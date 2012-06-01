SINGAPORE, June 1 Emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday as investors covered short positions, but the battered units were headed for another week of losses as weak data from China compounded fears about global growth. Indonesia's central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the rupiah, pushing down one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) as offshore investors unwound hedges. The rupiah also found some support from lower-than-expected inflation data, dealers said. But the outlook for emerging Asian currencies stayed weak as the euro zone's persistent debt crisis cast a shadow over markets. China's official purchasing managers' index fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, in the latest sign that output in the world's second-biggest economy is cooling. "It seems that the slowdown of the Chinese economy is increasingly pronounced," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding that second-quarter growth would likely slow to 7.5 percent from a year ago or even lower. "We expect local currencies to fall as a result across the Asian space, as the region is likely to suffer more from a China slowdown than from euro zone recession in terms of export loss," he said. Reflecting this view, South Korean exports fell again in May, hurt by a drop-off in demand from China, the United States and Europe. U.S. data stoked concerns a labour market recovery was losing steam as private payroll growth picked up only slightly and claims for jobless benefits rose last week. The Indian rupee again led a slide among its Asian peers, falling 0.9 percent loss versus the dollar so far this week, according to Reuters data, due to global risk aversion and a sharp slowdown in economic growth. The Singapore dollar has fallen 0.8 percent so far this week. Motor sport racing company Formula One delayed its Singapore initial public offer worth up to $3 billion due to a weak market, denting inflow hopes. The Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar have also lost 0.8 percent against the greenback. The rupiah's spot indicative price has slid 0.7 percent against the dollar, Reuters data showed, with continuous Bank Indonesia intervention spotted. The central bank on Friday sold dollar/rupiah from 9,400 to 9,325, dealers said. Officials from the central bank were not immediately available for comment. The intervention, along with the lower inflation, helped stabilise the rupiah, dealers said. Indonesian inflation in May surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent from a year ago, lower than a forecast of 4.57 percent. "The market is better than yesterday. People placed bids for (dollar/rupiah) at 9,350 for the central bank," said a Jakarta-based dealer, waiting for the central bank to sell at that level. Real market prices were trading above 9,600 earlier in the week. One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs fell 1.6 percent to 9,520 and the rupiah bonds slightly rose. Last month, most emerging Asian currencies suffered from their largest monthly losses since September last year on mounting worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Japan yen 78.44 78.30 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2868 1.2884 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.888 29.860 -0.09 Korean won 1180.00 1180.30 +0.03 Baht 31.78 31.82 +0.13 Peso 43.48 43.50 +0.05 Rupiah 9350.00 9390.00 +0.43 Rupee 55.87 56.08 +0.38 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1820 -0.03 Yuan 6.3684 6.3690 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 76.92 -1.94 Sing dlr 1.2868 1.2969 +0.78 Taiwan dlr 29.888 30.290 +1.35 Korean won 1180.00 1151.80 -2.39 Baht 31.78 31.55 -0.72 Peso 43.48 43.84 +0.83 Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10 Rupee 55.87 53.08 -4.99 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1685 -0.46 Yuan 6.3684 6.2940 -1.17 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]