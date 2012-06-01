* Indonesia c.bank intervention supports rupiah, IDR NDFs hit * Won up on stop-loss dollar sales, exporters * Sing dlr edges up, but F1 IPO delay weighs (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 1 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday on short-covering, and the battered units were headed for another week of losses as weak data from China compounded fears about global growth. Indonesia's central bank was spotted selling dollars to support the rupiah, pushing down the one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) as offshore investors unwound hedges. The rupiah also found some support from lower-than-expected inflation data, dealers said. The South Korean won gained on stop-loss dollar selling and exporters' demand for settlements, while market players stayed cautious over the foreign exchange authorities' intervention. The local unit also found support from dollar supplies linked to foreign investors' recent stock purchases. But the outlook for emerging Asian currencies stayed weak as the euro zone's persistent debt crisis cast a shadow over markets. China's official purchasing managers' index fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, in the latest sign that output in the world's second-biggest economy is cooling. "It seems that the slowdown of the Chinese economy is increasingly pronounced," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding that second-quarter growth would likely slow to 7.5 percent from a year ago or even lower. "We expect local currencies to fall as a result across the Asian space, as the region is likely to suffer more from a China slowdown than from euro zone recession in terms of export loss," he said. Reflecting this view, South Korean exports fell again in May, hurt by a drop-off in demand from China, the United States and Europe. Indonesian exports fell for the first time in nearly three years in April, pushing the trade balance into negative on falling value of oil and rubber shipments amid waning demand from Europe and U.S. U.S. data stoked concerns a labour market recovery was losing steam as private payroll growth picked up only slightly and claims for jobless benefits rose last week. The Taiwan dollar, the Indian rupee, the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit have lost about 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupee is set for a ninth weekly loss and the Singapore dollar is heading for a fifth losing week, data showed. Last month, most emerging Asian currencies suffered from their largest monthly losses since September last year on mounting worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector. Greece also stays as concerns ahead of a June 17 election. Opinion polls contradicted each other on Friday, one day before a ban on their publication kicks in, sowing confusion as to which party is the front-runner to win the election that may decide whether the country will stay in the euro zone. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah spot indicative price fell on continuous intervention by the central bank, while one-month dollar/rupiah NDFs slumped 2.2 percent to 9,460. The central bank on Friday sold dollar/rupiah from 9,400 to 9,300, dealers said. Officials from the central bank were not immediately available for comment. The intervention, along with the lower inflation number, helped stabilise the rupiah, dealers said. Indonesian inflation in May surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent from a year ago, lower than a forecast of 4.57 percent. Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said inflation will trend to decline going forward. "The market is better than yesterday. People placed bids for (dollar/rupiah) at 9,350 for the central bank," said a Jakarta-based dealer, waiting for the central bank to sell at that level. In actual transactions, the pair was bid above 9,600 earlier in the week, dealers said. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso initially rose on worries about Spain, but the pair turned lower as interbank players took profits. Those players saw the recent gains in dollar/peso as excessive and sold the pair above 43.70, dealers said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid on profit-taking and caution over U.S. dollar-selling by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). But its downside was limited by a delay in Formula One's initial public offering (IPO) and the slowing China's economy. The motor sport racing company delayed its Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion due to a weak market, denting inflow hopes. Meanwhile, Barclays recommended buying Singapore dollar/Taiwan dollar as relative growth and inflation trends suggest the MAS has somewhat greater near-term room and incentive than the Taiwan's central bank to allow currency outperformance. Barclays advised purchasing the cross pair spot at 23.19 with an initial target of 24.00 in one month and a stop-loss at 22.60, the low of early 2011. Singapore dollar/Taiwan dollar rose 0.3 percent to 23.2197. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Japan yen 78.45 78.30 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2884 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.900 29.860 -0.13 Korean won 1177.00 1180.30 +0.28 Baht 31.82 31.82 +0.00 Peso 43.41 43.50 +0.22 Rupiah 9350.00 9390.00 +0.43 Rupee 55.84 56.08 +0.43 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1820 -0.02 Yuan 6.3705 6.3690 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.45 76.92 -1.95 Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2969 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 29.900 30.290 +1.30 Korean won 1177.00 1151.80 -2.14 Baht 31.82 31.55 -0.85 Peso 43.41 43.84 +1.00 Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10 Rupee 55.84 53.08 -4.94 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1685 -0.44 Yuan 6.3705 6.2940 -1.20 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)