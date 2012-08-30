* Rupiah dealt prices weaker than indicative prices -dealers * Philippine peso turns up on stop-loss dlr selling * Exporters support Taiwan dlr, won (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 30 The Indonesian rupiah fell on Thursday amid signs of deteriorating liquidity, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as investors toned down expectations for further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve next month. Actual trades in the rupiah's prices were lower than indicated on exchange pages, dealers said, citing month-end corporate dollar demand. The Malaysian ringgit slid as investors squared bullish bets before a holiday. The Thai baht eased as domestic oil companies purchased dollars. Investors were also reluctant to take fresh bets before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday when he may provide clues about whether the Fed will embark on another asset buying programme, or quantitative easing. "Market positions were for some kind of easing, but the risk now is disappointment of no action," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. Recent data released this month pointed to a mild U.S. recovery, leading to the scaling back of hopes that the Fed may take further stimulus. The dealer said, however, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to fall much further as long as expectations stay intact for the European Central Bank's measures to ease the debt crisis. "If the ECB comes with good news in two weeks, Asian FX will rush to catch up," said the dealer. He added that while the euro has gained since ECB President Mario Draghi pledged steps to save the euro zone on July 26, regional units have not benefited that much, so even if the ECB disappoints, the impact on emerging Asian currencies may not be that severe. The euro has risen more than 3 percent to the dollar since Draghi's pledge while many of emerging Asian currencies have eased amid worries about a global economic slowdown, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Thursday, the euro edged up, limiting the downside of regional units after China's Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted as saying Beijing is willing to buy European Union government bonds if it can fully assess the risks involved. The Philippine peso turned higher on stop-loss dollar selling after firmer-than-expected annual growth, even though the economy cooled much more sharply than expected in the second quarter from the previous three months. The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for month-end settlements in thin trading, while the South Korean won recovered most of initial losses on such corporate flows. RUPIAH Indicative prices showed the rupiah lost up to 0.4 percent to 9,580 against the dollar, but actual prices were weaker with 9,590 traded, dealers said, pointing to less liquidity in the market. Actual traded prices for the rupiah had been in line with indicative prices since early July amid improving liquidity. The central bank was spotted selling dollars below traded prices through state-run banks, dealers said. "It seems like the central bank is not that keen about intervening now, but it wants 9,600 to be seen as a strong cap," said a Jakarta-based dealer, adding the level is seen as psychologically important. The rupiah's outlook remains murky as a change in central bank rules on foreign currency hedging earlier this month has made it easier for investors to smoothly exit their bond holdings. RINGGIT The ringgit weakened past its 100-day moving average at 3.1287 per dollar as interbank speculators covered short dollar positions ahead of National Day on Friday which is a holiday. The local unit is seen having a support at 3.1360, a low hit on Aug. 17. WON The won eased on importers' dollar demand and as Seoul shares lost ground on selling by foreign investors. But South Korean exporters bought the local unit for month-end settlements and some offshore funds joined the bids, dealers said. "The won may weaken a bit more once exporters complete month-end deals. But it will be stuck in a tight range as everybody wants to see the Jackson Hole meeting first," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso turned higher as traders scrambled to dump dollar holdings after data showing annual growth in the second quarter was higher than expectations. Initially, the peso weakened to 42.430 per dollar as investors scaled back hopes for more stimulus by the Fed but the data changed its direction, dealers said. But investors hesitated to chase the local currency before the Jackson Hole meeting and as the data was not uniformly encouraging. Compared to the previous quarter, the second quarter growth slowed much more sharply than expected on slowing exports. "I would expect the dollar to be supported ahead of Bernanke's speech as traders keep cautious," said a European bank dealer in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.64 78.70 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2540 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.943 29.981 +0.13 Korean won 1133.85 1133.40 -0.04 Baht 31.38 31.34 -0.14 Peso 42.29 42.35 +0.14 Rupiah 9560.00 9540.00 -0.21 Rupee 55.66 55.63 -0.06 Ringgit 3.1270 3.1230 -0.13 Yuan 6.3507 6.3517 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.64 76.92 -2.19 Sing dlr 1.2532 1.2969 +3.49 Taiwan dlr 29.943 30.290 +1.16 Korean won 1133.85 1151.80 +1.58 Baht 31.38 31.55 +0.54 Peso 42.29 43.84 +3.68 Rupiah 9560.00 9060.00 -5.23 Rupee 55.66 53.08 -4.64 Ringgit 3.1270 3.1685 +1.33 Yuan 6.3507 6.2940 -0.89 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Editing by Edwina Gibbs ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI] (Editing by Kim Coghill)