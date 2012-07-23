* Ringgit may head to 3.1742/dlr, 3.1816/dlr * Won down on offshore funds, 1,147/dlr-1,149 supported * Rupiah falls as foreigners sell Indonesian bonds (Adds text, update prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 23 Emerging Asian currencies slid against the dollar on Monday as fears that Spain will need a full sovereign bailout hit risk sentiment, and as investors fretted about economic data from major economies later this week. The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.7 percent as investors took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency last week, and the South Korean won weakened on selling by offshore funds. The Indonesian rupiah also came under pressure as foreign investors sold local bonds and local banks snapped up dollars, although the central bank limited its downside, dealers said. Other riskier assets including Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell after Spanish bond yields on Friday hit their highest levels since the euro was created, even as euro zone finance ministers approved the terms of a loan of up to 100 billion euros for Madrid to recapitalise its banks. [ID:ID:nL6E8IK22Y] Adding to the worries, a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine suggested that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may not take part in any additional financing for Greece. The euro fell 1 percent against the yen to its lowest level in more than 11-1/2 years. The single currency fell below $1.2100 for the first time in more than two years. "Continued jitters out of the euro zone coupled with global slowdown concerns may continue to keep Asian FX under downward pressure," said Emmanuel Ng, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Investors are keeping an eye on a slew of economic data such as flash euro zone PMI and HSBC China manufacturing data on Tuesday and U.S. second-quarter economic growth figures on Friday. "If China PMI tomorrow does not rise above 48 or 50, it is gloomy for the rest of the world. China data is still so weak even after so many stimulus including rate cuts," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. RINGGIT Interbank players suffered from stop-loss selling of the ringgit and the Malaysian currency weakened past 3.1682, the 50 percent retracement of its appreciation earlier this month. The local unit is seen having room to weaken further, probably to 3.1742, the 61.8 percent retracement level, and the next target would be the 76.4 percent retracement at 3.1816. The ringgit was the best performing emerging Asian currency with a 1 percent gain against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. WON The won slid as offshore funds bought dollars, prompting interbank players to cover short positions in the greenback. But the South Korean unit did not clear a technical support area between 1,147-1,149 per dollar and market players were reluctant to make bets in either ways, dealers said. The local currency currently has the daily Ichimoku kijun line at 1,147.8. It has been closing stronger than the chart level since mid-June. It also has the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,148.4 of it appreciation during early July. "The (dollar/won) market appeared a bit heavy. Players did not expect dollar/won's gains to last long either, given the recent rebound was short and little," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah shed on continuous dollar demand from Indonesian domestic banks and as foreign banks and offshore funds sold the country's bonds, dealers said. Foreign banks have not seen selling the local currency yet, but market players expected their dollar demand, dealers added. Still, the central bank was spotted buying the rupiah through state banks around 9,490 per dollar and 9,495 to prevent it from weakening past 9,500, according to dealers. A Jakarta-based dealer said the rupiah is seen heading to 9,550 despite intervention by the central bank, given the global risk-off sentiment. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso slid as interbank players covered short dollar positions and on weaker Manila stocks. But the peso found some relief as local banks bought it on remittance inflows over the weekend, dealers said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased on selling from macro funds. The city-state's currency found relief as investors expected inflows linked to beermaker stakes and from demand against the euro. It also recovered some of initial losses after data showing the city-state's inflation in June was faster than expected. Singapore' consumer price rose 5.3 percent in June from a year earlier, beating market expectations of 5.2 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Japan yen 77.99 78.50 +0.65 Sing dlr 1.2592 1.2564 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.029 29.995 -0.11 Korean won 1146.03 1141.20 -0.42 Baht 31.72 31.68 -0.13 Peso 42.06 41.86 -0.48 Rupiah 9470.00 9445.00 -0.26 Rupee 55.85 55.32 -0.94 Ringgit 3.1715 3.1505 -0.66 Yuan 6.3883 6.3735 -0.23 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.99 76.92 -1.37 Sing dlr 1.2592 1.2969 +2.99 Taiwan dlr 30.029 30.290 +0.87 Korean won 1146.03 1151.80 +0.50 Baht 31.72 31.55 -0.54 Peso 42.06 43.84 +4.23 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 55.85 53.08 -4.95 Ringgit 3.1715 3.1685 -0.09 Yuan 6.3883 6.2940 -1.48 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]