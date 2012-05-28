SINGAPORE, May 28 Asian currencies rose on Monday, led by the Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso, after opinion polls showed Greek political parties which support an austerity bailout programme leading the race in next month's election. Investors also covered their short positions in emerging market currencies built up over the past few weeks as worries over a messy Greek exit from the euro zone curbed appetite for risky assets. The Indonesia rupiah, however, fell after the central bank said it was assessing policy options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, although it had no plans to implement capital controls. Selling of Indonesian stocks, bonds and the rupiah has intensified in recent weeks on fear of fund outflows from the country amid policy uncertainty and global risk aversion. Af ter the Indian rupee, the rupiah is the second-worst performer among emerging Asian currencies. "The key is BI (Bank Indonesia) needs to make sure that there is enough dollar liquidity onshore, if that is done, the dollar/rupiah pairing in spot can be calmed, otherwise it's going to be very painful for markets and authorities alike," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. Dollar/rupiah's non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) slid with one-month offshore/onshore forward spread narrowing, but the spot rupiah's indicative prices weakened despite the central bank's dollar-selling intervention. Other currencies in the region drew some comfort from surveys over the weekend which showed Greek conservatives regaining a lead that would allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone. The Singapore dollar rose on demand from fast money and leveraged accounts, but the city-state's currency faced technical resistance at 1.2720-1.2730 per U.S. dollar. The Philippine peso advanced as fast money accounts and interbank speculators covered short positions. Still, investors doubted how further emerging Asian currencies could extend gains on persistent worries about the euro zone such as the fragile situation of Spanish banks. The global economic picture is also dim. "We can see more of a short squeeze (in emerging Asian currencies) but I would sell into that squeeze," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "We can see further capital outflows from the region on European uncertainty and China slowdown fears, etc." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Japan yen 79.39 79.68 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2818 +0.58 Taiwan dlr 29.575 29.650 +0.25 Korean won 1185.00 1185.50 +0.04 Baht 31.63 31.65 +0.06 Peso 43.54 43.76 +0.49 Rupiah 9400.00 9280.00 -1.28 Rupee 55.11 55.37 +0.47 Ringgit 3.1420 3.1530 +0.35 Yuan 6.3417 6.3439 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.39 76.92 -3.11 Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2969 +1.77 Taiwan dlr 29.575 30.290 +2.42 Korean won 1185.00 1151.80 -2.80 Baht 31.63 31.55 -0.25 Peso 43.54 43.84 +0.69 Rupiah 9400.00 9060.00 -3.62 Rupee 55.11 53.08 -3.68 Ringgit 3.1420 3.1685 +0.84 Yuan 6.3417 6.2940 -0.75 * South Korea's financial markets are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)