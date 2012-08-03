* Position adjustments weigh on won, ringgit * Philippine peso dips; remittance inflows relieve * Baht down on catch-up plays, but exporters buy (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday and gave up a some of their weekly gains after the European Central Bank provided no immediate remedies to the euro zone debt crisis, prompting investors to cut riskier positions. Interbank speculators unwound long positions in most regional units such as the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso they had placed on expectations of more actions by the ECB. The ECB on Thursday indicated any intervention would not happen before September and would occur only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the central bank in buying bonds -- disappointing investors who had hoped for immediate action. Some investors did not dump emerging Asian currencies because they had already factored in some Draghi disappointment and were waiting for key U.S. job data later in the day, seeking clues to whether and when the Federal Reserve may ease monetary policy further. U.S. non-farm payrolls data for July is due at 1230 GMT, with job creation below the 100,000 forecast likely to boost hopes the Fed, which on Wednesday stood pat with its current policy, would embark on more stimulus as early as next month. Still, emerging Asian currency is unlikely to regain investor appetite much amid sustained worries about the euro zone and a slowing global economy, dealers and analysts said. "Lack of any new pro-growth measure in the U.S. and decisive enough pro-stability policies in the euro zone left investors worried that policy makers are not doing enough in the face of weakening data and rising market stress," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "Investors may decide not to wait for silver bullets and price in a more negative scenario in the emerging market space, which is exposed to developed markets via the export and investment channels as well as through business and consumer sentiment," he added. Despite Friday's weakness in emerging Asian currencies, majority of regional units maintained weekly gains. The ringgit has been the best-performing unit among them so far this week with a 0.8 percent gain against the dollar. Currency investors increased long positions in the Malaysian currency ten-fold in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed, especially as many took profits from bullish positions in the Singapore dollar against the ringgit. Last week, the city-state's unit hit a 14-year high versus it's neighbour's currency. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said emerging Asian currencies have not fully priced in the disappointment from the ECB yet. "It is clear that further retrace in euro/dollar will come forth and we see the Asian units weakening as well, but in a managed manner. The bias is intact for dollar strength in the near term," Ramanathan said. Still, many dealers and analysts saw downside in regional units as limited on hopes the policy moves of major central banks remain alive and investors are willing to keep chasing local currencies against the euro. The ECB President Mario Draghi said it would consider other "non-standard" measures, hinting at quantitative easing, and left the door open for future rate cuts by noting signs of spreading economic weakness. "They cannot just let situation worsen," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Most of all, there are few places where liquidity could comfortably go, except Asia. That will minimize the euro woes' impact on Asia FX," Jeong added. Norwegian and Chinese investors bought a combined net $1.73 billion worth of won bonds last month, data showed earlier, as South Korean debt grew more popular among investors looking for both safety and yields. WON The won fell on unwinding long positions, but traders did not dump the South Korean currency as many of them had prepared for potential disappointment from the ECB. The local unit is expected to stay under pressure from the euro zone's debt crisis, dealers and analysts said. However, it may find relief from continuous inflows to the country and caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, they added. "Many players did not want to sell the won. The euro zone worries will weigh on the won and it may head to 1,145 per dollar again. But I don't think the authorities will allow further weakness," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as interbank speculators reduced bullish bets after the ECB fell short of market expectations. Some traders bought the Malaysian currency on dips, seeing technical support lines around 3.1450 per dollar and before the U.S. payrolls data. The local unit, however, is seen weaker as investors are likely to shun riskier assets, dealers said. "There was more potential for upside (of dollar/ringgit) as the market was short at wrong levels," said a foreign bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the levels below 3.1200. "We might see dollar/ringgit much higher if the Australian dollar breaks toward 1.04," he said. The Australian dollar stood at $1.0487. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso started local trade down 0.2 percent to 41.950 per dollar and weakened to 41.975. But the peso found relief from bids placed around 42.000, which were related to remittance inflows. Local banks also joined the bids, limiting the local unit's slide. BAHT The Thai baht slid on catch-up selling and weaker Bangkok stocks. On Thursday, domestic financial markets were closed for a holiday. Thai exporters took the baht's slide as chances to buy the unit on dips for settlements, limiting its downside, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.21 78.24 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2490 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.971 29.988 +0.06 Korean won 1134.37 1131.70 -0.24 Baht 31.61 31.48 -0.40 Peso 41.92 41.85 -0.16 Rupiah 9472.00 9460.00 -0.13 Rupee 56.08 55.84 -0.43 Ringgit 3.1340 3.1280 -0.19 Yuan 6.3744 6.3674 -0.11 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.21 76.92 -1.65 Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2969 +3.95 Taiwan dlr 29.971 30.290 +1.06 Korean won 1134.37 1151.80 +1.54 Baht 31.61 31.55 -0.17 Peso 41.92 43.84 +4.59 Rupiah 9472.00 9060.00 -4.35 Rupee 56.08 53.08 -5.35 Ringgit 3.1340 3.1685 +1.10 Yuan 6.3744 6.2940 -1.26 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]