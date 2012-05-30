SINGAPORE, May 30 Emerging Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday as investors cut risky assets on escalating worries about Spain's banking sector, while Bank Indonesia's intervention and a dollar term deposit plan failed to arrest a slide in the rupiah. Risk worries also restrained the peso's gains after Tuesday's rating outlook upgrade by Moody's Investors Service as interbank speculators continues to sell the currency and on fixing-related dollar demand. "Path of least resistance for USD/Asia FX we think is still up given that the risk appetite decline has grown pervasive," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Separately, the bank said in a note: "Alarm towards EM markets continues to mount with risk premiums blowing out and (we) expect potential USD strength to remain very much a dominant feature in the near-term." A government source told Reuters on Tuesday that Spain would likely recapitalise Bankia, which asked for 19 billion euros on Friday, by issuing new debt and possibly drawing cash from the bank restructuring fund and Treasury reserves. The 10-year Spanish government bond yield hit a six-month high on Tuesday, with the sell-off in the country's debt having driven up their risk premium over safe haven German Bunds to euro-era highs this week. That pushed the euro to a two-year low and dented Asian shares on Wednesday. The Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected retail sales. The rupiah fell on month-end dollar demand from Indonesian corporations and as foreign banks kept selling the local currency. Dollar/rupiah's indicative price rose 1.8 percent to 9,550, but market prices were higher with some quotes above 9,600, according to dealers. The central bank has been spotted selling the pair from 9,420 to 9,580 to select banks, dealers said. Bank Indonesia's intervention may calm the rupiah market, some dealers said. "The central bank keeps supplying USD and it is estimated to inject $500 million-$600 million a day recently. Quite a bit of USD demand has been met by now," said a Jakarta-based dealer. "Demand by foreign banks is still there but it is slowing down a bit," the dealer added. But investors did not expect an immediate remedy for the rupiah from the central bank's plan of dollar term deposits in short term. Another trader in Jakarta said rates offered for the deposits must be higher than market rates to be effective. The Thai baht fell to 31.815 per dollar, the weakest since Jan. 18 on dollar demand from gold related investors and interbank players, dealers said. The baht may weaken further, probably to 31.920, the low of Jan. 16, as worries about Spain's borrowing costs are likely to keep denting risk appetite. But that level may offer strong technical resistance, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Japan yen 79.42 79.49 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2782 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.697 29.645 -0.18 Korean won 1178.40 1174.80 -0.31 Baht 31.79 31.71 -0.25 Peso 43.50 43.22 -0.64 Rupiah 9550.00 9380.00 -1.78 Rupee 56.16 55.67 -0.87 Ringgit 3.1580 3.1570 -0.03 Yuan 6.3554 6.3480 -0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.42 76.92 -3.15 Sing dlr 1.2800 1.2969 +1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.697 30.290 +2.00 Korean won 1178.40 1151.80 -2.26 Baht 31.79 31.55 -0.75 Peso 43.50 43.84 +0.78 Rupiah 9550.00 9060.00 -5.13 Rupee 56.16 53.08 -5.48 Ringgit 3.1580 3.1685 +0.33 Yuan 6.3554 6.2940 -0.97 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]