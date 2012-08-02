* Long positions in Philippine peso at near two-yr high * Bullish bets on won hit 5-mth high * Ringgit long positions increased ten-fold By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Investors slightly increased exposure to most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, betting policymakers in Europe will take decisive action to prevent the region's debt crisis from worsening, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Long positions in the Philippine peso hit their largest in almost two years and bullish bets on the South Korean won rose to their highest in five months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Currency market players also increased optimistic positions in the Malaysian ringgit ten-fold to the largest since mid-March, while turning slightly bullish on the Indonesian rupiah, according to the survey of 12 currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. Bullish bets on the peso grew to their largest since October 2010, helping the Philippine currency to maintain its position as Asia's best performing currency so far this year, supported by solid economic fundamentals. The peso has risen 4.8 percent against the dollar in the year to date. Market players also increased long positions in the won to their largest since early March as South Korea enjoyed stock and bond inflows. Long positions in the ringgit jumped especially as investors unwound bullish positions in the Singapore dollar. At one point last week, the Singapore dollar hit a 14-year high against the Malaysian currency. Riskier assets have been supported in recent sessions by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's pledge last week to do whatever it takes to save the euro. Draghi was under intense pressure from investors, European leaders and even the United States to deliver on his comments at a meeting of the central bank on Thursday. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won , Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah , Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22 19-Jul -0.35 -0.98 -1.11 0.10 0.02 0.29 -0.06 -1.13 -0.20 05-Jul -0.08 -0.78 -0.39 0.76 0.18 0.23 0.34 -0.84 0.23 22-Jun 0.52 -0.22 -0.57 1.29 0.18 1.54 0.19 -0.21 0.35 08-Jun 0.17 0.55 0.25 1.19 0.58 1.33 0.77 0.35 0.54 24-May 0.11 1.03 0.05 0.87 0.43 1.76 0.49 0.42 0.66 10-May -0.19 0.12 -1.19 0.31 -0.15 1.74 -0.38 -0.22 0.07 (Additional reporting by Heather Chen, Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]