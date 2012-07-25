SINGAPORE, July 25 The following table shows the
position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135
GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Japan yen 78.11 78.17 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2637 1.2623 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.190 30.116 -0.25
Korean won 1151.50 1146.10 -0.47
Baht 31.77 31.79 +0.06
Peso 42.10 42.05 -0.13
Rupiah 9485.00 9460.00 -0.26
Rupee 56.11 56.12 +0.02
Ringgit 3.1865 3.1775 -0.28
Yuan 6.3952 6.3858 -0.15
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.11 76.92 -1.53
Sing dlr 1.2637 1.2969 +2.63
Taiwan dlr 30.190 30.290 +0.33
Korean won 1151.50 1151.80 +0.03
Baht 31.77 31.55 -0.69
Peso 42.10 43.84 +4.13
Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48
Rupee 56.11 53.08 -5.40
Ringgit 3.1865 3.1685 -0.56
Yuan 6.3952 6.2940 -1.58
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)
