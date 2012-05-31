* Yuan set to see worst monthly slide vs dlr * Won down on offshore funds; intervention suspected * Rupiah weak, although BI spotted at 9,500-9,600 (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 31 Most emerging Asian currencies looked set on Thursday for their worst monthly performance since September, with the Chinese yuan facing its worst month ever, as investors kept dumping riskier assets in response to Europe's deepening debt crisis. The South Korean won suffered its largest monthly slide since last autumn, with the Malaysian ringgit, the Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar, the Philippine peso and the Thai baht on course for similar losses on the last trading day of May. In a repeat of last September, emerging Asian currencies have been pummeled in recent weeks by outflows on worries about the euro zone's crisis and slowing global growth, though both Greece and Spain now appear to be in far more precarious fiscal positions than late last year. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to remain weak as investors await fresh Greek elections on June 17 which could determine the fate of the single currency euro bloc, dealers and analysts said. Spanish government bond yields have surged to six-month highs while German bond yields are at record lows, adding stress to markets already frayed by anxiety that Greece may leave the euro zone. The slowing global economy has also weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets. India's annual economic growth slumped in the first quarter to a nine-year low. "AXJ FX pairs as usual succumb to the strength of the dollar and with that, elevated implied yields in the front end of the NDF (non-deliverable forward) space for Asian units," CIMB said in a note. "The directional trend of dollar/AXJ is intact and while it's a crowded trade, we see very little sign of markets losing stamina on this run." This month's worst performer in Asia was the Indian rupee , with a 6.6 percent decline, its largest monthly drop since November. The yuan has lost nearly 1 percent versus the greenback, the largest monthly slide since the establishment of the domestic market, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, in 1994. The won shed 4.3 percent as offshore funds sold the South Korean currency and foreign investors dumped the country's stocks. In Indonesia, the rupiah's indicative price has fallen 3.8 percent despite repeated central bank interventions, which would be its largest monthly percentage fall since February 2009, according to Reuters data. Regional units could rebound on short-covering, especially if Greece's pro-bailout parties win the election, a sign that the debt-ridden country may stay in the euro zone. But any such gains are unlikely to last long, dealers and analysts said. "We will see dollar/Asian currencies well supported and go even higher, as long as there is no solution in Europe," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. "That (a victory of Greece's pro-bailout parties) will provide only temporary relief. We are looking at bigger problems now, not just Greece anymore -- Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ireland," he added. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah rose on demand from foreign banks and Indonesian corporates, while the central bank has been spotted selling the pair from 9,500 to 9,600 to select banks, dealers said. Its indicative price gained 1.4 percent to 9,550, but real market prices are higher with some quoted above 9,600, according to dealers. A local dollar shortage has added to the pressure on the rupiah, making it harder for nervous foreign investors to liquidate Indonesian assets such as stocks and bonds. Currency players shrugged off Bank Indonesia's plan to sell dollars from term deposits in the spot market and the governor's comment that it is confident it can move the pair to 9,450 later in the day. "In long term, I am sure that it will stabilise IDR, but in short term I don't think so. Some people criticized the central bank, saying they are too late," said a Jakarta-based dealer. WON Dollar/won rose on demand from offshore funds and local importers. The pair cut some of its initial gains as some dealers suspect South Korea's foreign exchange authorities of selling dollar. Exporters also took the rise as a chance to sell the pair on rallies for settlements, dealers said. "Despite the global risk-off mood, I don't expect a big jump, given exporters' month-end deals. Market positions carried over do not appear to be short, I think," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Meanwhile, some European banks have been increasing won bond positions despite global risk aversion on worries about the euro zone, sources in Seoul said. That indicates the country's assets may not suffer from massive outflows, they added. "In recent days, some European banks have been remarkably increasing won bonds. It is meaningful as those banks did not have big won bond positions and they are doing this amid growing global uncertainty," said a South Korean bond market source. The source says foreign investors have said they will pull money out of Korea later than other Asian countries, if they have to. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit hit 3.1875, its highest level since Dec. 20 as interbank names chased it on worries about Spain's surging borrowing costs. The pair may head to 3.1900 around previous highs. The next level would be 3.1980, which is seen strong resistance, analysts said. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso gained on interbank players' bids, although it gave up much of initial gains on profit-taking. Offshore funds checked prices, although they have not placed large bids for the pair yet, dealers said. The Philippine economy grew at its strongest quarterly pace in two years in January-March, powered by government spending, domestic demand and an export rebound, though analysts cautioned it may lose momentum quickly given headwinds from Europe and slowing growth in China. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Japan yen 78.79 79.05 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.2862 1.2876 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.826 29.762 -0.21 Korean won 1180.07 1176.30 -0.32 Baht 31.85 31.86 +0.03 Peso 43.55 43.50 -0.11 Rupiah 9550.00 9420.00 -1.36 Rupee 56.45 56.23 -0.39 Ringgit 3.1775 3.1595 -0.57 Yuan 6.3714 6.3577 -0.22 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.79 76.92 -2.38 Sing dlr 1.2862 1.2969 +0.83 Taiwan dlr 29.826 30.290 +1.56 Korean won 1180.07 1151.80 -2.40 Baht 31.85 31.55 -0.94 Peso 43.55 43.84 +0.67 Rupiah 9550.00 9060.00 -5.13 Rupee 56.45 53.08 -5.97 Ringgit 3.1775 3.1685 -0.28 Yuan 6.3714 6.2940 -1.21 (Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)