9 percent to 9,780, the
highest since September 2009 while the spread widens to 430
pips, the largest since Sept. 30.
The spot dollar/rupiah's indicative price weakened
to 9,300 per dollar, but dealers said real market prices were
much higher.
The central bank was spotted selling the pair at 9,290 and
9,350, according to dealers.
The Indonesian currency slid on selling by real money funds
in a thin and illiquid market, they added.
"Indonesian fundamentals do not deserve such treatment but
given a risk-averse environment and lack of major central bank
intervention, low liquidity and past memories of the country's
travails are conspiring to weigh on the currency," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, Credit Agricole CIB's senior economist and strategist
in Hong Kong.
Other analysts also saw the rupiah's weakness as overdone.
"I don't have the sense it's panic selling. It looks like BI
has been in to provide some dollar liquidity. The bond market is
not panicking either," said Tim Condon, Asia chief economist at
ING in Singapore, referring to Indonesia's central bank.
"All in all, I think BI is accommodating what it considers
general risk-off related selling but will not let it get out of
hand."
WON
Dollar/won rose to as high as 1,185.6, the
highest since Oct. 6 although South Korea's foreign exchange
authorities were spotted selling the pair for intervention,
especially above 1,180.
Initially, the pair fell as interbank speculators added
short positions on expectations for stronger intervention.
But they had to cover those positions on dollar demand from
importers and offshore funds.
During their 18-day streak of selling on the main stock
market, foreigners have dumped a net 4.0 trillion won ($3.39
billion) in shares.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit rose to 3.1720, the highest since
Dec. 30 on short covering by interbank speculators, dealers
said.
The pair gave up much of earlier gains as the speculators
cleared long positions before the weekend and as there have not
been massive outflows from Malaysia's stock and bond markets.
But dollar/ringgit is seen staying firm, given the recent
risk aversion, dealers said.
A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said investors are preparing
outflows from the country, adding to dollar positions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.64 79.60 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2779 1.2766 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.609 29.645 +0.12
Korean won 1185.65 1180.50 -0.43
Baht 31.66 31.60 -0.19
Peso 43.75 43.74 -0.02
Rupiah 9300.00 9260.00 -0.43
Rupee 55.41 55.65 +0.43
Ringgit 3.1555 3.1546 -0.03
Yuan 6.3467 6.3447 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.64 76.92 -3.42
Sing dlr 1.2779 1.2969 +1.49
Taiwan dlr 29.609 30.290 +2.30
Korean won 1185.65 1151.80 -2.85
Baht 31.66 31.55 -0.35
Peso 43.75 43.84 +0.21
Rupiah 9300.00 9060.00 -2.58
Rupee 55.41 53.08 -4.21
Ringgit 3.1555 3.1685 +0.41
Yuan 6.3467 6.2940 -0.83
($1 = 1180.3000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in SEOUL and Kevin Plumberg;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)
