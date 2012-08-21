* Won up as foreigners buy S.Korean stocks for 11th session * Taiwan dlr gains on inflows, exporters * Sing dlr edges up; resistance at 1.2500 vs U.S. dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as stocks and the euro gained, but they appeared to be capped by some investor uncertainty over the European Central Bank's capacity to contain the euro zone debt crisis. The South Korean won outperformed its Asian peers as foreign investors kept buying local stocks, while the Taiwan dollar enjoyed inflows from foreign financial institutions. The currencies appreciated as Asian shares rose with sustained hopes the ECB will act to lower the borrowing costs of critically indebted members, even though officials denied a report about the form of its planned bond buying strategy. "Investors are not disappointed yet because they expect no action from policy makers in the summer anyway. So, this kind of hopes for policy support may still continue until month-end," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. The ECB is scheduled to hold a policy meeting on Sept. 6 and euro zone finance ministers will then meet in mid-September. But Cheung said investors will stay cautious, given uncertainty over European debt markets. On Monday, the ECB brushed aside a report by German magazine Der Spiegel that it was considering setting yield thresholds for any moves to buy bonds, saying it was misleading to report on decisions that had not yet been taken. Germany's Bundesbank also stepped up its resistance on Monday to a ECB plan to buy billions of euros worth of Spanish and Italian government bonds. "Markets want to buy a good story for now. But fundamentally and technically, there is no reason to be so bullish on risk or Asian FX," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Most emerging Asian currencies have edged lower since last week as investors scaled back expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve after strong U.S. economic data. Last week, investors also squared bullish bets on regional units before holidays in many of Asian countries to mark the end of Ramadan on Monday. Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines remained closed on Tuesday. WON The won gained as foreign investors continued to absorb domestic stocks and on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Foreign investors bought a net 253.2 billion won ($222.97 million) worth of shares in Seoul's main exchange, extending their buying spree to an 11th consecutive session. Still, investors hesitated to chase the won, given a lack of momentum behind it and a slowing global economy, dealers said. South Korean exports in the first 20 days of this month fell 12.4 percent from a year earlier, customs agency data showed earlier, indicating the sustained euro zone's debt crisis kept biting into the export-driven economy. "Some onshore traders looked to buy the won on dips, but I still believe it is better to sell it on rallies," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding he would sell the won when it is stronger than 1,130 per dollar. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions and exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Higher local stocks also supported the island's currency, dealers said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged up on hopes for inflows and as the euro was resilient despite uncertainty over the ECB. The city-state found psychological resistance at 1.2500 per U.S. dollar with a 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2498 of its depreciation early this month. Once the retracement is broken, the local unit is seen having room to the 50 percent retracement at 1.2475. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.29 79.42 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2526 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.950 30.030 +0.27 Korean won 1129.92 1135.50 +0.49 Baht 31.45 31.52 +0.22 *Peso 42.42 42.42 +0.00 *Rupiah 9485.00 9485.00 +0.00 Rupee 55.56 55.73 +0.31 *Ringgit 3.1310 3.1315 +0.02 Yuan 6.3568 6.3594 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.29 76.92 -2.99 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2969 +3.70 Taiwan dlr 29.950 30.290 +1.14 Korean won 1129.92 1151.80 +1.94 Baht 31.45 31.55 +0.32 Peso 42.42 43.84 +3.35 Rupiah 9485.00 9060.00 -4.48 Rupee 55.56 53.08 -4.46 Ringgit 3.1310 3.1685 +1.20 Yuan 6.3568 6.2940 -0.99 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippine were closed for holidays. ($1 = 1135.5750 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Miaojung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)