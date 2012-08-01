* Ringgit up on unwinding bearish bets vs Sing dlr * Won hits 4-mth high on stock inflows * Sing dlr stable amid intervention talk (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 1 The Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, but the upside was limited by qualms that authorities in the region would intervence to check currency gains amid a slowing global economy. The ringgit enjoyed demand against the Singapore dollar , while the won hit a near four-month high against the dollar on continuous stock inflows and exporters' bids for settlements. Still, investors were reluctant to raise their bets in emerging Asian currencies as data across the region, including a weak Chinese manufacturing indicator, suggested a synchronised slowdown. Investors kept an eye on the likely outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, remaining wary of the European Central Bank gathering on Thursday. Hopes faded for bold stimulus action by the major central banks appear to have faded. The Fed is widely expected to refrain from a third round of quantitative easing this time, although it will emphasize its commitment to maintaining easy policy and could signal that further stimulus steps are coming. "With the market well biased to expect something out of the Fed over the next 24 hours, a decision to not undertake any additional easing measures like an extension of verbal rate guidance will provide a broad boost for the greenback and take a good deal of steam out of the Asian currency space," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. After the Fed, the ECB will be in the spotlight, especially after ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that he would do whatever it takes to save the euro. Market anticipation of further action from Europe, such as bond buying by the euro zone's rescue funds, has already waned somewhat amid continued objections from Germany. Germany's finance ministry on Tuesday reiterated its view that there was no need to grant a banking license to the euro zone's new bailout fund. Such a license could enable the fund to buy virtually unlimited amounts of debt issued by troubled euro zone states. Growing evidence of slowing Asian economies were another curb on investor appetite for regional currencies. China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, while manufacturing activity in South Korea and Taiwan deteriorated. WON The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,125.1 per dollar, its strongest since April 3 on sustained demand from custodian banks after foreign investors' massive purchases of Seoul shares . Foreign investors have bought a combined net 1.6 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) in local stocks since Friday, according to Korea Exchange data. Domestic exporters and offshore funds joined bids for the South Korean currency, dealers said. But interbank speculators were cautious over possible dollar-buying intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to slow down the local unit's strength. "The authorities may be inclined to defend the exchange rates as exports were in such bad shape and there is no inflationary pressure," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. South Korean exports in July suffered the worst showing in nearly three years, while inflation last month slid to a 12-year plus low, the government data showed earlier. RINGGIT The ringgit gained 0.2 percent to 2.5024 against the Singapore dollar as investors continued to unwind bearish positions in the Malaysian currency versus its neighbor's unit. The ringgit is seen having resistance around 2.5000 versus the Singapore dollar. The gain against the Singapore dollar helped the ringgit hit 3.1110 versus the U.S. dollar, its strongest since May 22. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar was barely changed against the U.S. dollar on caution over potential intervention by the central bank. There was a market talk that the Monetary Authority of Singapore was spotted at 1.2431 versus the greenback, dealers said. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah slid on dollar demand from oil companies and local banks, dealers said. The local currency recovered some of initial slide as real foreign banks bought it with some demand from real money funds, they added. Investors were awaiting announcements from major central banks -- the Fed and the ECB -- but the rupiah has priced hopes of their stimulus much in, dealers said, citing continuous bids for the Indonesian unit from foreign banks. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as interbank speculators took profits. Short-term traders stayed on the sidelines, keeping an eye on outcomes results from the Fed and ECB meetings. Meanwhile, the Philippines central bank said the peso could strengthen further on strong dollar inflows as investors take advantage of a favorable economic outlook. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.11 78.12 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2445 1.2450 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.968 30.010 +0.14 Korean won 1126.04 1130.60 +0.40 Baht 31.45 31.53 +0.25 Peso 41.77 41.72 -0.11 Rupiah 9460.00 9440.00 -0.21 Rupee 55.48 55.65 +0.31 Ringgit 3.1150 3.1305 +0.50 Yuan 6.3704 6.3627 -0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.11 76.92 -1.53 Sing dlr 1.2445 1.2969 +4.21 Taiwan dlr 29.968 30.290 +1.07 Korean won 1126.04 1151.80 +2.29 Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32 Peso 41.77 43.84 +4.97 Rupiah 9460.00 9060.00 -4.23 Rupee 55.48 53.08 -4.32 Ringgit 3.1150 3.1685 +1.72 Yuan 6.3704 6.2940 -1.20 ($1 = 1130.6250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)