* Position adjustments weigh on won, ringgit
* Philippine peso dips; remittance inflows relieve
* Baht down on catch-up plays, but exporters buy
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Friday and gave up a some of their weekly gains after
the European Central Bank provided no immediate remedies to the
euro zone debt crisis, prompting investors to cut riskier
positions.
Interbank speculators unwound long positions in most
regional units such as the South Korean won, the
Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso
they had placed on expectations of more actions by the ECB.
The ECB on Thursday indicated any intervention would not
happen before September and would occur only if governments
activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the central
bank in buying bonds -- disappointing investors who had hoped
for immediate action.
Some investors did not dump emerging Asian currencies
because they had already factored in some Draghi disappointment
and were waiting for key U.S. job data later in the day, seeking
clues to whether and when the Federal Reserve may ease monetary
policy further.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data for July is due at 1230 GMT,
with job creation below the 100,000 forecast likely to boost
hopes the Fed, which on Wednesday stood pat with its current
policy, would embark on more stimulus as early as next month.
Still, emerging Asian currency is unlikely to regain
investor appetite much amid sustained worries about the euro
zone and a slowing global economy, dealers and analysts said.
"Lack of any new pro-growth measure in the U.S. and decisive
enough pro-stability policies in the euro zone left investors
worried that policy makers are not doing enough in the face of
weakening data and rising market stress," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole
CIB in Hong Kong.
"Investors may decide not to wait for silver bullets and
price in a more negative scenario in the emerging market space,
which is exposed to developed markets via the export and
investment channels as well as through business and consumer
sentiment," he added.
Despite Friday's weakness in emerging Asian currencies,
majority of regional units maintained weekly gains.
The ringgit has been the best-performing unit among them so
far this week with a 0.8 percent gain against the dollar.
Currency investors increased long positions in the Malaysian
currency ten-fold in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed,
especially as many took profits from bullish positions in the
Singapore dollar against the ringgit. Last week, the
city-state's unit hit a 14-year high versus it's neighbour's
currency.
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and
FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said
emerging Asian currencies have not fully priced in the
disappointment from the ECB yet.
"It is clear that further retrace in euro/dollar will come
forth and we see the Asian units weakening as well, but in a
managed manner. The bias is intact for dollar strength in the
near term," Ramanathan said.
Still, many dealers and analysts saw downside in regional
units as limited on hopes the policy moves of major central
banks remain alive and investors are willing to keep chasing
local currencies against the euro.
The ECB President Mario Draghi said it would consider other
"non-standard" measures, hinting at quantitative easing, and
left the door open for future rate cuts by noting signs of
spreading economic weakness.
"They cannot just let situation worsen," said Jeong
My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
"Most of all, there are few places where liquidity could
comfortably go, except Asia. That will minimize the euro woes'
impact on Asia FX," Jeong added.
Norwegian and Chinese investors bought a combined net $1.73
billion worth of won bonds last month, data showed earlier, as
South Korean debt grew more popular among investors looking for
both safety and yields.
WON
The won fell on unwinding long positions, but traders did
not dump the South Korean currency as many of them had prepared
for potential disappointment from the ECB.
The local unit is expected to stay under pressure from the
euro zone's debt crisis, dealers and analysts said.
However, it may find relief from continuous inflows to the
country and caution over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities, they added.
"Many players did not want to sell the won. The euro zone
worries will weigh on the won and it may head to 1,145 per
dollar again. But I don't think the authorities will allow
further weakness," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as interbank speculators reduced bullish
bets after the ECB fell short of market expectations.
Some traders bought the Malaysian currency on dips, seeing
technical support lines around 3.1450 per dollar and before the
U.S. payrolls data.
The local unit, however, is seen weaker as investors are
likely to shun riskier assets, dealers said.
"There was more potential for upside (of dollar/ringgit) as
the market was short at wrong levels," said a foreign bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the levels below 3.1200.
"We might see dollar/ringgit much higher if the Australian
dollar breaks toward 1.04," he said. The Australian dollar
stood at $1.0487.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso started local trade down 0.2
percent to 41.950 per dollar and weakened to 41.975.
But the peso found relief from bids placed around 42.000,
which were related to remittance inflows. Local banks also
joined the bids, limiting the local unit's slide.
BAHT
The Thai baht slid on catch-up selling and weaker
Bangkok stocks.
On Thursday, domestic financial markets were closed for a
holiday.
Thai exporters took the baht's slide as chances to buy the
unit on dips for settlements, limiting its downside, dealers
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.21 78.24 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2490 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.971 29.988 +0.06
Korean won 1134.37 1131.70 -0.24
Baht 31.61 31.48 -0.40
Peso 41.92 41.85 -0.16
Rupiah 9472.00 9460.00 -0.13
Rupee 56.08 55.84 -0.43
Ringgit 3.1340 3.1280 -0.19
Yuan 6.3744 6.3674 -0.11
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.21 76.92 -1.65
Sing dlr 1.2476 1.2969 +3.95
Taiwan dlr 29.971 30.290 +1.06
Korean won 1134.37 1151.80 +1.54
Baht 31.61 31.55 -0.17
Peso 41.92 43.84 +4.59
Rupiah 9472.00 9060.00 -4.35
Rupee 56.08 53.08 -5.35
Ringgit 3.1340 3.1685 +1.10
Yuan 6.3744 6.2940 -1.26
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Eric Meijer )
