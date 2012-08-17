* Sing dlr down 0.7 pct for week; model funds sell it * Ringgit dips on selling of macro accounts, foreign banks * Won turns weaker despite exporters, stock inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Most emerging Asian currencies turned softer on Friday and were headed for weekly losses, shrugging off gains in Asian shares after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested she supports the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the zone debt crisis. The Singapore dollar weakened the most followed by the Malaysian ringgit on selling by hedge funds. The South Korean won also lost ground on selling by offshore funds. Merkel's comments that ECB President Mario Draghi's pledge in late July to do whatever it takes to save the euro were "completely in line" with the approach taken by European leaders boosted stocks and the euro. But emerging Asian currencies failed to benefit from them, after initial gains, as investors were seen to have already priced in hopes for the ECB action, dealers and analysts said. "Telling people you will do 'whatever it takes' and doing nothing is not a good sign. The market is still hopeful. But it will be more of a grind than any line in the sand date for action to take place," said a senior U.S. bank trader in Singapore. The trader drew attention to Finland's foreign minister's comment on a possible breakup in the euro zone, saying that may have stopped investors from buying into emerging Asian currencies. Most emerging Asian currencies have already weakened for the week led by the Philippine peso as recent strong U.S. economic data reduced expectations of more stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The peso has lost 1.1 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, as investors took profits from the best performing regional unit this year. The Indian rupee and the Singapore dollar have lost 0.7 percent to the greenback, respectively. "Asia FX is retracing based on the paring of bets that QE3 will arrive in force. They are not responding to 'risk on' to the same degree as they are a bit richly priced relative to economic fundamentals," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong, referring to the third round of quantitative easing or the Fed's bond-buying programme. Tihanyi said emerging Asian currencies were expected to ease further. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased on selling from local banks and model funds although the Merkel's remarks increased appetite for risky assets. Market liquidity was thin as the city-state's financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Hari Raya Puasa holiday. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as macro funds and foreign banks sold the Malaysian currency amid a weaker Singapore dollar. It has lost 0.5 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week. But traders hesitated to add any positions before a long weekend. Malaysian financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to mark Hari Raya Puasa holidays. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso weakened as onshore investors sold it and on dollar demand linked to non-deliverable forwards fixing, dealers said. The Philippine unit found some relief as investors took profits before a long holiday with Manila financial markets closed on Monday for a holiday. WON The won started the domestic trade firmer and found support from stock inflows and as South Korean exporters bought the currency for settlements. Foreign investors bought a net 345.3 billion won ($304.51 million) worth of Seoul stocks in the main exchange, extending their buying spree to a ninth consecutive session. But the South Korean unit turned weaker as offshore funds sold it, prompting domestic traders to cut long positions in the won, dealers said. "Regardless of the euro and stocks, it looks better to buy dollar/won below 1,130," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul, expecting the won to stay softer next week. The won fell 0.3 percent against the dollar for this week. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar edged up on exporters' demand, especially when the local unit was weaker than 30.000 per U.S. dollar, while foreign financial institutions limited its upside, dealers said. Traders expected the island's currency to stay in tight range until they find fresh momentum from Europe and global economy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.41 79.34 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2502 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.980 30.020 +0.13 Korean won 1133.97 1134.00 +0.00 Baht 31.51 31.53 +0.06 Peso 42.33 42.29 -0.08 *Rupiah 9485.00 9485.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.69 55.75 +0.11 Ringgit 3.1320 3.1285 -0.11 Yuan 6.3615 6.3658 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.41 76.92 -3.14 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2969 +3.59 Taiwan dlr 29.980 30.290 +1.03 Korean won 1133.97 1151.80 +1.57 Baht 31.51 31.55 +0.13 Peso 42.33 43.84 +3.58 Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48 Rupee 55.69 53.08 -4.69 Ringgit 3.1320 3.1685 +1.17 Yuan 6.3615 6.2940 -1.06 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. 