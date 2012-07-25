* Won down on offshore funds selling
SINGAPORE, July 25 Most emerging Asian
currencies fell on Wednesday as the European debt crisis
deepened with Spain's borrowing costs surging and Greece
unlikely to meet conditions of its aid package, while a weaker
Chinese yuan put further pressure on regional units.
Offshore funds sold the South Korean won and
stock outflows hit the Taiwan dollar. The Philippine
peso slid after data showed the country's trade
deficit in May more than tripled.
The Chinese yuan touched a 10-month low against
the dollar after the central bank set its weakest fixing for the
local unit in eight months, denting sentiment in its Asian
peers.
The fixing indicated the People's Bank of China is now
prepared to accept further depreciation, partially to boost
growth in the world's second-largest economy despite U.S.
pressure for appreciation, analysts and dealers said.
A softer yuan may drive emerging Asian currencies lower in
the near term, although such policy may support the economy and
regional currencies eventually, they added.
"Any form of weakness in the yuan will be translated into
the rest of Asia ex-Japan FX. The question is how much currency
weakness they can absorb," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of
regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank
in Kuala Lumpur.
"A weaker yuan to help growth but there is a large gap of
lag time to be translated into better growth in China, thus the
rest of Asia ex-Japan are not likely to wait until some form of
recovery occurs in China before it gets rubbed on the rest of
Asian economies," Ramanathan added.
A slowing Chinese economy has been forcing investors to fly
out of emerging Asian currencies. Beijing's stimulus to bolster
the economy such as rate cuts did not attract investors much as
they focused on sluggish growth in the economy.
The outlook in Europe is turning gloomier.
Spiking Spanish borrowing costs are fuelling fears for the
region's stability, and European Union officials said Greece had
little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout.
Asian stocks fell and the euro stayed near multi-year lows
against major currencies.
"Without a greater signal of monetary easing from the Fed,
we expect that Asia will continue to find difficulty in clawing
back ground so long as EUR remains under pressure," said Sacha
Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in a note,
referring to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.
WON
The won fell on selling by offshore funds, which
some dealers said appeared to prompt stop-loss selling among
interbank players.
But the South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier
losses as local exporters took falls as chances to buy it on
dips for month-end settlements and interbank speculators chased
the unit when it was weaker than 1,150 per dollar, dealers said.
That caused squeezes in short won positions among some
offshore funds, they added.
Investors were looking to add long bets on the won
against the euro, limiting downside in the local unit
to the greenback, dealers said.
The won eased 0.5 percent versus the euro for the day after
on Tuesday hitting 1,383.13, the strongest since February 2008.
"It is difficult for the won to ignore a global economic
slowdown. But the won's fundamentals are not that negative and
it will keep decoupling the euro's move. Investors will keep
buying the won against the euro," said Jeon Seung-ji, a currency
analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar slid on stock outflows and
foreign investors sold the island's currency in active trading,
dealers said.
The local unit found some relief as domestic exporters
bought it for month-end settlements, especially when it was
softer than 30.20 per dollar.
The central bank was spotted smoothing the currency's
fluctuation, but its intervention was mild, dealers added.
Foreign investors sold a combined net T$51.7 billion ($1.72
billion) during the first 24 days of July.
RUPIAH
The rupiah weakened in thin trading to touch 9,500
per dollar, the level which the Indonesian central bank has been
seen defending.
Local banks bought the dollar, while Bank Indonesia was
spotted selling the greenback through state-run banks, dealers
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0710 GMT
Japan yen 78.15 78.17 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2613 1.2623 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.184 30.116 -0.23
Korean won 1150.30 1146.10 -0.37
Baht 31.72 31.79 +0.22
Peso 42.21 42.05 -0.39
Rupiah 9495.00 9460.00 -0.37
Rupee 56.34 56.12 -0.39
Ringgit 3.1815 3.1775 -0.13
Yuan 6.3907 6.3858 -0.08
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.15 76.92 -1.58
Sing dlr 1.2613 1.2969 +2.82
Taiwan dlr 30.184 30.290 +0.35
Korean won 1150.30 1151.80 +0.13
Baht 31.72 31.55 -0.54
Peso 42.21 43.84 +3.86
Rupiah 9495.00 9060.00 -4.58
Rupee 56.34 53.08 -5.78
Ringgit 3.1815 3.1685 -0.41
Yuan 6.3907 6.2940 -1.51
($1 = 30.1075 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, MiaoJung Lin in
TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
