* Won, peso fall as pre-Fed bets get unwound * Ringgit down after 200-day moving average resisted * Rupiah slides on local corp dollar demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as investors cut bullish bets they had placed on the Federal Reserve taking new stimulus steps. After seeing the Fed refrain from new moves, investors hesitated to make further bets ahead of a big European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later on Thursday. They took profits from the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit, the two best performing emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday. The Indonesian rupiah slid on local corporate dollar demand. There has been speculation that the ECB could resume its bond buying programme to bring down borrowing costs for indebted members, especially after President Mario Draghi late last week said the bank would do whatever necessary to protect the euro zone. Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that Draghi will unveil a two-pronged approach, using both the ECB and the future euro rescue fund European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to buy bonds from Spain or Italy. Emerging Asian currencies can rise again only if the ECB takes significant measures, dealers and analysts said. At the least, the ECB should restart its bond-buying called the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore "If that happens, it will improve risk appetite and Asian currencies may have some legs to rise more," he said. After Draghi's pledge, most emerging Asian currencies stayed firm based on it and on hopes the Fed would ease policy to revive the world's top economy. While it did not offer new stimulus, the Fed on Wednesday kept the door open for more bond buying to help a U.S. economy which it said had lost momentum. Dealers said a lack of specific measures from the ECB would be a blow to emerging Asian currencies and other riskier assets. "The thunder must be greater than the lightning. Otherwise, markets will falter," said a European bank dealer in Manila. "We don't know what Draghi will be able to pull out of his hat. But he may say the ECB would buy Spanish and Italian bonds to bring down their borrowing costs although it will not do so directly," he added. WON The won weakened in subdued trading as interbank speculators covered bearish dollar positions built up on expectations of further Fed stimulus. "Despite hopes of bold actions, some now expect the ECB's actions will be less bold than previously thought due to Germany's resistance. So, it was hard to make any bets here," said a local bank dealer in Seoul. Foreign investors bought 211.6 billion won ($187.82 million) worth of stocks, extending their buying spree to a fifth consecutive session. But currency dealers said actual demand for the won to make stock purchases was not large. RUPIAH The rupiah slid in thin trading as local banks bought the dollar on behalf of domestic corporates, dealers said. Indonesian state-run banks were spotted providing dollars at 9,485 per dollar, limiting the local currency's downside, they added. Whatever comes from the ECB meeting, the rupiah is seen underperforming other emerging Asian currencies, given Indonesia's rising trade deficit, a Jakarta-based dealer said. The statistics bureau on Wednesday reported a wider trade deficit in June at $1.33 billion versus a Reuters poll forecast of $0.58 billion. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as interbank speculators took profits as the Malaysian currency found a resistance line on Wednesday at 3.1100 per dollar, the session's high and a 200-day moving average. The Malaysian currency had been weaker than the average since mid-May. But some domestic banks bought the local unit on dips. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as traders unwound bullish bets built up before the Fed statement. Short-term investors still appeared to hold such positions, hoping for solid measures from the ECB, dealers said. The peso is expected to head further south unless the ECB takes action to ease the single currency area's debt crisis, they added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged up as leveraged funds and interbank speculators bought it on expectations of inflows linked to a battle between Heineken NV and a Thai billionaire for control of the brewer of Tiger beer, one of Singapore's iconic brands. Shares of Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) were suspended on Thursday from trading. Sources said F&N is pressing for a better offer for its stake in APB than the $4.1 billion offered by its partner Heineken. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 78.43 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2470 1.2476 +0.05 *Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.988 +0.15 Korean won 1131.61 1126.50 -0.45 *Baht 31.54 31.48 -0.19 Peso 41.88 41.77 -0.27 Rupiah 9470.00 9435.00 -0.37 Rupee 55.78 55.47 -0.55 Ringgit 3.1280 3.1175 -0.34 Yuan 6.3751 6.3685 -0.10 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 76.92 -1.94 Sing dlr 1.2470 1.2969 +4.00 Taiwan dlr 29.944 30.290 +1.16 Korean won 1131.61 1151.80 +1.78 Baht 31.54 31.55 +0.03 Peso 41.88 43.84 +4.68 Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33 Rupee 55.78 53.08 -4.83 Ringgit 3.1280 3.1685 +1.29 Yuan 6.3751 6.2940 -1.27 * Financial markets in Taiwan and Thailand were closed for a typhoon and a holiday respectively. ($1 = 1126.6250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]