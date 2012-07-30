* Ringgit up; specs take profit with 3.1450/dlr resistance * Won at 4-wk high, importers' dlr demand cut gains * Taiwan dlr up, but foreign investors cap upside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 30 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Monday as hopes for policy moves by central banks in the United States and Europe lifted risk appetites, while some investors took profits on regional units before this week's meetings. The Malaysian ringgit outperformed as interbank speculators priced in monetary easing, but the local unit gave up some rises due to technical resistance at 3.1450 per dollar. The South Korean won started at a near four-week high but shed most of those gains as domestic importers bought dollars on dips. An advance by the Taiwan dollar also was halted by selling by foreign financial institutions. Investors factored in expectations that new policy steps by the major central banks may spur inflows to emerging Asia in search of higher yields and better economic fundamentals, dealers and analysts said. However, they said market players also positioned themselves for possible dissatisfaction over easing moves by booking profits from regional units rather than chasing them for now. The Federal Reserve will hold a two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday will have a policy review. "We may see mild and cautious rally for Asian FX on the next two days. After that, everything depends on the outcomes of the Fed and the ECB," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. Supaat saw some possibility of disappointment from the central banks with a lack of action, which would pull down emerging Asian currencies. Last Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi vowed that the central bank was ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, creating hope it would act soon to lower borrowing costs for highly indebted member countries such as Spain and Italy. That helped most emerging Asian currencies and stocks rise on Friday, but many regional currencies failed to turn higher for the week amid sustained worries about the euro zone. Highlighting obstacles to solving Europe's woes, German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler warned the ECB about any large-scale government bond purchases. There is also speculation the Fed might do more to bolster recovery after data showed U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2011. RINGGIT The ringgit rose 0.4 percent against the dollar, but its upside was limited as local funds and interbank speculators took profits amid caution before the Fed and ECB meetings. "This week is full of economic data and central bank meetings, so the market will stay in the recent ranges," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. On Wednesday, China will announce the official manufacturing managers' index for July and South Korean is set to release July trade figures. "But the market has been pricing in good news, so if they disappoint us, the ringgit will turn lower," the dealer added. WON The won started local trade at 1,133.0 per dollar, the strongest since July 4, but domestic importers took the dollar's fall as chances to snap it up for payments, dealers said. Offshore funds also sold the South Korean currency, while local exporters did not chase the won although the month-end is approaching, dealers added. The won is seen having technical resistance at 1,132.7, the previous high. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced, tracking shares which were higher at home and abroad. But foreign financial institutions sold the island's currency on rallies, limiting its gains, dealers said. Local exporters were not interested in buying the Taiwan dollar around Monday's levels, they added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar barely changed, but short-term investors took profit on last week's best performing emerging Asian currency with a 0.9 percent gain versus the greenback, according to Thomson Reuters data. Market players were also cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to slow the city-state currency's appreciation, especially around 1.2450 per U.S. dollar. Leveraged funds and macro names sold the Singapore dollar, while interbank players joined the selling, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Japan yen 78.33 78.44 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2470 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.037 30.100 +0.21 Korean won 1136.70 1138.30 +0.14 Baht 31.57 31.55 -0.08 Peso 41.92 41.90 -0.05 Rupiah 9480.00 9450.00 -0.32 Rupee 55.40 55.33 -0.13 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1615 +0.37 Yuan 6.3768 6.3807 +0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.33 76.92 -1.80 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2969 +4.02 Taiwan dlr 30.037 30.290 +0.84 Korean won 1136.70 1151.80 +1.33 Baht 31.57 31.55 -0.06 Peso 41.92 43.84 +4.58 Rupiah 9480.00 9060.00 -4.43 Rupee 55.40 53.08 -4.19 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1685 +0.59 Yuan 6.3768 6.2940 -1.30 (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)