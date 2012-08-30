* Rupiah dealt prices weaker than indicative prices -dealers
* Philippine peso turns up on stop-loss dlr selling
* Exporters support Taiwan dlr, won
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The Indonesian rupiah fell on
Thursday amid signs of deteriorating liquidity, leading slides
among emerging Asian currencies as investors toned down
expectations for further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve
next month.
Actual trades in the rupiah's prices were lower
than indicated on exchange pages, dealers said, citing month-end
corporate dollar demand.
The Malaysian ringgit slid as investors squared
bullish bets before a holiday. The Thai baht eased as
domestic oil companies purchased dollars.
Investors were also reluctant to take fresh bets before a
speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday when
he may provide clues about whether the Fed will embark on
another asset buying programme, or quantitative easing.
"Market positions were for some kind of easing, but the risk
now is disappointment of no action," said a senior Malaysian
bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
Recent data released this month pointed to a mild U.S.
recovery, leading to the scaling back of hopes that the Fed may
take further stimulus.
The dealer said, however, emerging Asian currencies are
unlikely to fall much further as long as expectations stay
intact for the European Central Bank's measures to ease the debt
crisis.
"If the ECB comes with good news in two weeks, Asian FX will
rush to catch up," said the dealer.
He added that while the euro has gained since ECB President
Mario Draghi pledged steps to save the euro zone on July 26,
regional units have not benefited that much, so even if the ECB
disappoints, the impact on emerging Asian currencies may not be
that severe.
The euro has risen more than 3 percent to the dollar since
Draghi's pledge while many of emerging Asian currencies have
eased amid worries about a global economic slowdown, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
On Thursday, the euro edged up, limiting the downside of
regional units after China's Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as
saying Beijing is willing to buy European Union government bonds
if it can fully assess the risks involved.
The Philippine peso turned higher on stop-loss
dollar selling after firmer-than-expected annual growth, even
though the economy cooled much more sharply than expected in the
second quarter from the previous three months.
The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for
month-end settlements in thin trading, while the South Korean
won recovered most of initial losses on such
corporate flows.
RUPIAH
Indicative prices showed the rupiah lost up to 0.4 percent
to 9,580 against the dollar, but actual prices were weaker with
9,590 traded, dealers said, pointing to less liquidity in the
market.
Actual traded prices for the rupiah had been in line with
indicative prices since early July amid improving liquidity.
The central bank was spotted selling dollars below traded
prices through state-run banks, dealers said.
"It seems like the central bank is not that keen about
intervening now, but it wants 9,600 to be seen as a strong cap,"
said a Jakarta-based dealer, adding the level is seen as
psychologically important.
The rupiah's outlook remains murky as a change in central
bank rules on foreign currency hedging earlier this month has
made it easier for investors to smoothly exit their bond
holdings.
RINGGIT
The ringgit weakened past its 100-day moving average at
3.1287 per dollar as interbank speculators covered short dollar
positions ahead of National Day on Friday which is a holiday.
The local unit is seen having a support at 3.1360, a low hit
on Aug. 17.
WON
The won eased on importers' dollar demand and as Seoul
shares lost ground on selling by foreign investors.
But South Korean exporters bought the local unit for
month-end settlements and some offshore funds joined the bids,
dealers said.
"The won may weaken a bit more once exporters complete
month-end deals. But it will be stuck in a tight range as
everybody wants to see the Jackson Hole meeting first," said a
South Korean bank dealer in Seoul.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso turned higher as traders scrambled to
dump dollar holdings after data showing annual growth in the
second quarter was higher than expectations.
Initially, the peso weakened to 42.430 per dollar as
investors scaled back hopes for more stimulus by the Fed but the
data changed its direction, dealers said.
But investors hesitated to chase the local currency before
the Jackson Hole meeting and as the data was not uniformly
encouraging. Compared to the previous quarter, the second
quarter growth slowed much more sharply than expected on slowing
exports.
"I would expect the dollar to be supported ahead of
Bernanke's speech as traders keep cautious," said a European
bank dealer in Manila.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.64 78.70 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2540 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.943 29.981 +0.13
Korean won 1133.85 1133.40 -0.04
Baht 31.38 31.34 -0.14
Peso 42.29 42.35 +0.14
Rupiah 9560.00 9540.00 -0.21
Rupee 55.66 55.63 -0.06
Ringgit 3.1270 3.1230 -0.13
Yuan 6.3507 6.3517 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.64 76.92 -2.19
Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2969 +3.49
Taiwan dlr 29.943 30.290 +1.16
Korean won 1133.85 1151.80 +1.58
Baht 31.38 31.55 +0.54
Peso 42.29 43.84 +3.68
Rupiah 9560.00 9060.00 -5.23
Rupee 55.66 53.08 -4.64
Ringgit 3.1270 3.1685 +1.33
Yuan 6.3507 6.2940 -0.89
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in
SYDNEY, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan,
Editing by Edwina Gibbs )
