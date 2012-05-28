* BI: no capital controls planned but eyeing options on FX
* Sing dlr up, resistance seen 1.2720-1.2730/U.S. dlr
* Philippine peso up on interbank specs, short-term players
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 28 The Singapore dollar and the
Philippine peso led a rebound among emerging Asian currencies on
Monday after a poll showed pro-austerity conservatives in Greece
were leading ahead of next month's election, but the outlook
remained fragile.
Short-term investors covered short positions in emerging
Asian currencies built up over the past few weeks when worries
over a messy Greek exit from the euro zone had curbed appetite
for risky assets.
The outcome of the poll spurred short-covering in other
risky currencies such as the euro and the Australian
dollar as a lead for the conservatives would allow the
formation of a government committed to keeping the country in
the euro zone.
The Indonesian rupiah was a lone underperformer with its
indicative prices falling 1.3 percent even though the central
bank said it was assessing policy options to manage rupiah and
dollar liquidity. Bank Indonesia was also
spotted selling dollars, dealers said.
Selling of Indonesian stocks, bonds and the rupiah has
intensified in recent weeks on fear of fund outflows from the
country amid policy uncertainty and global risk aversion. Af ter
the Indian rupee, the rupiah is the second-worst performer among
emerging Asian currencies.
"The key is BI (Bank Indonesia) needs to make sure that
there is enough dollar liquidity onshore, if that is done, the
dollar/rupiah pairing in spot can be calmed, otherwise it's
going to be very painful for markets and authorities alike,"
said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign
exchange strategist at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
The rupiah's weakness came as investors were already
doubting how much further emerging Asian currencies could gain
as euro zone worries such as the health of Spanish banks
persisted. The global economic picture also remained a worry.
The premium investors require to hold Spanish government
bonds over their German counterparts surged on Monday to the
highest since the euro was launched, as the state's takeover of
Bankia fueled concerns over the rising costs for Spain of
helping its banks.
"We can see more of a short squeeze (in emerging Asian
currencies) but I would sell into that squeeze," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
"We can see further capital outflows from the region on
European uncertainty and China slowdown fears, etc," Cavenagh
said.
Emerging Asian currencies reported multiple weekly losses
with the Indian rupee sliding for an eighth week.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah's indicative prices rose to 9,400,
but the pair was traded at 9,550 earlier, according to a
Jakarta-based dealer.
The central bank provided dollars at 9,550 and 9,400,
respectively, dealers said. Bank Indonesia officials could not
be immediately reached for comments.
Some other players also sold the pair amid rebound in other
Asian currencies, but market players stayed worried about more
outflows from the country.
Dollar/rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards eased
with one-month offshore/onshore forward spread narrowing.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid 0.6 percent to
1.2738 on selling from short-term players and leveraged
accounts.
The pair is supported around 1.2720-1.2730, given its May 24
low at 1.2723.
It also has the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart at
1.2718.
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar has been closing above the line
since early May.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso fell 0.7 percent to 43.47
as interbank speculators reduced long positions and on selling
from fast money.
Some market players continued to hold long positions
awaiting the outcome of the Greek elections on June 17, a
European bank dealer said, adding that they may cut positions if
the conservatives who support the bailout keep their lead.
"USD might even reverse its upward trend nearing the
elections if they (conservatives) continue to gain and lead,"
said the dealer, adding he would sell the pair on rallies at
least during the current session.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Japan yen 79.39 79.68 +0.37
Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2818 +0.63
Taiwan dlr 29.568 29.650 +0.28
*Korean won 1185.00 1185.50 +0.04
Baht 31.58 31.65 +0.22
Peso 43.47 43.76 +0.66
Rupiah 9400.00 9280.00 -1.28
Rupee 55.24 55.37 +0.24
Ringgit 3.1410 3.1530 +0.38
Yuan 6.3419 6.3439 +0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.39 76.92 -3.11
Sing dlr 1.2738 1.2969 +1.81
Taiwan dlr 29.568 30.290 +2.44
Korean won 1185.00 1151.80 -2.80
Baht 31.58 31.55 -0.09
Peso 43.47 43.84 +0.85
Rupiah 9400.00 9060.00 -3.62
Rupee 55.24 53.08 -3.91
Ringgit 3.1410 3.1685 +0.88
Yuan 6.3419 6.2940 -0.76
* South Korea's financial markets are closed for a public
holiday.
