SINGAPORE, May 29 The Indonesian rupiah led many
emerging Asian currencies lower on Tuesday, hurt by month-end
dollar demand from Indonesian companies as well as dollar buying
by foreign banks that has been exacerbated by worries about the
health of Spain's banking system.
But the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar bucked the
trend, helped by buying from exporters.
The rupiah, which has suffered as banking policy uncertainty
in Indonesia has discouraged foreign investors, was helped
somewhat by central bank intervention, dealers said.
But that was not enough to prevent a 2.5 percent spike in
dollar/rupiah's spot indicative price to 9,550, its
highest since Feb. 2010. Dealers also said real market prices
were higher with 9,600 traded.
The rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
rose 1 percent to 9,705, with the curve for both
one-month and one-year NDFs steepening, suggesting that fund
managers are still eager to increase hedge ratios.
Bank Indonesia was spotted offering dollars in the spot
market at 9,450 and 9,500, dealers said. Central bank officials
could not be immediately reached for comment.
The rupiah's weakness caused interbank players in Malaysia
to chase dollars, hitting the ringgit. The Thai baht and
Philippine peso also weakened.
"The IDR market, which is still nervous, rubbed off on other
markets. USD offers are thin, although month-end USD selling
flows can help," says a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
The slide in emerging Asian currencies comes amid mounting
concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking
system.
The 10-year Spanish bond yield rose to around 6.5 percent,
driving the risk premium on its government debt over German
bunds to a euro-era high of 515 basis points.
"The market remains very focused and concerned about the
Spanish banking system's exposure to the housing market crash
there. That concern is unlikely to go away any time soon," said
Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
The won rose as exporters bought it for month-end
settlements and as interbank speculators cleared long dollar
positions after a holiday.
South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday when
most other emerging Asian currencies were supported after a poll
showed Greek pro-bailout conservatives leading in the run-up to
next month's election.
The Taiwan dollar gained on foreign inflows after
the country's ruling roposed a capital gains tax plan that
favours stock investors more than a controversial earlier plan
put forward by the cabinet.
The island's exporters also sold the U.S. dollar above
29.600 for month-end settlements.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Japan yen 79.48 79.47 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2772 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 29.611 29.650 +0.13
Korean won 1178.35 1185.50 +0.61
Baht 31.69 31.61 -0.25
Peso 43.64 43.54 -0.22
Rupiah 9500.00 9320.00 -1.89
Rupee 55.57 55.19 -0.68
Ringgit 3.1570 3.1468 -0.32
Yuan 6.3487 6.3450 -0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.48 76.92 -3.22
Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2969 +1.49
Taiwan dlr 29.611 30.290 +2.29
Korean won 1178.35 1151.80 -2.25
Baht 31.69 31.55 -0.44
Peso 43.64 43.84 +0.47
Rupiah 9500.00 9060.00 -4.63
Rupee 55.57 53.08 -4.47
Ringgit 3.1570 3.1685 +0.36
Yuan 6.3487 6.2940 -0.86
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Kevin
Plumberg and Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]