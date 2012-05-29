SINGAPORE, May 29 The Indonesian rupiah led many emerging Asian currencies lower on Tuesday, hurt by month-end dollar demand from Indonesian companies as well as dollar buying by foreign banks that has been exacerbated by worries about the health of Spain's banking system. But the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar bucked the trend, helped by buying from exporters. The rupiah, which has suffered as banking policy uncertainty in Indonesia has discouraged foreign investors, was helped somewhat by central bank intervention, dealers said. But that was not enough to prevent a 2.5 percent spike in dollar/rupiah's spot indicative price to 9,550, its highest since Feb. 2010. Dealers also said real market prices were higher with 9,600 traded. The rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) rose 1 percent to 9,705, with the curve for both one-month and one-year NDFs steepening, suggesting that fund managers are still eager to increase hedge ratios. Bank Indonesia was spotted offering dollars in the spot market at 9,450 and 9,500, dealers said. Central bank officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The rupiah's weakness caused interbank players in Malaysia to chase dollars, hitting the ringgit. The Thai baht and Philippine peso also weakened. "The IDR market, which is still nervous, rubbed off on other markets. USD offers are thin, although month-end USD selling flows can help," says a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The slide in emerging Asian currencies comes amid mounting concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system. The 10-year Spanish bond yield rose to around 6.5 percent, driving the risk premium on its government debt over German bunds to a euro-era high of 515 basis points. "The market remains very focused and concerned about the Spanish banking system's exposure to the housing market crash there. That concern is unlikely to go away any time soon," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. The won rose as exporters bought it for month-end settlements and as interbank speculators cleared long dollar positions after a holiday. South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday when most other emerging Asian currencies were supported after a poll showed Greek pro-bailout conservatives leading in the run-up to next month's election. The Taiwan dollar gained on foreign inflows after the country's ruling roposed a capital gains tax plan that favours stock investors more than a controversial earlier plan put forward by the cabinet. The island's exporters also sold the U.S. dollar above 29.600 for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Japan yen 79.48 79.47 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2772 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.611 29.650 +0.13 Korean won 1178.35 1185.50 +0.61 Baht 31.69 31.61 -0.25 Peso 43.64 43.54 -0.22 Rupiah 9500.00 9320.00 -1.89 Rupee 55.57 55.19 -0.68 Ringgit 3.1570 3.1468 -0.32 Yuan 6.3487 6.3450 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.48 76.92 -3.22 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2969 +1.49 Taiwan dlr 29.611 30.290 +2.29 Korean won 1178.35 1151.80 -2.25 Baht 31.69 31.55 -0.44 Peso 43.64 43.84 +0.47 Rupiah 9500.00 9060.00 -4.63 Rupee 55.57 53.08 -4.47 Ringgit 3.1570 3.1685 +0.36 Yuan 6.3487 6.2940 -0.86 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]