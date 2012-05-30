* Month-end corp dlr demand, foreign banks hit rupiah * Philippine peso down on fixing-linked dlr bids, specs * Baht at 4-mth low on gold importers; 31.92/dlr seen supportive * S.Korean exporters relive won (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 30 Emerging Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday as investors cut back on risky assets on escalating worries about Spain's banking sector, while Bank Indonesia's move to support the ailing rupiah along with intervention failed to arrest its slide. Risk worries also restrained the peso's gains after Tuesday's rating outlook upgrade by Moody's Investors Service as interbank speculators continues to sell the currency and on fixing-related dollar demand. "When we have such a strong USD thrust in the market, it is unclear where the bottom (for emerging Asian currencies) is," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "Of course the worst case scenario can be compared with 2008-2009. If that is the benchmark then there is much scope yet for depreciation in Asia ex-Japan," Tihanyi added, referring to the period of global financial crisis. A government source told Reuters on Tuesday that Spain would likely recapitalise Bankia, which asked for 19 billion euros on Friday, by issuing new debt and possibly drawing cash from the bank restructuring fund and Treasury reserves. The 10-year Spanish government bond yield hit a six-month high on Tuesday, with the sell-off in the country's debt having driven up their risk premium over safe haven German Bunds to euro-era highs this week. That pushed the euro to a two-year low and dented Asian shares on Wednesday. The Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected retail sales. China is seen also taking cautious steps on stimulus to boost the world's second-largest economy. Beijing needs to bolster investment to spur economic growth but it should shun aggressive fiscal stimulus, influential academics said in leading state-backed newspaper. "Path of least resistance for USD/Asia FX we think is still up given that the risk appetite decline has grown pervasive," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Separately, the bank said in a note: "Alarm towards EM markets continues to mount with risk premiums blowing out and (we) expect potential USD strength to remain very much a dominant feature in the near-term." RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah leapt on month-end demand from Indonesian corporations and foreign banks' dollar bids, dealers said. The pair's indicative price rose 1.8 percent to 9,550, but market prices were higher with some quotes above 9,600, according to dealers. The central bank has been spotted selling the pair from 9,420 to 9,580 to select banks, dealers said. Bank Indonesia's intervention may calm the rupiah market, some dealers said. "The central bank keeps supplying USD and it is estimated to inject $500 million-$600 million a day recently. Quite a bit of the USD demand has been met by now," said a Jakarta-based dealer. "Demand by foreign banks is still there but it is slowing down a bit," the dealer added. But investors did not expect an immediate remedy for the rupiah from the central bank's plan of dollar term deposits in short term. Another trader in Jakarta said rates offered for the deposits must be higher than market rates to be effective. On Tuesday, Bank Indonesia said the rates will be as competitive as market rates. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso rose on fixing-related demand from foreign banks and as interbank speculators bought the pair, dealers said. On Tuesday, the pair slid to as low as 43.205 on stop-loss selling after Moody's upgraded Philippine sovereign rating outlook. "The 43.205 was a bit excessive with global worries still present," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The dealer expected dollar/peso to move between 43.300 and 43.500. The pair is seen having technical resistance at 43.475, the tenkan line, as it ended below the line on Monday. Dollar/peso had been closing local trade above that since May 9. BAHT Dollar/baht hit its highest in more than four months on demand from gold related investors and interbank players, dealers said. The pair rose to 31.815, the highest since Jan. 18. The pair may rise further, probably to 31.920, the high of Jan. 16, as worries about Spain's borrowing costs are likely to keep denting risk appetite. But that level may be a strong technical resistance, analysts said. If the resistance is cleared, dollar/baht may head to 32.11, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2009-2010 slide. WON Dollar/won rose on persistent worries about the Spanish banking sector, but South Korean exporters limited its upside. Exporters' dollar sales for month-end settlements prevented offshore funds and local interbank players from chasing up the pair. "Despite a weaker euro and sluggish stocks, it is difficult to expect a big jump," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul He added exporters will be more aggressive above 1,180 and investors need to also be cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar edged up, but European investors and leveraged funds sold the pair on rallies. Investors stayed also cautious over possible intervention by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to cap 1.2800. But month-end demand from Singapore corporations and risk aversion continued to support the pair. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Japan yen 79.44 79.49 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2791 1.2782 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.697 29.645 -0.18 Korean won 1176.71 1174.80 -0.16 Baht 31.78 31.71 -0.22 Peso 43.45 43.22 -0.53 Rupiah 9550.00 9380.00 -1.78 Rupee 56.07 55.67 -0.70 Ringgit 3.1570 3.1570 +0.00 Yuan 6.3543 6.3480 -0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.44 76.92 -3.17 Sing dlr 1.2791 1.2969 +1.39 Taiwan dlr 29.697 30.290 +2.00 Korean won 1176.71 1151.80 -2.12 Baht 31.78 31.55 -0.72 Peso 43.45 43.84 +0.90 Rupiah 9550.00 9060.00 -5.13 Rupee 56.07 53.08 -5.32 Ringgit 3.1570 3.1685 +0.36 Yuan 6.3543 6.2940 -0.95 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)