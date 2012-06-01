* Indonesia c.bank intervention supports rupiah, IDR NDFs
hit
* Won up on stop-loss dollar sales, exporters
* Sing dlr edges up, but F1 IPO delay weighs
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 1 Emerging Asian currencies rose
on Friday on short-covering, and the battered units were headed
for another week of losses as weak data from China compounded
fears about global growth.
Indonesia's central bank was spotted selling dollars to
support the rupiah, pushing down the one-month dollar/rupiah
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) as offshore investors unwound
hedges. The rupiah also found some support from
lower-than-expected inflation data, dealers said.
The South Korean won gained on stop-loss dollar
selling and exporters' demand for settlements, while market
players stayed cautious over the foreign exchange authorities'
intervention. The local unit also found support from dollar
supplies linked to foreign investors' recent stock purchases.
But the outlook for emerging Asian currencies stayed weak as
the euro zone's persistent debt crisis cast a shadow over
markets.
China's official purchasing managers' index fell more than
expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down
from April's 13-month high, in the latest sign that output in
the world's second-biggest economy is cooling.
"It seems that the slowdown of the Chinese economy is
increasingly pronounced," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior
economist and strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong,
adding that second-quarter growth would likely slow to 7.5
percent from a year ago or even lower.
"We expect local currencies to fall as a result across the
Asian space, as the region is likely to suffer more from a China
slowdown than from euro zone recession in terms of export loss,"
he said.
Reflecting this view, South Korean exports fell again in
May, hurt by a drop-off in demand from China, the United States
and Europe.
Indonesian exports fell for the first time in nearly three
years in April, pushing the trade balance into negative on
falling value of oil and rubber shipments amid waning demand
from Europe and U.S.
U.S. data stoked concerns a labour market recovery was
losing steam as private payroll growth picked up only slightly
and claims for jobless benefits rose last week.
The Taiwan dollar, the Indian rupee, the
Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit have lost
about 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupee is set for a ninth weekly loss and the Singapore
dollar is heading for a fifth losing week, data showed.
Last month, most emerging Asian currencies suffered from
their largest monthly losses since September last year on
mounting worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up
its struggling banking sector.
Greece also stays as concerns ahead of a June 17 election.
Opinion polls contradicted each other on Friday, one day before
a ban on their publication kicks in, sowing confusion as to
which party is the front-runner to win the election that may
decide whether the country will stay in the euro zone.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah spot indicative price fell on
continuous intervention by the central bank, while one-month
dollar/rupiah NDFs slumped 2.2 percent to 9,460.
The central bank on Friday sold dollar/rupiah from 9,400 to
9,300, dealers said. Officials from the central bank were not
immediately available for comment.
The intervention, along with the lower inflation number,
helped stabilise the rupiah, dealers said. Indonesian inflation
in May surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent from a year ago,
lower than a forecast of 4.57 percent.
Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said inflation will
trend to decline going forward.
"The market is better than yesterday. People placed bids for
(dollar/rupiah) at 9,350 for the central bank," said a
Jakarta-based dealer, waiting for the central bank to sell at
that level.
In actual transactions, the pair was bid above 9,600 earlier
in the week, dealers said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso initially rose on worries about
Spain, but the pair turned lower as interbank players took
profits.
Those players saw the recent gains in dollar/peso as
excessive and sold the pair above 43.70, dealers said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slid on profit-taking
and caution over U.S. dollar-selling by the Monetary Authority
of Singapore (MAS).
But its downside was limited by a delay in Formula One's
initial public offering (IPO) and the slowing China's economy.
The motor sport racing company delayed its Singapore IPO worth
up to $3 billion due to a weak market, denting inflow hopes.
Meanwhile, Barclays recommended buying Singapore
dollar/Taiwan dollar as relative growth and inflation
trends suggest the MAS has somewhat greater near-term room and
incentive than the Taiwan's central bank to allow currency
outperformance.
Barclays advised purchasing the cross pair spot at 23.19
with an initial target of 24.00 in one month and a stop-loss at
22.60, the low of early 2011.
Singapore dollar/Taiwan dollar rose 0.3 percent to 23.2197.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0655 GMT
Japan yen 78.45 78.30 -0.19
Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2884 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.900 29.860 -0.13
Korean won 1177.00 1180.30 +0.28
Baht 31.82 31.82 +0.00
Peso 43.41 43.50 +0.22
Rupiah 9350.00 9390.00 +0.43
Rupee 55.84 56.08 +0.43
Ringgit 3.1825 3.1820 -0.02
Yuan 6.3705 6.3690 -0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.45 76.92 -1.95
Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2969 +0.77
Taiwan dlr 29.900 30.290 +1.30
Korean won 1177.00 1151.80 -2.14
Baht 31.82 31.55 -0.85
Peso 43.41 43.84 +1.00
Rupiah 9350.00 9060.00 -3.10
Rupee 55.84 53.08 -4.94
Ringgit 3.1825 3.1685 -0.44
Yuan 6.3705 6.2940 -1.20
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]