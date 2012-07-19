* Sing dlr up vs baht on Thai Bev' bids for F&N stake * Won up on foreigners' bond demand; IRS hit by CD rate probe * Intervention talk, fixing-linked dlr demand hit peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 19 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday, thanks to strong U.S. corporate earnings and construction data, while the Singapore dollar hit a 11-year high against the baht on hopes that a Thai billionaire will launch a takeover bid for a Singapore company. The South Korean won outperformed its Asian peers on foreign investors' continuous bond buying, dealers said. Appetite for riskier assets improved as firm quarterly profits from U.S. bellwethers such as Intel Corp eased concerns about a slowdown in earnings. Data showing that groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June also helped sentiment. "I think it (the uptrend) goes for another day or so," said Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales of Citigroup in Singapore, when asked how long the current bout of "risk-on" buying would last for emerging Asian currencies. "I look at the Australian dollar as a good risk proxy and that looks quite strong now. There is still plenty of talk about capital spending on energy and mining projects." The Australian dollar hovered record highs against the euro and a 10-week peak against the greenback as it found favour with investors seeking yield and safety. Gilmour said he prefers the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee, saying those units have been the laggards in the risk rally. The rupee is the second worst-performing emerging Asian currency with a 4.2 percent loss against the dollar so far this year. The ringgit has gained 0.5 percent, but the rise is much smaller than that of the Philippine peso, the Singapore dollar and the won. Still, most regional units have failed to clear technical resistance lines yet on persistent worries about the euro zone's debt problems and the gloomy global economic outlook. Optimism around Asia is fading with growth in its biggest economies slowing considerable this year, compelling central banks to keep policy accommodative for longer, a Reuters poll showed. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview posted on her Christian Democratic Union party's website that "We have not yet shaped the European project in a way that we can be sure that everything will turn out well, we still have work to do," according to a media report. SINGAPORE DOLLAR, BAHT The Singapore dollar rose to 25.25068 against the Thai baht, the highest since 2001 September on expectations of demand for the city-state's currency linked to a S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) sale of Singapore Fraser and Neave (F&N) stake to Thai Beverage plc. The Thai company, controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy a 22 percent stake in conglomerate F&N from Oversea-Chinese Banking Group, its insurance unit and the Lee family, which is the banking group's biggest shareholder. The deal limited the baht's gain against the U.S. dollar, although some foreign banks bought the local unit amid bond inflows to the country, dealers said. The baht also faced technical resistance at 31.615 per dollar, the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakening during earlier this month. The Thai unit is unlikely to break through the resistance soon with domestic importers' dollar demand around 31.600, dealers said. WON The won rose as foreign investors kept buying South Korean bonds and on higher Seoul stocks. But the South Korean currency again failed to clear a technical resistance level at 1,138.0 per dollar, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation during early July, as domestic importers bought dollars on dips. South Korean interest rate swaps (IRS) fell further on stop-loss receiving amid a spreading inquiry in suspected collusion in quoting the official certificate of deposit rates . Five-year IRS fell 5 basis points (bps) to 2.7350 percent and three-year IRS slid 5.75 bps to 2.6975 percent. "Give levels, it looks correct to take fresh bond swap positions now. But it is also difficult to do so before the CD issues are resolved," said a bond trader in a local brokerage. MALAYSIA RINGGIT The ringgit rose against the dollar as interbank players bought it on improved risk sentiment. But the Malaysian currency could not extend gains as speculators took profits and on dollar bids from local corporates around 3.1500 versus the greenback, dealers said. Macro funds also bought the dollar and some investors purchased the Singapore dollar versus the ringgit on dips. The local unit currently has a 55-day moving average at 3.1505 per the U.S. dollar. It has ended daily sessions weaker than the average since early May. A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said the ringgit would be able to clear the resistance only if the euro and the Australian dollar extend gains. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso started local trade up 0.3 percent at the session high of 41.57. But it turned lower as interbank players reduced bets on the local currency amid market talk of dollar-buying intervention by the central bank around 41.60 to cap its rallies. But a European bank dealer in Manila said he has not seen such intervention yet and dollar demand related to non-deliverable forwards (NDF) fixing put pressure on the peso. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Japan yen 78.58 78.80 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2560 1.2571 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.002 +0.10 Korean won 1138.54 1142.60 +0.36 Baht 31.65 31.72 +0.22 Peso 41.73 41.68 -0.12 Rupiah 9460.00 9440.00 -0.21 Rupee 55.39 55.48 +0.16 Ringgit 3.1510 3.1575 +0.21 Yuan 6.3711 6.3702 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.58 76.92 -2.12 Sing dlr 1.2560 1.2969 +3.26 Taiwan dlr 29.973 30.290 +1.06 Korean won 1138.54 1151.80 +1.16 Baht 31.65 31.55 -0.32 Peso 41.73 43.84 +5.06 Rupiah 9460.00 9060.00 -4.23 Rupee 55.39 53.08 -4.17 Ringgit 3.1510 3.1685 +0.56 Yuan 6.3711 6.2940 -1.21 (Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) ($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars)