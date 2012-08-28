* Philippine peso, baht fall after weak econ data
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Emerging Asian currencies slid
on Tuesday as investors scaled back expectations that a meeting
of central bankers in the United States this week would provide
a firm clue about stimulus measures, and cut exposure to assets
seen as risky.
Concerns about slowing global growth returned to the fore
with data from Philippines and Thailand underscoring the
challenge facing Asia's export engines.
The peso lost ground after the country reported a
wider trade deficit while the baht came under pressure
from a weaker-than-expected July factory output reading.
The Malaysian ringgit shed on interbank
speculators' selling, while the South Korean won
eased as importers sought dollars despite the approaching
month-end. Offshore funds sold the Singapore dollar.
Other riskier assets such as Asian shares and the Australian
dollar retreated as investors waited for a gathering of
central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, keeping
an eye on clues on stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
"More investors appeared to scale back expectations that the
Fed would s how anything this week," said Jeong My-young, Samsung
Futures' research head in Seoul.
"Before making any steps or a clear signal, the Fed will
want to see August job data due early next month, especially
given recent strong economic indicators. It may be also awkward
for the Fed to do something before the ECB takes any steps,"
Jeong added.
The U.S. August non-farm payrolls is set to be released on
Sept. 7, while the ECB is expected to reveal more details to
lower the debt yields of Spain and Italy after its Sept. 6
policy meeting although its implementation is likely to start in
late September at the earliest. [ID: n L5E8JRK85]
Since late July, most emerging Asian currencies have been
supported from expectations that the Fed and the European
Central Bank would take measures to shore up the global economy
and to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.
Amid deceleration in the United States and China, on top of
the European fiscal problems, Japan's government cut its
assessment for the export-driven economy, for the first time
since October 2011.
RINGGIT
The ringgit shed as interbank speculators sold it amid
weaker euro and Australian dollar.
Technically, the Malaysian currency had been seen having
room to weaken to 3.1276 per dollar, a 100-day moving average.
But domestic exporters and oil companies bought the local
unit around 3.1250, helping the local unit recover some losses,
dealers said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso fell with increasing trade deficit and
on dollar demand linked to non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
fixing, dealers said.
Philippines' June imports growth hit a 10-month high with a
trade deficit of $787 million raising the six-month trade
shortfall to $4.0 billion, data showed earlier.
The peso also came under pressure from catch-up selling
after the country's financial markets were closed for a holiday
on Monday.
"At the moment, the dollar will remain biddish due to
weakening economic data coming out of Asia," said a European
bank dealer in Manila, adding the peso is seen weakening to
42.40 per dollar.
"There is a very high chance of disappointment from the
Jackson Hole meeting as many analysts are also saying that the
situation in the U.S. is not yet that dire to warrant another
round of QE," the dealer added, referring to the Fed's
bond-buying programme or quantitative easing.
BAHT
The baht retreated, tracking weakness in its Asian peers and
after data showed Thai manufacturing production in July fell
more than expected.
The country's factory output fell 5.82 percent in July from
a year earlier, worse than a 3.5 percent decline forecast of a
Reuters poll.
WON
The won slipped as South Korean importers bought dollars for
payments and traders added dollar holdings.
Still, the South Korean currency found some relief from
exporters' demand for month-end settlements.
It also has technical support at 1,138.8 per dollar where
the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation
between late July and early August, as well as the kijun line on
the daily Ichimoku chart sit.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar eased on selling from real money funds
and model accounts, trying to clear a technical support line at
1.2554 to U.S. dollar, the 61.8 percent retracement of the
appreciation between late July and early August.
The city-state's currency is seen heading to 1.2590, the
76.4 percent level once the retracement is decisively broken.
But the Singapore dollar recovered some of initial losses as
some investors took profits from the greenback.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0635 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.52 78.76 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2529 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 29.954 29.980 +0.09
Korean won 1136.55 1135.40 -0.10
Baht 31.30 31.26 -0.14
Peso 42.29 42.17 -0.30
Rupiah 9520.00 9510.00 -0.11
Rupee 55.78 55.69 -0.15
Ringgit 3.1205 3.1105 -0.32
Yuan 6.3570 6.3568 -0.00
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.52 76.92 -2.04
Sing dlr 1.2535 1.2969 +3.46
Taiwan dlr 29.954 30.290 +1.12
Korean won 1136.55 1151.80 +1.34
Baht 31.30 31.55 +0.80
Peso 42.29 43.84 +3.67
Rupiah 9520.00 9060.00 -4.83
Rupee 55.78 53.08 -4.83
Ringgit 3.1205 3.1685 +1.54
Yuan 6.3570 6.2940 -0.99
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani
