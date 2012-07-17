* Some dlr inflows from $614 mln Hyundai Motor block sale
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 17 The South Korean won firmed
on Tuesday on expectations that Hyundai Heavy Industries' block
sale of a stake in Hyundai Motor would spur dollar inflows,
while other emerging Asian currencies gained before U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony later in
the day.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd sold a 1.5
percent stake in Hyundai Motor Co to raise 704.7
billion won ($614.41 million), and a stock market source said
foreign investors were estimated to have take about 70 percent
of the stake.
The local currency ended domestic trade up 0.3 percent at
1,143.6 per dollar on demand from interbank players expecting
inflows from the deal, with market talk of actual dollar
supplies linked to the sale, dealers said.
Foreign investors also continued to buy the country's
treasury bonds, local bond market players said.
"Foreigners are continuing to buy the won on dips," said
Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
"That indicates their preference for Korean assets,
especially bonds, which are seen as profitable and relatively
safe, although last week's rate cut frightened them a bit,"
Jeong added, referring to the central bank's surprise rate cut
on July 12 that made the won the worst-performing emerging Asian
currency last week.
The won's strength on Tuesday came along with gains among
Asian peers on demand from speculators as weak U.S. retail sales
and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast
raised hopes of more policy stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Investors will look to Bernanke's comments on Tuesday and
Wednesday, when he is expected to repeat the central bank's
stance that it will take more action only if economic conditions
markedly worsen.
"He will reiterate the unstable pace of recovery and
probably highlight what else can be done after Operation Twist"
said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in
Singapore.
"The tricky part will be to what extent he will talk about
QE3. But I don't think that is likely to be the case this time
around," he said, noting that the Fed's stance could become
clearer in August or September.
He added that emerging Asian currencies would fall if
Bernake did not give any clues on a third round of quantitative
easing.
The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities
in a measure known as Operation Twist.
The central bank, however, held off from launching a third
round of outright bond purchases, or quantitative easing, that
would expand its balance sheet.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar rose after the city-state
reported stronger-than-expected export data for June.
Singapore said non-oil domestic exports rose 6.8 percent in
June from a year earlier, beating the forecasts of all 14
economists polled by Reuters.
The currency found further support as the euro rose
against the dollar on stop-loss buying, dealers said.
MALAYSIA RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit gained 0.4 percent against
the dollar as interbank players chased it on hopes of more
dovish stance from Bernanke, and on a firmer euro.
A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer projected the ringgit to turn
lower if Bernanke did not signal QE3, saying: "The lousy U.S.
retail sales data shows the global economic outlook is very
bad."
U.S. retail sales fell in June for a third straight month,
the longest run of consecutive declines since 2008 when the
country was mired in recession.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso advanced as interbank
speculators bought on growing expectations for more quantitative
easing by the U.S. Fed, bt gains were capped at 41.70 per dollar
by profit-taking and on a weaker local stock market.
A European bank dealer in Manila said market players already
appeared to have put too much hope in the Fed's upcoming
comments.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Japan yen 78.94 78.86 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2643 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 29.965 30.010 +0.15
Korean won 1143.23 1147.00 +0.33
Baht 31.54 31.62 +0.25
Peso 41.72 41.86 +0.34
Rupiah 9470.00 9445.00 -0.26
Rupee 55.13 55.31 +0.34
Ringgit 3.1640 3.1756 +0.37
Yuan 6.3744 6.3787 +0.07
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.94 76.92 -2.56
Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2969 +2.72
Taiwan dlr 29.965 30.290 +1.08
Korean won 1143.23 1151.80 +0.75
Baht 31.54 31.55 +0.03
Peso 41.72 43.84 +5.08
Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33
Rupee 55.13 53.08 -3.71
Ringgit 3.1640 3.1685 +0.14
Yuan 6.3744 6.2940 -1.26
($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Chris
Lewis)
