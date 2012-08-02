* Won, peso fall as pre-Fed bets get unwound
* Ringgit down after 200-day moving average resisted
* Rupiah slides on local corp dollar demand
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Most emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday as investors cut bullish bets they had placed
on the Federal Reserve taking new stimulus steps.
After seeing the Fed refrain from new moves, investors
hesitated to make further bets ahead of a big European Central
Bank (ECB) meeting later on Thursday.
They took profits from the South Korean won and
the Malaysian ringgit, the two best performing emerging
Asian currencies on Wednesday. The Indonesian rupiah
slid on local corporate dollar demand.
There has been speculation that the ECB could resume its
bond buying programme to bring down borrowing costs for indebted
members, especially after President Mario Draghi late last week
said the bank would do whatever necessary to protect the euro
zone.
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that
Draghi will unveil a two-pronged approach, using both the ECB
and the future euro rescue fund European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), to buy bonds from Spain or Italy.
Emerging Asian currencies can rise again only if the ECB
takes significant measures, dealers and analysts said.
At the least, the ECB should restart its bond-buying called
the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), said Saktiandi Supaat,
head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore
"If that happens, it will improve risk appetite and Asian
currencies may have some legs to rise more," he said.
After Draghi's pledge, most emerging Asian currencies
stayed firm based on it and on hopes the Fed would ease policy
to revive the world's top economy.
While it did not offer new stimulus, the Fed on Wednesday
kept the door open for more bond buying to help a U.S. economy
which it said had lost momentum.
Dealers said a lack of specific measures from the ECB would
be a blow to emerging Asian currencies and other riskier assets.
"The thunder must be greater than the lightning. Otherwise,
markets will falter," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
"We don't know what Draghi will be able to pull out of his
hat. But he may say the ECB would buy Spanish and Italian bonds
to bring down their borrowing costs although it will not do so
directly," he added.
WON
The won weakened in subdued trading as interbank speculators
covered bearish dollar positions built up on expectations of
further Fed stimulus.
"Despite hopes of bold actions, some now expect the ECB's
actions will be less bold than previously thought due to
Germany's resistance. So, it was hard to make any bets here,"
said a local bank dealer in Seoul.
Foreign investors bought 211.6 billion won ($187.82 million)
worth of stocks, extending their buying spree to a fifth
consecutive session.
But currency dealers said actual demand for the won to make
stock purchases was not large.
RUPIAH
The rupiah slid in thin trading as local banks bought the
dollar on behalf of domestic corporates, dealers said.
Indonesian state-run banks were spotted providing dollars at
9,485 per dollar, limiting the local currency's downside, they
added.
Whatever comes from the ECB meeting, the rupiah is seen
underperforming other emerging Asian currencies, given
Indonesia's rising trade deficit, a Jakarta-based dealer said.
The statistics bureau on Wednesday reported a wider trade
deficit in June at $1.33 billion versus a Reuters poll forecast
of $0.58 billion.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as interbank speculators took
profits as the Malaysian currency found a resistance line on
Wednesday at 3.1100 per dollar, the session's high and a 200-day
moving average.
The Malaysian currency had been weaker than the average
since mid-May.
But some domestic banks bought the local unit on dips.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso eased as traders unwound
bullish bets built up before the Fed statement.
Short-term investors still appeared to hold such positions,
hoping for solid measures from the ECB, dealers said.
The peso is expected to head further south unless the ECB
takes action to ease the single currency area's debt crisis,
they added.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged up as leveraged funds
and interbank speculators bought it on expectations of inflows
linked to a battle between Heineken NV and a Thai
billionaire for control of the brewer of Tiger beer, one of
Singapore's iconic brands.
Shares of Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific
Breweries (APB) were suspended on Thursday from
trading. Sources said F&N is pressing for a better offer for its
stake in APB than the $4.1 billion offered by its partner
Heineken.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0640 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.44 78.43 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2470 1.2476 +0.05
*Taiwan dlr 29.944 29.988 +0.15
Korean won 1131.61 1126.50 -0.45
*Baht 31.54 31.48 -0.19
Peso 41.88 41.77 -0.27
Rupiah 9470.00 9435.00 -0.37
Rupee 55.78 55.47 -0.55
Ringgit 3.1280 3.1175 -0.34
Yuan 6.3751 6.3685 -0.10
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.44 76.92 -1.94
Sing dlr 1.2470 1.2969 +4.00
Taiwan dlr 29.944 30.290 +1.16
Korean won 1131.61 1151.80 +1.78
Baht 31.54 31.55 +0.03
Peso 41.88 43.84 +4.68
Rupiah 9470.00 9060.00 -4.33
Rupee 55.78 53.08 -4.83
Ringgit 3.1280 3.1685 +1.29
Yuan 6.3751 6.2940 -1.27
* Financial markets in Taiwan and Thailand were closed for a
typhoon and a holiday respectively.
($1 = 1126.6250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
