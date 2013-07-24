July 24 The Thai baht and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, but regional units cut some rises after a preliminary survey showed China's manufacturers activity slowed to an 11 month-low in June. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit fell. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.62 99.44 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2657 1.2638 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.901 29.920 +0.06 Korean won 1115.10 1117.00 +0.17 Baht 30.89 30.95 +0.19 Peso 43.25 43.23 -0.05 Rupiah 10255.00 10180.00 -0.73 Rupee 59.76 59.76 0.00 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1785 -0.11 Yuan 6.1363 6.1374 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.62 86.79 -12.88 Sing dlr 1.2657 1.2219 -3.46 Taiwan dlr 29.901 29.136 -2.56 Korean won 1115.10 1070.60 -3.99 Baht 30.89 30.61 -0.91 Peso 43.25 41.05 -5.09 Rupiah 10255.00 9630.00 -6.09 Rupee 59.76 54.99 -7.98 Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90 Yuan 6.1363 6.2303 +1.53 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Supriya Kurane)