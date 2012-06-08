* Focus on batch of Chinese data due this weekend * Thai baht falls, hurt by dollar-buying by gold players (Adds comments and updates levels) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, June 8 Asian currencies slipped on Friday as China's surprise rate cut added to worries of a global slowdown at a time investors were already fretting over the escalating debt crisis in Europe and sluggish growth in the United States. China delivered a surprise rate cut on Thursday, its first rate reduction since the 2008 financial crisis. However, the timing worried traders as it came just before a deluge of May data due this weekend. "It initially brightened the market's mood," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. "But then people started to wonder why they had decided on such a move, and whether this means China is in bad shape at the moment," he added. Many emerging Asian currencies have regained some ground this week after a relentless sell-off in May, supported by hopes for a European policy response to Spain's banking sector woes and a bit of stabilisation in Asian equities. While market players are upbeat on the longer-term outlook for Asian currencies, with a Reuters poll showing they are expected to strengthen by the end of 2012, their near-term prospects seem less rosy. "The general mood now is risk reduction ahead of the Greece election on June 17," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The rise in Asian currencies this week was mainly due to short-covering rather than investors actively allocating money into Asian equities and bonds, said Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's Okagawa. "There was some trimming of long (dollar/Asia) positions but the market has since returned to buying on dips," he said. THAI BAHT The Thai baht extended its losses after sliding during overseas trading hours the previous day, with Thursday's drop in gold triggering dollar-buying against the baht, traders said. Gold investment is popular among Thai investors, and falls in gold have a tendency to spur dollar-buying by such gold players and vice versa, traders said. Besides actual dollar buying by Thai gold investors, the dollar probably got a lift during overseas trading hours the previous day on speculative buying by traders in anticipation of such flows, said a trader for a major Japanese bank in Bangkok. The dollar climbed 0.9 percent versus the Thai baht compared with late Asian trade on Thursday, and last stood at 31.79 . Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, extending a sell-off from the previous session when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints of further monetary stimulus. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0641 GMT Japan yen 79.23 79.62 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.2842 1.2774 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 29.945 29.906 -0.13 Korean won 1175.50 1171.50 -0.34 Baht 31.79 31.50 -0.91 Peso 43.30 43.16 -0.32 Rupiah 9400.00 9360.00 -0.43 Rupee 55.45 54.94 -0.91 Ringgit 3.1860 3.1638 -0.70 Yuan 6.3697 6.3635 -0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.23 76.92 -2.92 Sing dlr 1.2842 1.2969 +0.99 Taiwan dlr 29.945 30.290 +1.15 Korean won 1175.50 1151.80 -2.02 Baht 31.79 31.55 -0.75 Peso 43.30 43.84 +1.25 Rupiah 9400.00 9060.00 -3.62 Rupee 55.45 53.08 -4.27 Ringgit 3.1860 3.1685 -0.55 Yuan 6.3697 6.2940 -1.19 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Chris Gallagher) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]