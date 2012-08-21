* Won up as foreigners buy S.Korean stocks for 11th session
* Taiwan dlr gains on inflows, exporters
* Sing dlr edges up; resistance at 1.2500 vs U.S. dlr
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Emerging Asian currencies rose
on Tuesday as stocks and the euro gained, but they appeared to
be capped by some investor uncertainty over the European Central
Bank's capacity to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
The South Korean won outperformed its Asian peers
as foreign investors kept buying local stocks, while the Taiwan
dollar enjoyed inflows from foreign financial
institutions.
The currencies appreciated as Asian shares rose with
sustained hopes the ECB will act to lower the borrowing costs of
critically indebted members, even though officials denied a
report about the form of its planned bond buying strategy.
"Investors are not disappointed yet because they expect no
action from policy makers in the summer anyway. So, this kind of
hopes for policy support may still continue until month-end,"
said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong.
The ECB is scheduled to hold a policy meeting on Sept. 6 and
euro zone finance ministers will then meet in mid-September.
But Cheung said investors will stay cautious, given
uncertainty over European debt markets.
On Monday, the ECB brushed aside a report by German magazine
Der Spiegel that it was considering setting yield thresholds for
any moves to buy bonds, saying it was misleading to report on
decisions that had not yet been taken.
Germany's Bundesbank also stepped up its resistance on
Monday to a ECB plan to buy billions of euros worth of Spanish
and Italian government bonds.
"Markets want to buy a good story for now. But fundamentally
and technically, there is no reason to be so bullish on risk or
Asian FX," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in
Singapore.
Most emerging Asian currencies have edged lower since last
week as investors scaled back expectations of more stimulus from
the Federal Reserve after strong U.S. economic data.
Last week, investors also squared bullish bets on regional
units before holidays in many of Asian countries to mark the end
of Ramadan on Monday. Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia
and the Philippines remained closed on Tuesday.
WON
The won gained as foreign investors continued to absorb
domestic stocks and on demand from exporters for month-end
settlements.
Foreign investors bought a net 253.2 billion won ($222.97
million) worth of shares in Seoul's main exchange,
extending their buying spree to an 11th consecutive session.
Still, investors hesitated to chase the won, given a lack of
momentum behind it and a slowing global economy, dealers said.
South Korean exports in the first 20 days of this month fell
12.4 percent from a year earlier, customs agency data showed
earlier, indicating the sustained euro zone's debt crisis kept
biting into the export-driven economy.
"Some onshore traders looked to buy the won on dips, but I
still believe it is better to sell it on rallies," said a senior
foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding he would sell the won when
it is stronger than 1,130 per dollar.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial
institutions and exporters' demand for month-end settlements.
Higher local stocks also supported the island's
currency, dealers said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged up on hopes for inflows
and as the euro was resilient despite uncertainty over the ECB.
The city-state found psychological resistance at 1.2500 per
U.S. dollar with a 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2498
of its depreciation early this month.
Once the retracement is broken, the local unit is seen
having room to the 50 percent retracement at 1.2475.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0640 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.29 79.42 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2526 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.950 30.030 +0.27
Korean won 1129.92 1135.50 +0.49
Baht 31.45 31.52 +0.22
*Peso 42.42 42.42 +0.00
*Rupiah 9485.00 9485.00 +0.00
Rupee 55.56 55.73 +0.31
*Ringgit 3.1310 3.1315 +0.02
Yuan 6.3568 6.3594 +0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.29 76.92 -2.99
Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2969 +3.70
Taiwan dlr 29.950 30.290 +1.14
Korean won 1129.92 1151.80 +1.94
Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32
Peso 42.42 43.84 +3.35
Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48
Rupee 55.56 53.08 -4.46
Ringgit 3.1310 3.1685 +1.20
Yuan 6.3568 6.2940 -0.99
* Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippine were
closed for holidays.
($1 = 1135.5750 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Miaojung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]