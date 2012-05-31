SINGAPORE, May 31 Most emerging Asian currencies looked set on Thursday for their worst monthly performance since September, with the Chinese yuan facing its worst month ever, as investors kept dumping riskier assets as Europe's debt crisis deepens. The South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit, the Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar and the Thai baht were on course in the last trading day of May to post their biggest monthly slide in ninth months. In a repeat of last September, emerging Asian currencies have been pummelled in recent weeks by outflows on worries about the euro zone's crisis and slowing global growth, though both Greece and Spain now appear to be in far more precarious fiscal positions than late last year. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to remain weak next month as Greece holds fresh elections on June 17 which could determine the fate of the single currency euro bloc, dealers and analysts said. Spanish government bond yields surged to a six-month high while German bond yields fell to record lows, pushing the spread between the two to a new high, adding stress to markets already frayed by anxiety that Greece may leave the euro zone. "AXJ FX pairs as usual succumb to the strength of the dollar and with that, elevated implied yields in the front end of the NDF (non-deliverable forward) space for Asian units," CIMB said in a note. "The directional trend of dollar/AXJ is intact and while it's a crowded trade, we see very little sign of markets losing stamina on this run." This month's worst performer in Asia was the Indian rupee, with a 6.5 percent decline, which would be the largest monthly slide since November. The yuan has lost nearly 1 percent versus the greenback, the largest monthly slide since September, 1994. The won has shed 4.3 percent as offshore funds sold the South Korean the currency and foreign investors also dumped the country's stocks. The rupiah's indicative price has fallen 3.8 percent despite central bank interventions, which would be its largest monthly percentage fall since February 2009, according to Reuters data. Regional units could rebound on short-covering, especially if Greece's pro-bailout parties win the election, a sign that the debt-ridden country may stay in the euro zone. But any such gains are unlikely to last long, dealers and analysts said. "We will see dollar/Asian currencies well supported and go even higher, as long as there is no solution in Europe," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. "That (a victory of Greece's pro-bailout parties) will provide only temporary relief. We are looking at bigger problems now, not just Greece anymore -- Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ireland," he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Japan yen 78.74 79.05 +0.39 Sing dlr 1.2876 1.2876 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.849 29.762 -0.29 Korean won 1181.60 1176.30 -0.45 Baht 31.89 31.86 -0.09 Peso 43.66 43.50 -0.36 Rupiah 9550.00 9420.00 -1.36 Rupee 56.42 56.23 -0.33 Ringgit 3.1800 3.1595 -0.64 Yuan 6.3724 6.3577 -0.23 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.74 76.92 -2.31 Sing dlr 1.2876 1.2969 +0.72 Taiwan dlr 29.849 30.290 +1.48 Korean won 1181.60 1151.80 -2.52 Baht 31.89 31.55 -1.07 Peso 43.66 43.84 +0.42 Rupiah 9550.00 9060.00 -5.13 Rupee 56.42 53.08 -5.91 Ringgit 3.1800 3.1685 -0.36 Yuan 6.3724 6.2940 -1.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]