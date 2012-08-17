SINGAPORE, Aug 17 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.35 79.34 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2502 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.020 +0.13 Korean won 1132.90 1134.00 +0.10 Baht 31.48 31.53 +0.16 Peso 42.27 42.29 +0.05 *Rupiah 9485.00 9485.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.75 55.75 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1275 3.1285 +0.03 Yuan 6.3609 6.3658 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.35 76.92 -3.06 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2969 +3.75 Taiwan dlr 29.981 30.290 +1.03 Korean won 1132.90 1151.80 +1.67 Baht 31.48 31.55 +0.22 Peso 42.27 43.84 +3.71 Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48 Rupee 55.75 53.08 -4.79 Ringgit 3.1275 3.1685 +1.31 Yuan 6.3609 6.2940 -1.05 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]