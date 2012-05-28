SINGAPORE, May 28 Asian currencies rose on
Monday, led by the Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso,
after opinion polls showed Greek political parties which support
an austerity bailout programme leading the race in next month's
election.
Investors also covered their short positions in emerging
market currencies built up over the past few weeks as worries
over a messy Greek exit from the euro zone curbed appetite for
risky assets.
The Indonesia rupiah, however, fell after the central bank
said it was assessing policy options to manage rupiah
and dollar liquidity, although it had no plans to implement
capital controls.
Selling of Indonesian stocks, bonds and the rupiah has
intensified in recent weeks on fear of fund outflows from the
country amid policy uncertainty and global risk aversion. Af ter
the Indian rupee, the rupiah is the second-worst performer among
emerging Asian currencies.
"The key is BI (Bank Indonesia) needs to make sure that
there is enough dollar liquidity onshore, if that is done, the
dollar/rupiah pairing in spot can be calmed, otherwise it's
going to be very painful for markets and authorities alike,"
said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign
exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
Dollar/rupiah's non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) slid with
one-month offshore/onshore forward spread narrowing, but the
spot rupiah's indicative prices weakened despite the central
bank's dollar-selling intervention.
Other currencies in the region drew some comfort from
surveys over the weekend which showed Greek conservatives
regaining a lead that would allow the formation of a government
committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.
The Singapore dollar rose on demand from fast money
and leveraged accounts, but the city-state's currency faced
technical resistance at 1.2720-1.2730 per U.S. dollar.
The Philippine peso advanced as fast money
accounts and interbank speculators covered short positions.
Still, investors doubted how further emerging Asian
currencies could extend gains on persistent worries about the
euro zone such as the fragile situation of Spanish banks. The
global economic picture is also dim.
"We can see more of a short squeeze (in emerging Asian
currencies) but I would sell into that squeeze," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
"We can see further capital outflows from the region on
European uncertainty and China slowdown fears, etc."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0420 GMT
Japan yen 79.39 79.68 +0.37
Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2818 +0.58
Taiwan dlr 29.575 29.650 +0.25
Korean won 1185.00 1185.50 +0.04
Baht 31.63 31.65 +0.06
Peso 43.54 43.76 +0.49
Rupiah 9400.00 9280.00 -1.28
Rupee 55.11 55.37 +0.47
Ringgit 3.1420 3.1530 +0.35
Yuan 6.3417 6.3439 +0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.39 76.92 -3.11
Sing dlr 1.2744 1.2969 +1.77
Taiwan dlr 29.575 30.290 +2.42
Korean won 1185.00 1151.80 -2.80
Baht 31.63 31.55 -0.25
Peso 43.54 43.84 +0.69
Rupiah 9400.00 9060.00 -3.62
Rupee 55.11 53.08 -3.68
Ringgit 3.1420 3.1685 +0.84
Yuan 6.3417 6.2940 -0.75
* South Korea's financial markets are closed for a public
holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by )
