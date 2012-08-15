* Philippine peso down 0.5 pct, interbank specs book profits * Ringgit breaks 100-day MA support; 3.1346/dlr eyed * Sing dlr eased, but support seen at 1.2502 vs U.S. dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday as investors cut bullish positions after surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales data dented hopes of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve anytime soon. The Philippine peso fell the most as traders took profits from the best performing regional unit, while the Malaysian ringgit weakened past a technical support of a 100-day moving average with speculators squaring optimistic bets. The position adjustments in emerging Asian currencies came after a rise in U.S. retail sales last month eased expectations for the Fed to launch a third round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing. "It seems like that the QE is not on the agenda at all as the U.S. economy is not crashing," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding that regional currencies may fall a bit more. Emerging Asian currencies have been supported since late July by hopes for stimulus by the Fed and a promise by the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, to do whatever is necessary to preserve the euro zone. Expectations that the ECB will intervene in the bond market to reduce the borrowing costs of nations such as Italy and Spain measures remained intact, and emerging Asian currencies could find some relief, the dealer said. "Now the world is waiting for Draghi's promises with markets expecting a lot. If European policymakers announce something small or some leaders are against the bond buying, markets will be shocked," he said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid as interbank speculators reduced bullish bets on the Philippine unit. The local currency is seen finding support around 42.25 per dollar, its weakest hit on July 25. Credit Agricole CIB recommended selling the peso against the ringgit using three-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). "We want to be short on the PHP given its excessive outperformance and weakening fundamentals... Quantitative model shows that the MYR is relatively cheap compared to its regression estimate," Credit Agricole said in a note. The spot ringgit gained up to 0.2 percent to 13.4847 to the peso. RINGGIT The ringgit cleared a technical support at 3.1226, a 100-day moving average, on selling from domestic interbank speculators and leveraged funds. Technically, the Malaysian currency is seen weakening to 3.1346, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its June-August appreciation, once the average is breached. Still, traders did not dump the local unit in thin trading ahead of holidays with the country's financial markets set to be closed on Monday and Tuesday. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as traders covered short positions in the U.S. dollar and on weaker domestic stocks . The city-state currency found support at 1.2502, its weakest on Aug. 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.85 78.76 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2465 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.965 +0.02 *Korean won 1129.99 1129.60 -0.03 Baht 31.49 31.41 -0.25 Peso 42.13 41.92 -0.51 Rupiah 9480.00 9480.00 +0.00 *Rupee 55.65 55.65 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1240 3.1155 -0.27 Yuan 6.3626 6.3586 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.85 76.92 -2.45 Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2969 +3.90 Taiwan dlr 29.958 30.290 +1.11 Korean won 1129.99 1151.80 +1.93 Baht 31.49 31.55 +0.19 Peso 42.13 43.84 +4.06 Rupiah 9480.00 9060.00 -4.43 Rupee 55.65 53.08 -4.62 Ringgit 3.1240 3.1685 +1.42 Yuan 6.3626 6.2940 -1.08 * Financial markets in India and South Korea were closed for public holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]