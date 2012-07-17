* Some dlr inflows from $614 mln Hyundai Motor block sale expected * Foreigners estimated to have taken 70 pct of Hyundai Heavy deal * Singapore dollar up after stronger-than-expected export data * Interbank players lift ringgit, Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 17 The South Korean won firmed on Tuesday on expectations that Hyundai Heavy Industries' block sale of a stake in Hyundai Motor would spur dollar inflows, while other emerging Asian currencies gained before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony later in the day. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd sold a 1.5 percent stake in Hyundai Motor Co to raise 704.7 billion won ($614.41 million), and a stock market source said foreign investors were estimated to have take about 70 percent of the stake. The local currency ended domestic trade up 0.3 percent at 1,143.6 per dollar on demand from interbank players expecting inflows from the deal, with market talk of actual dollar supplies linked to the sale, dealers said. Foreign investors also continued to buy the country's treasury bonds, local bond market players said. "Foreigners are continuing to buy the won on dips," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "That indicates their preference for Korean assets, especially bonds, which are seen as profitable and relatively safe, although last week's rate cut frightened them a bit," Jeong added, referring to the central bank's surprise rate cut on July 12 that made the won the worst-performing emerging Asian currency last week. The won's strength on Tuesday came along with gains among Asian peers on demand from speculators as weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast raised hopes of more policy stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors will look to Bernanke's comments on Tuesday and Wednesday, when he is expected to repeat the central bank's stance that it will take more action only if economic conditions markedly worsen. "He will reiterate the unstable pace of recovery and probably highlight what else can be done after Operation Twist" said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, a currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. "The tricky part will be to what extent he will talk about QE3. But I don't think that is likely to be the case this time around," he said, noting that the Fed's stance could become clearer in August or September. He added that emerging Asian currencies would fall if Bernake did not give any clues on a third round of quantitative easing. The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267 billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities in a measure known as Operation Twist. The central bank, however, held off from launching a third round of outright bond purchases, or quantitative easing, that would expand its balance sheet. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose after the city-state reported stronger-than-expected export data for June. Singapore said non-oil domestic exports rose 6.8 percent in June from a year earlier, beating the forecasts of all 14 economists polled by Reuters. The currency found further support as the euro rose against the dollar on stop-loss buying, dealers said. MALAYSIA RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit gained 0.4 percent against the dollar as interbank players chased it on hopes of more dovish stance from Bernanke, and on a firmer euro. A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer projected the ringgit to turn lower if Bernanke did not signal QE3, saying: "The lousy U.S. retail sales data shows the global economic outlook is very bad." U.S. retail sales fell in June for a third straight month, the longest run of consecutive declines since 2008 when the country was mired in recession. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso advanced as interbank speculators bought on growing expectations for more quantitative easing by the U.S. Fed, bt gains were capped at 41.70 per dollar by profit-taking and on a weaker local stock market. A European bank dealer in Manila said market players already appeared to have put too much hope in the Fed's upcoming comments. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Japan yen 78.94 78.86 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2643 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.965 30.010 +0.15 Korean won 1143.23 1147.00 +0.33 Baht 31.54 31.62 +0.25 Peso 41.72 41.86 +0.34 Rupiah 9470.00 9445.00 -0.26 Rupee 55.13 55.31 +0.34 Ringgit 3.1640 3.1756 +0.37 Yuan 6.3744 6.3787 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.94 76.92 -2.56 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2969 +2.72 Taiwan dlr 29.965 30.290 +1.08 Korean won 1143.23 1151.80 +0.75 Baht 31.54 31.55 +0.03 Peso 41.72 43.84 +5.08 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 55.13 53.08 -3.71 Ringgit 3.1640 3.1685 +0.14 Yuan 6.3744 6.2940 -1.26 ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Lewis)