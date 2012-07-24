* Sing dlr at 14-yr high vs ringgit, near 12-yr high vs euro * Won turns up on exporters, short-covering * Rupiah down, c.bank intervention spotted -dealers (Adds texts, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 24 An encouraging survey on Chinese manufacturing activity supported emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, particularly the Singapore dollar, but their outlook remained far from bright due to the deepening European debt crisis. The Singapore dollar outperformed regional units as safe-haven plays helped it hit a 14-year high against the Malaysian ringgit and hover a near 12-year peak versus the euro. An intensifying takeover battle for a beermaker in the city-state also lifted the local unit. HSBC's Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose in July to 49.5, its highest since February. The index number caused interbank players to reduce bearish positions in emerging Asian currencies previously built on worries about a slowing global economy and the deteriorating euro zone's debt situation. Some dealers and analysts said the rebound may indicate Beijing's recent stimulus including rate cuts are taking effect on the world's second-largest economy. But it is premature to add optimistic bets on emerging Asian economies as HSBC PMI number remains below 50, suggesting that China's manufacturing sector is still contracting at a time concerns over the euro zone were growing, they added. "The euro zone issues will prevail," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Investors "also need a clearer picture" showing that consumption and investment in China are improving, Supaat said, adding that only such signals will boost interest in regional units. Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut its outlook on Germany to negative. The rating agency also turned negative on the Netherlands and Luxembourg, warning that Europe's top-rated nations may have to increase support for indebted states such as Spain and Italy. The change by Moody's came after Spanish 10-year borrowing costs surged to a euro-era high above 7.5 percent, exacerbating fears that the single-currency zone's fourth-largest economy will need a bailout. Given the gloomier picture in Europe, dealers did not chase risky emerging Asian currencies. "I would sell dollar/Asia only today," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, adding he did not expect the positive impact from the China PMI survey to last long. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose 0.3 percent to 2.5222 per ringgit, the highest since July 1998, while gaining 0.3 percent to 1.5248 versus the euro, near 1.5208 hit on Monday, the strongest since December 2000. Singapore is the only country in emerging Asia with a credit rating of AAA. Its currency has been the second best-performing regional unit against the greenback this year, gaining 3.0 percent. The Philippine peso has strengthened 4.3 percent against the U.S. dollar. The city-state currency on Tuesday also tried to strengthen past 1.2581 to U.S. dollar, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between Thursday and Monday. Investors expect the local unit to benefit from inflows linked to proposed acquisitions of stakes in Singapore's Tiger beermaker. WON The South Korean won turned higher on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. After the HSBC China index came out, some interbank players covered short positions they had built up expecting a steeper slowdown in South Korea's top export market. Initially, the won weakened 0.3 percent on worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. RINGGIT The ringgit slid early on selling from interbank players. Demand for the Singapore dollar also weighed on it. The Malaysian unit recovered some of initial losses as the China PMI number prompted investors to cut U.S. dollar holdings. RUPIAH The rupiah fell and failed to benefit from the encouraging China flash PMI. The Indonesian central bank was spotted buying the rupiah through state-run banks to prevent it from weakening past 9,500 per dollar, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Japan yen 78.28 78.37 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2592 1.2619 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.088 30.095 +0.02 Korean won 1145.75 1146.60 +0.07 Baht 31.73 31.78 +0.16 Peso 42.03 42.06 +0.07 Rupiah 9485.00 9450.00 -0.37 Rupee 55.99 55.97 -0.04 Ringgit 3.1750 3.1715 -0.11 Yuan 6.3873 6.3864 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.28 76.92 -1.74 Sing dlr 1.2592 1.2969 +2.99 Taiwan dlr 30.088 30.290 +0.67 Korean won 1145.75 1151.80 +0.53 Baht 31.73 31.55 -0.57 Peso 42.03 43.84 +4.31 Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48 Rupee 55.99 53.08 -5.20 Ringgit 3.1750 3.1685 -0.20 Yuan 6.3873 6.2940 -1.46 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)