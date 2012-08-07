* Ringgit hits 3-mth high on offshore funds
* Sing dlr steady, MAS spotted defending 1.24/USD - dealers
* Specs book profits from won
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
held firm on Tuesday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets
improved on hopes that China and the United States will take
stimulus steps and Europe will make further moves to tackle its
debt crisis.
Demand from offshore funds pushed the Malaysian ringgit
close to its strongest level in three months, while the
Singapore dollar found support from hedge funds.
Interbank speculators lifted the South Korean won.
But regional units gave up most of initial gains as
investors booked profits amid caution over possible intervention
by central banks guarding against excessive appreciation.
Singapore's central bank was spotted buying the greenback to
prevent the Singapore dollar from strengthening above the 1.2400
per dollar level, dealers said.
"I don't mind taking some profits (from emerging Asian
currencies) here and I will wait for better levels. Europe is
still facing uncertainties over using bailout funds to buy
bonds," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
Last week, the European Central Bank said it may again start
purchasing government bonds to lower crippling borrowing costs
of indebted euro zone members such as Spain and Italy. Hopes
that the ECB will act has helped yields in Spain and Italy to
inch lower.
Still, investors hesitated to add bullish bets on emerging
Asian currencies before China reports a slew of economic data on
Thursday.
Data covering industrial production, retail sales and
inflation are due to be released and should give some insight
into whether the world's No.2 economy can pick up growth
momentum in the second half.
Emerging Asian currencies barely moved after Australia's
central bank kept its main cash rate at 3.5 percent for a second
month as expected.
RINGGIT
The ringgit earlier firmed 0.2 percent to 3.0990 versus the
greenback, its strongest since May 16, as leveraged names and
model funds bought it,
But the ringgit gave up most of the gains as Malaysian
traders booked profits, seeing psychological resistance to the
ringgit firming below 3.1000 per dollar. The 14-day
dollar/ringgit relative strength index (RSI) stood on the verge
of breaking below the 30 threshold which indicates the dollar is
oversold.
Meanwhile, Credit Agricole CIB recommended buying six-month
ringgit non-deliverable forwards and selling the Singapore
dollar spot.
The Singapore dollar is seen overvalued, while the ringgit
is relatively cheap, Credit Agricole said in a note.
"Quantitative model of SGD/MYR highlights sharp downside
risks to the currency pair based on oil prices, relative equity
performance, interest rate differentials and risk aversion," it
said in a note.
Late last month, the Singapore dollar hit a
14-year high against the ringgit.
WON
The won gained on demand from interbank speculators, but the
short-term investors were reluctant to buy won below around the
1,125 per dollar level and booked profits.
On Monday, the South Korean currency had hit 1,124.0 to the
greenback, its strongest since April 3, before giving up most of
its gains.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar tried to strengthen past
1.2400 per U.S. dollar on demand from hedge funds and leveraged
accounts, before the central bank was seen stepping in.
The 14-day U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar RSI stood at 32.1, a
notch higher than the 30 threshold.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0620 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.26 78.18 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2415 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.935 29.960 +0.08
Korean won 1128.70 1129.00 +0.03
Baht 31.46 31.49 +0.10
*Peso 41.84 41.84 +0.00
Rupiah 9465.00 9455.00 -0.11
Rupee 55.48 55.52 +0.07
Ringgit 3.1040 3.1055 +0.05
Yuan 6.3685 6.3742 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.26 76.92 -1.71
Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2969 +4.47
Taiwan dlr 29.935 30.290 +1.19
Korean won 1128.70 1151.80 +2.05
Baht 31.46 31.55 +0.29
Peso 41.84 43.84 +4.79
Rupiah 9465.00 9060.00 -4.28
Rupee 55.48 53.08 -4.33
Ringgit 3.1040 3.1685 +2.08
Yuan 6.3685 6.2940 -1.17
* Philippine financial markets were closed due to rain and
floods.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]