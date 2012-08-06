* Ringgit at 3-mth high on hedge funds, but 3.1/dlr resisted * Won hits 4-mth peak; intervention, c.bank meeting eyed * Sing dollar edges up, MAS intervention suspected * Taiwan dollar up on exporters, dividend outflows cap (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 6 The Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs and hopes for European action to ease the euro zone's debt crisis spurred risk appetite. The ringgit hit a near three-month high against the dollar on demand from hedge funds, while the won touched its strongest in more than four months as offshore funds rushed to cover short positions. But investors were reluctant to chase emerging Asian currencies as some, such as the ringgit and the Singapore dollar , were seen excessively bought and on caution over possible intervention by regional authorities to stem currency gains. Singapore's central bank was suspected of having stepped into the market, dealers said. Investors held back from jumping into riskier assets ahead of concrete measures from Europe, which may be weeks away, and before Chinese economic data later this week such as July trade and consumer prices, to gauge the health of the global economy. Such caution prompted short-term investors to take profits from emerging Asian currencies. "Too much optimism has been riding on hopes for central bank actions and I won't add any long Asian FX positions at the moment," said Frances Cheung, Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist in Hong Kong. Cheung said regional units may rise further if South Korea's central bank cuts interest rates later this week and China's data confirms a mild slowdown and easing inflation, but she added "there is very limited upside for Asian FX." Most emerging Asian currencies rose last week, although the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve did not deliver immediate policy measures to tackle the European debt problems and to support the global economy. Investors were looking ahead to next month for the ECB to help lower skyrocketing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy as initial disappointment faded over the central bank's failure to act last Thursday. U.S. companies hired 163,000 workers, the most in five months in July, data showed on Friday, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept the prospect of future monetary stimulus from the Fed on the table. Risk sentiment improved, helping the euro hit a one-month high versus the greenback and Asian stocks rally to a three-month high. RINGGIT The ringgit rose 1.1 percent to 3.1000 per dollar, its strongest since May 16. The Malaysian currency found psychological resistance at the level with a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.0983 of its depreciation between late February and early June. Technically, the local unit was seen almost overbought as the 14-day dollar/ringgit relative strength index (RSI) fell to 32.8, approaching the 30 threshold. An index below 30 indicates the dollar is excessively sold. A foreign bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit will be able to strengthen past 3.1000 only if the euro breaks above 1.2450-60 versus the greenback. The euro stood at 1.2376. Once the ringgit clears the resistance, the next level would be 3.0900, the session low of March 23. WON The won strengthened to 1,124.0 per dollar, its strongest since April 3, fueled by stop-loss buying from offshore funds. But South Korean importers bought dollars for payments on dips and traders booked profits, limiting the local unit's upside, dealers said. The currency is expected to stay firm, but it is unlikely to break through the 1,120 level soon, given intervention caution and before the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday, they added. In July, the central bank announced a surprise interest rate cut, hitting the won. "The won is seen heading to near 1,120 as the euro will rise further on stop-loss buying," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "But the won is expected to retreat from there," said the dealer, adding that South Korea's foreign exchange authorities are expected to step in around the level. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar hit 1.2403 versus the U.S. dollar, its strongest since May 3, as offshore real money funds and interbank speculators bought it. The city-state's currency gave up earlier advances as the central bank was suspected of intervening, especially at 1.2400, to stem the unit's sharp gains, dealers said. The 14-day U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar RSI stood at 32.8, a notch higher than the 30 threshold. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso started local trade up 0.4 percent at the session high of 41.700 per dollar. The peso gave up some of the initial gains from the opening price as local interbank speculators took profits on caution over possible intervention by the central bank, dealers said. Investors were also keeping an eye on what measures the European policymakers will take to ease the debt crisis, dealers said. "After the jubilation from last week, people would be waiting for more developments to come out of the EU before adding to risk positions," said a European bank dealer in Manila, referring to the European Union. The dealer said dollar demand from Philippine corporates was expected to cap the peso's rallies, adding it would face a resistance around 41.600. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on firm local stocks and as technology companies bought the island's currency for export settlements through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), dealers said. But the local unit was not able to extend gains on U.S. dollar bids linked to foreign investors' dividend outflows with some custodian banks buying the greenback, they added. Some foreign investors also purchased the U.S. currency, dealers said. 