* Bearish rupiah bets highest since early July
* Long Philippine peso positions more than halved
* Bullish bets on Sing dlr almost squared
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Bearish bets in the Indonesian
rupiah hit a near two-month high in the last two weeks and long
positions in the Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar were
slashed before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to
fellow central bankers on Friday, a Reuters Poll showed.
Bernanke will speak at an annual gathering of central
bankers and economists from around the world hosted by the Fed
at Jackson Hole in the United States.
The Fed chairman has used the event in the previous two
years to signal the central bank's easy policy intentions, and
investors will scour his speech for any clue to further easing
in the United States, which would increase risk appetite
globally.
For Indonesia, however, worries about deteriorating
liquidity and bond outflows have hurt sentiment toward the
rupiah, and short positions in the currency increased
to their largest since early July, according to the survey of 13
currency analysts released on Thursday.
Earlier, actual trades in the rupiah's prices were weaker
than indicated in exchange pages, according to dealers.
Currency traders also cut bullish bets on the Philippine
peso and the Singapore dollar -- the best
performing emerging Asian currencies with a 3.8 percent gain and
a 3.6 percent rise so far this year, respectively -- as
investors waited for Bernanke's speech.
Long positions on the Singapore dollar were almost squared
and optimistic bets on the peso were also more than halved. In
the previous survey published on Aug 16, currency players
already slashed bullish positions in the peso by more than a
half.
Traders cut most of bearish bets on the Indian rupee
to square positions as they waited to see if Bernanke
provides clues about whether the Fed will embark on another
round of quantitative easing.
But recent economic data released this month pointed to a
mild U.S. recovery, leading to the scaling back of hopes that
the Fed may take further stimulus in September.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee
, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04
16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06
02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22
19-Jul -0.35 -0.98 -1.11 0.10 0.02 0.29 -0.06 -1.13 -0.20
05-Jul -0.08 -0.78 -0.39 0.76 0.18 0.23 0.34 -0.84 0.23
22-Jun 0.52 -0.22 -0.57 1.29 0.18 1.54 0.19 -0.21 0.35
08-Jun 0.17 0.55 0.25 1.19 0.58 1.33 0.77 0.35 0.54
(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath, Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
