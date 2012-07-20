* Most Asia FX up for week; ringgit rises 0.9 pct vs dlr * Sing dlr at 11-yr high vs baht, near 11-yr peak vs euro * Philippine peso falls on profit-taking * Rupiah down on importers, intervention spotted - dealers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 20 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday as investors took profits from weekly gains amid Spain's fiscal woes, while the Singapore dollar firmed on a fight between Heineken and a Thai billionaire for a beer-brewer in the city-state. The Thai baht hit an 11-year low against the Singapore dollar on expectations of demand for the city-state's currency related to Thai Beverage plc's bid for Fraser and Neave (F&N) and its affiliated beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) for S$3.8 billion ($3.03 billion). The Philippine peso underperformed Asian peers as investors took profits and on dollar demand linked to non-deliverable forwards (NDF) fixing, dealers said. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly gains, helped by growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may take further measures to boost the economy. Regional units are seen benefiting from investors' search for higher yields, although risk aversion amid worries about the euro zone can weaken the currencies anytime, dealers and analysts said. "There is a bit more support for emerging Asian currencies these days as U.S. economic data deteriorates and the market's view for QE3 probability increases," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong, referring to a possible third round of quantitative easing by the Fed. The slowdown in the U.S. economy persisted into the third quarter as factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region contracted in July for a third straight month and new claims for jobless aid surged last week, data showed on Thursday. U.S. home resales also slumped to their lowest level in eight months in June. The ringgit has been the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this week with a 0.9 percent advance against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Malaysian currency found support not only from the policy expectations but also profit-taking from the Singapore dollar's gains versus the neighboring unit, dealers said. Last week, the Singapore dollar hit a 14-year high against the ringgit. "I will probably go with the ringgit. It looks too cheap versus the Singapore dollar," said a European bank dealer in Singapore, when asked which emerging Asian currencies he prefers. Currency market players already increased bullish bets on most emerging Asian currencies, especially the Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar, during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. That clearly reflects the growing chase by investors for currencies which have the benefit of growth as well as yield and also those perceived as safe havens, analysts said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR, BAHT The Singapore dollar rose to 25.32281 versus baht, the highest since September 2001, on talk of demand for the city-state's currency linked to Thai Beverage's attempt to buy stakes in F&N and APB. But Heineken NV on Friday launched a S$5.1 billion counter-bid, trumping the surprise offer for the Singapore beer maker by the Thai company controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. The Dutch beermaker's counterattack is expected to further support the Singapore dollar against the euro, although details on funding are not available yet. The city-state's unit stood at 1.5375 versus the single currency, hovering around 1.5339 hit on Thursday, the strongest since July 2001. Investors have been chasing the Singapore dollar against the euro to seek a safe haven amid persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as investors covered short positions in the dollar and on local corporate bids for the greenback. Investors were cautious over possible intervention to cap the peso's gains by the central bank, but dealers said they have not seen dollar bids from it. Still, the outlook for the peso is bright, given the country's solid growth prospects, dealers and analysts said. While the currency's rise may be slowed by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' measures or intervention, it is quite clear that the central bank would only be acting to slow the pace of appreciation and reduce speculative activity, they added. A European bank dealer in Manila said the peso is expected to head to 41.50 per dollar, although the central bank may step in around that level. "The uptick (in dollar/peso) right now is just temporary. Fundamentals still support a stronger peso," said the dealer. Technically, dollar/peso filled a gap between 41.80 and 41.85, its high of Tuesday and low of Monday, respectively, while interbank players appeared to complete short covering in the pair, he added. Earlier, the International Monetary Fund raised its economic growth forecast for the Philippines this year to 4.8 percent from 4.2 percent and said the central bank has the policy space to support growth if needed. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand from importers, in subdued trading, but its downside was limited as the central bank was spotted intervening through state-run banks, dealers said. Importers' dollar demand was not that strong as they secured enough on Thursday, dealers added. A Jakarta-based dealer said the Indonesian currency may rebound next week, tracking possible strength in Asian peers and on the central bank's intention to prevent the currency's further fall. But the dealer said local players will not hesitate to sell the rupiah on rallies. "I tend to be bullish on the rupiah, given the appreciation in the regional currencies. State banks seem adamant to sell dollars at 9,500," he said. "But if there is good news, dollar demand (on dips) will show up, supporting the 9,350 region." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Japan yen 78.56 78.55 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2545 1.2537 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.972 29.984 +0.04 Korean won 1140.93 1139.10 -0.16 Baht 31.68 31.62 -0.19 Peso 41.90 41.76 -0.35 Rupiah 9465.00 9440.00 -0.26 Rupee 55.14 55.12 -0.04 Ringgit 3.1535 3.1530 -0.02 Yuan 6.3732 6.3734 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.56 76.92 -2.09 Sing dlr 1.2545 1.2969 +3.38 Taiwan dlr 29.972 30.290 +1.06 Korean won 1140.93 1151.80 +0.95 Baht 31.68 31.55 -0.41 Peso 41.90 43.84 +4.63 Rupiah 9465.00 9060.00 -4.28 Rupee 55.14 53.08 -3.74 Ringgit 3.1535 3.1685 +0.48 Yuan 6.3732 6.2940 -1.24 ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)