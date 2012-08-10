* Won down; demand for foreigners' stock buying smaller * Philippine peso falls after slower export growth * Ringgit slide 0.3 pct as trader book profits (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Most emerging Asian currencies were weaker on Friday as disappointing trade data from China hit risk appetite, but they remained on track to post weekly gains on hopes that policy makers abroad will take steps to restore economic health. The won was the worst performer among its peers in the region, dragged down by news that China's exports and imports - South Korea's top market - grew far less than expected. The data, along with softer inflation and industrial output, bolstered expectations of fresh Beijing action to support the world's second-largest economy, but traders said Asian currency markets have largely factored in such hopes. "Hence I suspect some traders will take risk off the table," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, adding emerging Asian currencies will fall. "Rumours of China easing will accelerate but a RRR cut or an interest rate will only matter for markets in the near term and not alter the trend," said Cavenagh, referring to banks' reserve requirement ratios. The Philippine peso also suffered on Friday after the country's export growth slumped in June, raising concern that the economy was losing some of the momentum. Most regional units have strengthened so far this week as investors expected the European Central Bank to take measures to lower borrowing costs of Italy and Spain. The Indian rupee has gained 0.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, after newly-appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram signalled on Monday his intent to push pro-investor policies and undertake fiscal reforms. The won followed the rupee with a 0.4 percent advance over the previous week, helped by strong stock inflows to South Korea. Some analysts and traders expect emerging Asian currencies to stay firm as long as expectations of policy easing stay alive. "Some investors appeared to have built up bearish bets on risks on doubt over policy steps," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "Such positions are likely to keep supporting risky assets as investors have to cover such bets, eventually. So, I'd like to add long Asia FX positions on dips," he added. WON The won dipped as interbank speculators reduced excessive bullish positions they had built on expectations of massive won demand linked to foreign investors' stock purchases. Foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a fifth consecutive session, purchasing a net 658.2 billion won ($584.8 million). They have scooped up 3.2 trillion won in shares during the days with Thursday's 1.6 trillion won, their largest daily net buying in 13 months, according to the Korea Exchange data. But actual bids for the South Korean currency related to their stock buying were s maller than those figures, dealers said. Weak Chinese data may reduce foreigners' appetite for South Korean stocks, putting more pressure on the won, although exporters will chase the local unit when it is weaker than 1,130 per dollar, they added. "Foreigners' stock deals forced traders to wait lower levels to add long dollar positions. But such inflows will wane next week, so the won will fall," said another senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as local banks sold it after data showing the country's export growth sharply slowed in June as global demand sputtered. Philippine exports grew 4.2 percent in June from a year earlier, far lower than May's 19.7 percent gain. Some traders in Manila were looked for chances to buy the peso on dips on sustained hopes for measures by major central banks to boost growth and the European Central Bank's steps to ease the debt crisis. "As long as there is no negative news and China does any form of market stimulus, the peso can see 41.60 next week," said a European bank dealer in Manila. RINGGIT The ringgit lost 0.3 percent against the dollar as interbank speculators took profits from the best performing Asian currency in the recent two weeks. The Malaysian unit has gained 1.5 percent against the dollar during the period, according to Thomson Reuters data. "China data was alarming and everybody sold risks," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 78.58 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2462 1.2448 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.930 29.940 +0.03 Korean won 1129.15 1125.50 -0.32 Baht 31.50 31.49 -0.03 Peso 41.88 41.76 -0.29 Rupiah 9476.00 9470.00 -0.06 Rupee 55.34 55.27 -0.13 Ringgit 3.1140 3.1055 -0.27 Yuan 6.3612 6.3590 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.44 76.92 -1.94 Sing dlr 1.2462 1.2969 +4.07 Taiwan dlr 29.930 30.290 +1.20 Korean won 1129.15 1151.80 +2.01 Baht 31.50 31.55 +0.16 Peso 41.88 43.84 +4.68 Rupiah 9476.00 9060.00 -4.39 Rupee 55.34 53.08 -4.09 Ringgit 3.1140 3.1685 +1.75 Yuan 6.3612 6.2940 -1.06 ($1 = 1125.5500 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)