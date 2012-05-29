* Indonesia to issue dlr term deposits to support rupiah
* Moody's upgrades Philippine outlook to positive
* Won up on exporters; specs cut dlr long positions
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 29 The Indonesian rupiah fell on
Tuesday on selling by foreign banks and month-end dollar demand
from local companies, while the Philippine peso turned higher
after Moody's Investors Service' raised its outlook on the
sovereign rating.
The South Korean won outperformed on exporters' demand, and
the Taiwan dollar gained on foreign inflows after the ruling
party proposed a stock gains tax plan that favours investors.
The rupiah, which has suffered from uncertainty over local
policies such as ownership in banks and inflation control, was
supported by central bank intervention, dealers said.
Still, that was not enough to prevent a 2.5 percent spike in
the dollar/rupiah's spot indicative price to 9,550.
Dealers also said real market prices were higher, with trades
seen at 9,600.
The rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
rose as much as 1.2 percent to 9,725, with the
curve for one-month and one-year NDFs steepening, suggesting
that fund managers are still eager to increase hedge ratios.
Bank Indonesia was spotted offering dollars in the spot
market at 9,450 and 9,500, dealers said. Central bank officials
could not be immediately reached for comment.
Before the market closed, the central bank announced that it
was issuing dollar term deposits to banks, and the governor told
reporters he was optimistic the move will help strengthen the
rupiah.
But currency players shrugged off the plan.
"We believe BI's action will provide an incentive for banks
to place their offshore USD liquidity onshore. However, it is
unclear how this will improve the liquidity situation in the
onshore market," Standard Chartered said in a note.
StanChart said bond investors should use a rebound in the
rupiah as chances to raise their foreign exchange hedge ratio.
Elsewhere, renewed worries about Spanish debt hurt other
emerging Asian currencies as investors shunned risk assets once
more.
On Monday, the 10-year Spanish bond yield rose to around 6.5
percent, driving the risk premium on its government debt over
German bunds to a euro-era high of 515 basis points.
The euro rebounded, but still hovered near a two-year low.
"It is a question if the rebound is temporary or not. My
answer is that it is temporary," said a senior Malaysian bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso initially rose on concerns over
Spain's banking system, but it turned lower after Moody's
upgraded Philippine's outlook to positive from stable.
The pair started at 43.640 and rose to 43.680 in the morning
session. But it quickly turned lower and hit a session low of
43.205 after the upgrade.
WON
Dollar/won fell as South Korean exporters such as
shipbuilders sold the pair for month-end settlements and
interbank speculators cleared long positions.
The country's financial markets were closed on Monday when
most Asian currencies rose after a poll showed Greek pro-bailout
conservatives lead in run-up to next month's election.
"The mood changed a bit. It may be wrong to buy dollar on
dips unconditionally," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
"The market needs to clear positions before nonfarm data and
it may be a time to consider shorting euro/won," the dealer
added, referring to U.S. job data released on Friday.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on foreign inflows
after ruling KMT Party proposed a capital gains tax plan late on
Monday that favours stock investors more than a controversial
earlier plan put forward by the cabinet.
The island's exporters also sold the pair, especially above
29.600 for month-end settlements, dealers said.
Still, interbank players hesitated to sell the pair further,
seeing the slide as a correction, dealers said.
It needs further improvements in global risk sentiment to
fall further, they added.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as local and
European investors sold on rallies. The pair traded up to 1.2803
from early low at 1.2771 following sell-off in the euro and the
Australian dollar.
Trades said the sales were triggered by suspicions that the
Monetary Authority of Singapore was supporting the local
currency at 1.2800 versus the greenback.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Japan yen 79.47 79.47 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2737 1.2772 +0.27
Taiwan dlr 29.593 29.650 +0.19
Korean won 1174.15 1185.50 +0.97
Baht 31.64 31.61 -0.09
Peso 43.29 43.54 +0.58
Rupiah 9550.00 9320.00 -2.41
Rupee 55.45 55.19 -0.47
Ringgit 3.1440 3.1468 +0.09
Yuan 6.3463 6.3450 -0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.47 76.92 -3.21
Sing dlr 1.2737 1.2969 +1.82
Taiwan dlr 29.593 30.290 +2.36
Korean won 1174.15 1151.80 -1.90
Baht 31.64 31.55 -0.28
Peso 43.29 43.84 +1.27
Rupiah 9550.00 9060.00 -5.13
Rupee 55.45 53.08 -4.27
Ringgit 3.1440 3.1685 +0.78
Yuan 6.3463 6.2940 -0.82
(Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg, Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI
and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]